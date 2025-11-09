TCU Suffers an Inexplicable Loss to Iowa State
The TCU Horned Frogs returned home fresh off a bye week. They entered a challenging four-game stretch with their first opponent being the Iowa State Cyclones. TCU has a rough history against Iowa State, and that continued on Saturday. The Cyclones knocked off the Frogs in a 20-17 loss.
Both Offenses Got Off to a Slow Start
After a week off, there was hope TCU's offense could start the game on the right foot against a depleted Iowa State defense. Instead, it was an entirely opposite result as Josh Hoover threw an interception on the first offensive drive of the game. Luckily, Andy Avalos' defense kept the Frogs alive as they held the Cyclones to 122 total yards in the first half.
Iowa State struck first as Rocco Becht found Benjamin Brahmer for a 23-yard score. The Cyclones tried a trick play on the PAT and couldn't convert. Hoover threw his second interception of the game late in the first quarter.
Iowa State led 6-3 at the half as Nate McCashland couldn't make a 26-yard field goal to tie the game. Searching for a second-half awakening, the Frogs drove 78 yards in 15 plays, resulting in a nice touchdown pass from Hoover to Jordan Dwyer to make it 10-6. The Idaho transfer caught 11 passes for 108 yards. His teammate Eric McAlister also reached 100 yards on 10 catches.
To open up the fourth quarter, TCU methodically moved the ball on another 15-play drive, and Trent Battle punched it in from two yards out. The Frogs were in the driver's seat with an 11-point fourth quarter lead, but Iowa State responded quickly.
Special Teams Cost the Frogs Dearly
After the Cyclones cut the deficit to five on a Carson Hansen touchdown run, the defense forced the TCU offense into a three-and-out. The momentum completely swung in favor of Iowa State after walk-on Aiden Flora took a punt 79 yards to the house. It was poor execution from the Frogs' special teams unit on that play. Head coach Sonny Dykes said TCU outkicked its coverage on the punt return TD, according to Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
That play wound up being the go-ahead touchdown. TCU got the ball back, but running back Jeremy Payne coughed up the ball, and the Cyclones gave the Frogs no time to tie it up.
On a positive note, TCU's defense turned in a solid performance. Becht wasn't efficient, completing nine of his 23 passes for 111 yards and two interceptions. Both picks went to Bud Clark, who also added six total tackles. Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Namdi Obiazor were terrific as well. The defense kept TCU alive all afternoon, but it wasn't enough. TCU On SI's Seth Dowdle reported that Dykes felt one of the biggest problems was that the defense couldn't get off the field in critical moments. Iowa State was 8/16 on third downs and 2/3 on fourth down.
With the loss, TCU is almost certainly eliminated from a Big 12 title appearance. They couldn't get out of their own way once again. The Cyclones were depleted and losers of four straight, and yet, Matt Campbell's team dug deep and gutted out a win. There are few words to describe how awful this loss feels. The excitement around this program is dwindling, and I'm not sure if the Frogs have an internal answer to solve this issue.
What's Next?
As mentioned earlier, the final stretch of the season is a gauntlet. TCU (6-3, 3-3) will travel to Provo for a night game clash with the BYU Cougars. BYU (8-1, 5-1) is coming off a tough loss to Texas Tech. Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.