Hoover Dispels Thumb Injury Concerns, Feels Good for BYU
In Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the Horned Frogs’ clash with the BYU Cougars, quarterback Josh Hoover provided some clarity on the situation regarding a potential thumb injury.
After a play against West Virginia, Hoover was seen coming off the field while holding onto his throwing hand. Speculation over the bye week insisted that the TCU quarterback had surgery, but it was quickly dispelled by Sonny Dykes during his midweek media availability, yet Hoover wore a red glove on his throwing hand in Saturday's loss to Iowa State.
On Tuesday, Hoover said, “I hurt a ligament in my thumb against West Virginia, and so I felt like it was the best decision to allow me to throw the ball as good as I can.” He continued, “It didn’t hinder me at all; my thumb felt good. I don’t think I’ll have to wear it this week.”
The bright sign for Horned Frog fans as they hope their team can get back into the winning column against No. 12 BYU, who fell four spots following a 29-7 loss in Lubbock to Texas Tech.
Sonny Dykes chimed in on Hoover’s injury and his overall health at this point in the season. He admitted that his quarterback has been banged up. Alluding to the hit Hoover took in the first quarter against the Mountaineers, Dykes felt he hadn’t really been the same. While Hoover appeared healthy against Iowa State, his mobility was a point of concern.
There were various times throughout the game in which Hoover had opportunities to run the football himself instead of passing it for a check-down or short gain. Those opportunities went astray, though, as Dykes felt Hoover was still dealing with a few knocks and wasn’t fully healthy. After watching game film from Saturday’s loss in preparation for a trip to Provo on Saturday, Dykes said, “There were some opportunities to [run]. He’s been encouraged to do that, and I think he’s got to pick his spots and be able to convert some first downs for us and keep drives alive.”
Hoover continues to show off one of the best arms in college football. He is 10th in the nation with 2,690 passing yards, which puts him second among Big 12 quarterbacks, behind Sawyer Robertson of the Baylor Bears. Hoover also has the 10th most completions in the country (219) and the seventh highest completion percentage (65.4%) among quarterbacks with 300 attempts or higher.
What’s Next for TCU Football?
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) will travel to Provo, UT, for a matchup under the lights of LaVell Edwards Stadium against the No. 12 BYU Cougars (8-1, 5-1 Big 12). Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.