TCU Enjoys a Bye Week and a Bump Up in the Big 12 Week Eleven Football Power Rankings

In our weekly look at where each team in the Big 12 sits, BYU maintains the top spot, while TCU moved up one spot this week.

Barry Lewis

Oct 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) celebrates with wide receiver Major Everhart (3) after a catch during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) celebrates with wide receiver Major Everhart (3) after a catch during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Besides getting healthy and giving the team some rest, TCU found another benefit of the bye week. Thanks to some unexpected losses in Week 10, the TCU Horned Frogs (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) moved up one spot in our Week 11 Big 12 Football Power Rankings.

Each week, our voters rank the 16 teams in the Big 12 to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progresses, we will be watching the TCU Horned Frogs to see how they progress (or regress) each week.

In our inaugural rankings in Week Five, the Frogs debuted at No. 3. In Week Six, after the loss to Arizona State, TCU dropped two spots. After defeating Colorado, the Frogs held steady at the No. 5 spot. After the loss at Kansas State, the Horned Frogs dropped to the No. 9 spot. They lept back up to No. 5 after the Baylor win, but then fell back this week to No. 6 after the West Virginia win. Now, after a bye, they are back up at the No. 5 spot.

BYU remains at the No. 1 spot. Texas Tech remains at No. 2. This week, Utah takes over the No. 3 spot. And once again, Oklahoma State finds itself in last place, a position it has held all season. Their vote for the No. 16 spot was unanimous among our voters.

How Power Rankings Are Determined

Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.

  • 23 Total Participants
  • TCU Horned Frogs On SI editorial staff (11)
  • Not all are TCU homers; our diverse writing staff is based across the country and covers the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC, in addition to the Big 12.
  • One to two fans from most of the Big 12 current schools (12)

Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.

Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:

2025 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 11

Here are our Week 11 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists plus fans representing most of the league's 16 teams. What did this week tell us? It told us that one of the most important games of the season will be played this week in Lubbock when the Red Raiders host BYU. The winner of that game will control their destiny for a berth in the championship game.

Week 11 Power Rankings Highlights

  • BYU is once again the number one team.
  • Texas Tech and Utah also received first-place votes.
  • Oklahoma State is ranked No. 16, or last place, for the seventh consecutive week. The placement was unanimous.
  • Baylor had the largest week-over-week jump, moving up three spots.
  • Four teams remained unchanged from last week. Seven teams went up or down one spot. Four teams moved up or down two spots.
  • Five teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking - Arizona (6), Arizona State (8), Houston (8), Iowa State (6), and Kansas State (6).
  • Oklahoma State had no fluctuation between its highest and lowest rankings, as each was unanimously selected for the first and last spots, respectively.

16. Oklahoma State (1-8, 0-6)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #16
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at Kansas 21-38
This Week: Bye Week

15. Colorado (3-6, 1-5)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to Arizona 17-52
This Week: at West Virginia

14. West Virginia (3-6, 1-5)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Houston 45-35
This Week: vs. Colorado

13. UCF (4-4, 1-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at Baylor 3-30
This Week: vs. Houston

12. Kansas (5-4, 3-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 38-21
This Week: at Arizona

11. Iowa State (5-4, 2-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost to Arizona State 19-24
This Week: at TCU

10. Arizona (5-3, 2-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat Colorado 52-17
This Week: vs. Kansas

9. Kansas State (4-5, 3-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost at Texas Tech 20-43
This Week: Bye Week

8. Baylor (5-4, 3-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat UCF 30-3
This Week: Bye Week

7. Houston (7-2, 4-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost to West Virginia
This Week: at UCF

6. Arizona State (6-3, 4-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat Iowa State 24-19
This Week: Bye Week

5. TCU (6-2, 3-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Iowa State

4. Cincinnati (7-2, 5-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Lost at Utah 14-45
This Week: Bye Week

3. #13 Utah (7-2, 4-2)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Cincinnati 45-14
This Week: Bye Week

2. #8 Texas Tech (8-1, 5-1)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #2
Last Week: Beat Kansas State 20-43
This Week: vs. BYU

1. #7 BYU (8-0, 5-0)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Bye week
This Week: at Texas Tech

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.

What's Next

TCU will host the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 8. The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth with a 2:30 pm CT kickoff. The game can be seen on FOX.

