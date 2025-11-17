The Good, Bad, and Ugly of TCU's Lopsided Loss to No.11 BYU
Late on Saturday night, the TCU Horned Frogs squared off against No.11 BYU in Provo for their seventh conference game of the season. While TCU wasn't exactly favored against the Cougars, Frog fans couldn't have imagined a game like Saturday's.
TCU On SI writer, JD Andress, summed up the feelings of Frog fans everywhere in his "What Did We Learn" article. The 44-13 loss marks one of the worst in Sonny Dykes' career as the TCU head coach. The embarrassment in Provo has left the fanbase with a variety of questions related to the program's direction.
With our little update on the situation out of the way, it's time we take a look at the good (if there is any), the bad, and the ugly from the Horned Frogs' second loss in a row.
The Good- The Torture in Provo is Over
One of the only silver linings in the Frogs' loss is that it's finally over. While this article comes out a little later than normal, even I can feel the helplessness that the TCU defense experienced against BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier and the Cougars.
If I was forced to choose something positive to talk about, it would have to be wide receiver Eric McAlister, being the only one to reach over 40 receiving yards. The transfer from Boise State two years ago caught four passes for 107 receiving yards.
Even McAlister's night featured something that we haven't seen this season. When the broadcast moved to the TCU sideline, the cameras showed quarterback Josh Hoover and McAlister getting into each other's faces about how the offense was performing. The Frogs' quarterback later mentioned in the postgame that the two didn't have any bad blood; they were just frustrated about their performance.
The Bad- The Frogs Got Beat Everywhere
When it comes to blowout losses, it can be really hard to find any kind of silver lining. While McAlister shone for TCU's wide receivers, it's really difficult to find anything else that was positive about this game. The Frogs quite simply got beaten everywhere.
It's no secret that Hoover didn't have his best night. The junior completed just 10 of 23 passes for 183 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier, on the other hand, was an absolute stud for the Cougars, completing 23 of 33 passes for 296 passing yards and a touchdown. The true freshman quarterback also rushed for 59 yards as well.
The only statistic in which TCU excelled was the number of tackles made by the defense. How ironic. Linebacker Jamel Johnson led the defense with nine total tackles on the night, while edge rusher Devean Deal found two tackles for a loss.
The Ugly- It Could Get Worse
With their second loss in a row, TCU's end-of-the-season schedule now looks completely different. If the Frogs play like they did this past weekend against Houston and Cincinnati, things could get ugly once again. While reaching bowl eligibility is a positive, a worst-case scenario of a 6-6 season would be disastrous, given the amount of talent within the program.
If the Frogs are going to look like a competitive football program in the final weeks of the season, they'll need to totally reevaluate what their identity is before taking on the Cougars and Bearcats.