Sonny Dykes: “We’ve got a lot of things to learn.”
The Frogs are on a roll. After a gritty victory over the Mustangs, TCU has started the season 3-0 and enters conference play with loads of confidence. Josh Hoover continues to play as advertised, and the TCU defense is coming off a strong performance itself, but with that said, Sonny Dykes knows the team can perform to a higher standard.
TCU surrendered too many penalties on Saturday. Despite taking back the Iron Skillet, the Frogs had nine penalties for 65 yards, giving the Mustangs extra life. Dykes spoke about the need for discipline heading into the battle with SMU, but knows the Frogs will need to be more mentally sound heading into a tangle with Arizona State on Friday.
Following Saturday’s win, Dykes said, “We played hard today, and we did some good things, but you can’t throw a pick in the endzone, and then you can’t stop them in a critical situation and get an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.” He continued, “That’s what losing football teams do. And we were able to overcome those things today, but we can’t do that on Friday. So we’ve got a lot of things to learn.”
The Frogs’ offense didn’t play up to its standard either. Between discipline penalties and a few drops in the open field, Dykes said, “We shot ourselves in the foot more often in this game than we have so far this season.”
Looking ahead to Friday’s opponent, Arizona State is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play after a 27-24 win over Baylor. The reigning Big 12 champions were ranked 11th (AP Poll) to start the season before being knocked off after an upset by Mississippi State in Starkville in Week 2.
The Sun Devils’ offense has been explosive to start the season, averaging 406 yards per game. Quarterback Sam Leavitt poses a dual threat as he can escape the pocket, while running back Raleek Brown has averaged 6.6 yards per carry and 93 yards per game.
With Arizona State on the slate, the Frogs have a short week to make a few critical adjustments. As Dykes said in his postgame press conference, TCU will need to zero in on recovery and be intentional in this week’s practices to prepare for the road trip to Tempe.
When and Where to Watch: TCU at ASU
TCU will take on Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2. Kick off is set for 8:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX.