Horned Frogs Make First Appearance in National Polls in More Than Two Years

After defeating SMU to go to 3-0, TCU is ranked as high has No. 24 in the Week 5 polls

Barry Lewis

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws the ball during the first half against the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The last time the TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) appeared in either the AP Top 25 or the Coaches Poll was the preseason poll at the beginning of the 2023 season. This of course was after finishing as the national runner-up in the 2022 season.

That 2023 season was not nearly as magical as the one that took the Frogs to the National Championship Game. After losing to Colorado in Coach Prime's collegiate debut to open the 2023 season, TCU dropped out of the polls. They have remained out of those polls until this week.

After defeating SMU 35-24 on Saturday, most expected the Horned Frogs to appear in the polls, as they received votes in both polls the week before. When the polls were released on Sunday, that expectation came true. TCU is ranked No. 24 in the Week Five AP Top 25 and No. 25 in this week's Coaches Poll.

. . . 24. Week Five - AP Top 25. . . . 872. Week 5 AP

872. Week 5 Coaches. Week Five - Coaches Poll. . . . . . . 25

TCU now faces a challenge, if they hope to remain in the polls come next week. The Frogs travel to Tempe, Ariz., on Friday for a nationally televised matchup against the defending Big 12 champions, the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Though not ranked, ASU is receiving votes in both polls this week. The Sun Devils are the equivalent of No. 30 in the AP Top 25 and No. 26 in the Coaches Poll.

Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 5 Polls

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs safety Isaiah Nwokobia (23) tackles TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In addition to TCU, three other teams from the Big 12 are ranked. Five other teams are receiving votes in at least one of the polls.

  • Texas Tech (4-0, 1-0) - No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and No. 14 in the Coaches Poll
  • Iowa State ( 4-0, 1-0) - No. 14 in the AP Top 25 and No. 13 in the Coaches Poll
  • BYU (3-0, 0-0) - No. 25 in the AP Top 25 and No. 24 in the Coaches Poll
  • Utah (3-1, 0-1) - Receiving votes in both polls (29/27)
  • Arizona State (3-0, 1-0) - Receiving votes in both polls (30/26
  • UCF (3-0, 0-0) - Receiving votes in the AP Top 25 (35)
  • Kansas (3-1, 1-0) - Receiving votes in the Coaches Poll (36)
  • Houston (3-0, 1-0) - Receiving votes in the Coaches Poll (37)

AP Top 25 - Week 5

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive linesman Andrew Norwell (78) blocks for running back Jordan Hall (7) during the NCAA football game against Buffalo at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 31, 2013. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  1. Ohio State (3-0), no change
  2. Miami (4-0), up 2
  3. Penn State (3-0), down 2
  4. LSU (4-0), down 1
  5. Georgia (3-0), no change
  6. Oregon (4-0), no change
  7. Oklahoma (4-0), up 4
  8. Florida State (3-0), down 1
  9. Texas A&M (3-0), up 1
  10. Texas (3-1), down 2
  11. Indiana (4-0), up 8
  12. Texas Tech (4-0), up 5
  13. Ole Miss (4-0), no change
  14. Iowa State (4-0), down 2
  15. Tennessee (3-1), no change
  16. Georgia Tech (4-0), up 2
  17. Alabama (2-1), down 3
  18. Vanderbilt (4-0), up 2
  19. Michigan (3-1), up 2
  20. Missouri (4-0), up 3
  21. USC (4-0), up 4
  22. Notre Dame (1-2), up 2
  23. Illinois (3-1), down 14
  24. TCU (3-0), previously not ranked
  25. BYU (3-0), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Utah (#16), Auburn (#22)
Other Big 12 Teams Receiving Votes - Utah (#29), Arizona State (#30), UCF (#35)

Coaches Poll - Week 5

Sep 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Brenden Jordan (7) reacts to a play against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
  1. Ohio State (3-0), no change
  2. Penn State (3-0), no change
  3. Georgia (3-0), no change
  4. LSU (4-0), no change
  5. Oregon (4-0), no change
  6. Miami (4-0), no change
  7. Texas (3-1), no change
  8. Florida State (3-0), up 1
  9. Texas A&M (3-0), up 1
  10. Oklahoma (4-0), up 2
  11. Ole Miss (4-0), no change
  12. Indiana (4-0), up 5
  13. Iowa State (4-0), no change
  14. Texas Tech (4-0), up 2
  15. Tennessee (3-1), no change
  16. Alabama (2-1), down 2
  17. Georgia Tech (4-0), up 2
  18. Michigan (3-1), up 2
  19. Missouri (4-0), up 3
  20. Vanderbilt (4-0), up 3
  21. Notre Dame (1-2), no change
  22. USC (4-0), previously not ranked
  23. Illinois (3-1), down 15
  24. BYU (3-0), previously not ranked
  25. TCU (3-0), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Utah (#18), South Carolina (#24), Auburn (#25)
Other Big 12 Teams Receiving Votes - Arizona State (#26), Utah (#27), Kansas (#36), Houston (#37)

Bold teams = Big 12 Conference teams

No. 24 TCU will play Arizona State on Friday, September 26 at 8 p.m. CT. The game will be played in Tempe, Arizona and can be seen on FOX.

