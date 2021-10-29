Big 12 Football Power Rankings/Bowl Projections: Week 8

Does anyone want to win this conference? Oklahoma is back to struggling. Oklahoma State lost. Baylor and Iowa State are both looking for an opportunity to play in the championship game. Can Texas win out? With five games to play, it’s getting interesting in the league.

Here is a look at how the Big 12 teams rank after Week 5:

10. Kansas, 1-6, 0-4 (Last week: #10)

Lost to Oklahoma 35-23

The Jayhawks tried their best to shake up not only the Big 12 but all of college football. They took a 10-0 lead to halftime. That one half may have been their best effort all season. Don’t worry, Kansas fans, basketball season will be here soon.

9. TCU, 3-4, 1-3 (Last week: #6)

Lost to West Virginia 29-17

Put a fork in it. This team is done. Sure, they started out strong returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. After that, the next level of excitement for fans in the stands was the finale of the postgame fireworks show. There certainly weren’t any more fireworks on the field. Can this team even beat Kansas in a few weeks?

8. Texas Tech, 5-3, 2-3 (Last week: #8)

Lost to Kansas State 25-24

The Red Raiders gave up a 14-point lead to eventually lose to K-State. It wasn’t the only loss of the week, as head coach Matt Wells was fired on Monday. Don’t look for too many tortillas to fly this week as Tech heads to Norman.

7. West Virginia, 3-4, 1-3 (Last week: #9)

Beat TCU 29-17

It was two bad teams playing each other. But it was enough to move them up two spots in the rankings. Can they make it two in a row? Probably not with Iowa State coming to Morgantown this week.

6. Kansas State, 4-3, 1-3 (Last week: #7)

Beat Texas Tech 25-24

A come-from-behind win over Tech was enough to move them up one spot. Now, an injured TCU team with no run defense comes to town. Should be a decent day for Deuce Vaughn and the Wildcats.

5. Texas, 4-3, 2-2 (Last week: #5)

Bye week

The Longhorns had the week off. They travel to Waco this weekend. Win and they are still in the hunt. Lose and their chances of playing in the Big 12 Championship game diminish.

4. #22 Iowa State, 5-2, 3-1 (Last week: #4)

Beat Oklahoma State 24-21

The Cyclones had a signature win last week at home against a then ranked #8 Oklahoma State. The win didn’t advance them in the Power Rankings, but if they keep winning, watch them move up.

3. #16 Baylor, 6-1, 3-1 (Last week: #3)

Bye week

They had a bye this week, and they play the other team that had one last week. A win against Texas will keep them in the conversation for the championship game. Gerry Bohanon could be taking the Bears that direction.

2. #15 Oklahoma State, 6-1, 3-1 (Last week: #2)

Lost to Iowa State 24-21

Finally, the Poke Choke. Or was it? ISU was the favored team, despite OSU’s #8 ranking and undefeated status. They host Kansas this week, so they should hold steady. Bedlam looms large next month.

1. #4 Oklahoma, 8-0,5-0 (Last week: #1)

Beat Kansas 35-23

After having their best game of the season the week before against TCU, the Sooners were back to their “we are vulnerable” look – the one that almost allowed West Virginia to win in Norman, and the one where Kansas had a 10-0 nothing lead at halftime. Whereas OSU has already played Baylor and Iowa State, OU has not. They must get past Tech first then those two before heading to the Bedlam game.

Big 12 Bowl Projections

Based upon the above rankings, here are this week’s projections, listed in order of bowl selection:

College Football Playoff

December 31 – Arlington

Oklahoma vs Ohio State

Allstate Sugar Bowl

January 1 - New Orleans

Oklahoma State vs Alabama

Valero Alamo Bowl

December 29 – San Antonio

Baylor vs Arizona State*

Cheez-It Bowl

December 29 – Orlando

Iowa State* vs NC State*

Mercari Texas Bowl

January 4 – Houston

Texas* vs Auburn*

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

December 28 – Memphis

Kansas State* vs Mississippi State*

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

December 28 – Phoenix

West Virginia* vs Purdue*

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

December 22 – Fort Worth

Texas Tech* vs Air Force

