2022 Heisman Trophy Preview: Who Are The Top Players In College Football?

It's not often we get not one, but two returning Heisman Trophy finalists. Alabama's Bryce Young was the winner in 2021 and Ohio State's CJ Stroud was a finalist. Both are back to helm their teams in 2022.

They're a clear top two, but what other names should you be aware of for the 2022 Heisman Trophy?

The Heisman Trophy Favorites

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State: In almost any other season, Stroud may have taken home the Heisman in 2021. He finished the year with over 4,400 yards and 44 TDs, and returns the nation's top receiving corps. It's hard to repeat his '21 season, but Stroud has the talent and the weapons to do it.

One reason to be skeptical is the possibility of his teammates siphoning votes from him, namely star receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba and running back TreyVeon Henderson. But with the Heisman being so QB-heavy, it's unlikely they'd get the nod over Stroud.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: Since 2007, two Heisman winners returned to school and both were finalists again the next year (Lamar Jackson, Tim Tebow). However, there's notably only been one player ever to win it twice, Archie Griffin (1974-75).

Young finished second in the country with over 4,800 passing yards and a National Championship appearance. He also became the first Alabama QB to win the award. However, Young does have voter fatigue working against him and might not win it solely because the voters already voted him once.

Caleb Williams, QB, USC: According to betting odds, Williams is the last of the three top players before a massive drop off in probability to win the Heisman. He showed flashes of superstardom at Oklahoma in 2021, particularly on the biggest stage against Texas. Those flashes were interlaced with freshman mistakes, but the potential is there.

Lincoln Riley produced three straight Heisman finalists, including two winners, at Oklahoma from 2017-19. The ingredients are there for Williams to be in New York come season's end.

Longshot Names To Keep An Eye On

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee: The Virginia Tech transfer didn't start the season as QB1 for Tennessee, but by year's end, he was one of the SEC's top passers. Hooker finished with a staggering 34 touchdowns to just three interceptions in a schedule that included Pitt, Alabama, Kentucky, and Georgia.

Also back for the Vols is Hooker's top target, receiver Cedric Tillman. While they pull another gauntlet of a schedule, if Hooker improves in any way, he's going to have serious Heisman buzz.

Devin Leary, QB, NC State: Leary fits the template laid out by past longshot Heisman QBs like Joe Burrow. He leads returning ACC QBs in yards per pass attempt and TD rate, indicating a high success rate of throwing the ball downfield and scoring TDs. He's benefitted by playing behind a great offensive line and on the other side of one of the top defenses.

If anyone is going to take a nuclear jump into superstardom, it'll be Devin Leary. The Wolfpack play enough high-profile games to where he'll be visible and NC State has a clear path to at least nine wins.

KJ Jefferson, QB, Arkansas: The argument could be made that Jefferson already broke out and that his status as a Heisman longshot is undeserved. He didn't blow people away in the box score (2,676-21-4), but he was a superstar on the field. Jefferson was incredibly efficient (67.3% completion) while also being a tough runner.

The Razorbacks also play a ridiculous schedule, meaning if Jefferson shines against the likes of Alabama, Cincinnati, BYU, and Texas A&M, he's going to be talked about.

Non-QBs In The Running

Will Anderson, LB, Alabama: Only one true defensive player has ever won the Heisman– Charles Woodson in 1997. Since 2014, only three defensive players have been named finalists (Aidan Hutchinson, Chase Young, Jabrill Peppers). Historically, the odds are stacked against Anderson.

Despite putting up video game-esque numbers in 2021, Anderson was not named a Heisman finalist. He finished with a ridiculous 32 tackles for loss (second-most ever) and 17.5 sacks (fourth-most ever). Even after the cat was out of the big with him, teams were hapless in trying to stop him. Expect more of the same this season.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas: Robinson checks a few boxes to be an interesting Heisman contender:

Plays for a big brand school

Electric playmaking ability

Plays lots of high-profile games

The critical boxes Robinson doesn't check include not being a QB and not playing for a team likely posed for 10 or more wins. Running back is the overwhelming second-most frequent position to win the Heisman and Robinson fits the bill of a Heisman-winning back.

Jaxon Smith-Nijgba, WR, Ohio State: I already mentioned that JSN likely won't be winning the Heisman due to his QB, CJ Stroud, being a strong favorite for it. In his second year with Ohio State, JSN set records for receptions (95) and yards (over 1,600) in a single season in school history.

There's no question he has the ability to be a Heisman-caliber receiver, but the Heisman-caliber QB throwing him the ball likely caps his chances.

