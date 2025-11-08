Horned Frogs and Cyclones Caught in a Dog Fight in First Half
Coming out of the bye, the TCU Horned Frogs looked to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive with a win over the visiting Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa State began the season 5-0 but has since fallen off a cliff after suffering countless injuries and lost four in a row coming into the matchup.
Neither team shined, especially on the offensive side of the ball. As such, points were at a premium through the first two quarters, with Iowa State leading 6-3 at the break.
First Quarter
In need of a fast start against an Iowa State team that’s been riddled with injuries — particularly in the secondary — TCU instead turned it over twice and failed to put any points on the board.
The offense was especially curious as Josh Hoover, who’s been a steady force for much of the season, threw two interceptions that probably could’ve been avoided. The first takeaway by the Cyclones resulted in a 23-yard touchdown reception by Benjamin Brahmer — their lone score of the game so far.
Second Quarter
Not much was going for either side offensively in the second quarter. Both teams turned it over on downs on their first possessions of the frame, and the only score was a 36-yard field goal by Horned Frogs kicker Nate McCashland.
The Frogs relied heavily on the passing attack in the quarter, as the rushing game left much to be desired. Through the first two quarters, TCU ran for 26 yards. The leading rusher was Kevorian Barnes with 20 yards on the ground.
Hoover picked up the pace a bit after a shaky start to the game as he led the team down the field on its lone scoring drive. He ended the quarter with 181 yards on 18-of-25 passing. Of course, the blemishes were the two interceptions in the first quarter.
The poor offensive performance through two quarters is indicative of a puzzling trend that goes back to the start of the West Virginia game two weeks ago.
The silver lining for TCU through two quarters — and Iowa State, for that matter — was the defensive effort. Bud Clark, who’s racked up countless interceptions throughout his career, intercepted Rocco Becht late in the quarter to continue a defensive performance by the team that’s been stout. The ensuing possession after the interception resulted in a drive that ended in a missed field goal by McCashland.
Halftime Score: Iowa State 6, TCU 3
Iowa State
TCU
122
Total Yards
207
78
Passing Yards
181
44
Rushing Yards
26
3-16
Penalties
2-15
11:38
Time Possession
18:22