The image that will follow Jeremy Payne into 2026 isn't a stat line. It's a sideline tightrope walk: 35 yards, overtime, the Alamo Bowl on the line, with three USC defenders attempting to take him down. But the number that best tells the story of Payne's sophomore season came a few weeks earlier, buried in the box score against Cincinnati: 26 carries, 174 yards, two touchdowns, and TCU's best rushing performance since Kendre Miller in 2021.

Those games weren't an accident. It was the conclusion of a five-game stretch in which Payne, a former backup finally freed by injuries to Kevorian Barnes, went from a complementary piece to one of the best players on TCU's offense.

He topped 100 yards twice in his final five outings and finished the season with 623 yards and five touchdowns on 110 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Last but certainly not least, he delivered the walk-off touchdown to beat a ranked USC team. By any measure, the flash was real. The question TCU has to answer now isn't whether Payne is good enough to be the guy. It's whether the program will actually let him be the guy.

The Volume Question

That's the tension heading into 2026. TCU enters the season with Payne installed as RB1 for the first time in his career, but "installed as RB1" and "featured as RB1" are not the same thing. Last year, even during his best stretch, Payne was still sharing touches with Trent Battle, Nate Palmer, and true freshman Jon Denman.

TCU's ground game finished the season averaging just 3.9 yards per carry as a team, only a tick better than 2024's 3.7. The Horned Frogs appear to have a back that can carry an offense. What they haven't proven is that they're willing to hand him the load.

That's where carries per game becomes the number worth watching all season. Not yards, not touchdowns, but volume. Volume is how we measure commitment. A team can talk about "establishing the run" or building around a feature back, but the carry count is where that talk breaks down.

12 carries a game is TCU treating Payne the way it treated him for most of last season: useful, but never the engine. Fifteen to 17 carries a game is a real feature role, the kind of workload that tells opposing defenses they have to game-plan specifically for him, snap after snap.

Jeremy Payne scores the game-winning touchdown against USC in the 2025 Alamo Bowl | Toby Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

18+ carries a game is something TCU hasn't shown in years. It would signal an offense structurally built around one runner, where the passing game and play-calling exist to set up what Payne does between the tackles.

What Sammis Brings

The wildcard is new offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis, who arrived from UConn this offseason with a résumé built on the run. In two seasons calling plays for the Huskies, Sammis's offenses consistently ranked among the nation's better rushing attacks.

Sammis described wanting to put linemen in a position to succeed with angles and leverage, and build a run game that attacks rather than sits back. That's a coach whose instincts, at least on paper, point toward exactly the kind of commitment Payne's usage question is asking about.

Head coach Sonny Dykes has already made clear he sees something specific in Payne. He praised him publicly as a back who runs big, finishes plays, and is consistent despite not being the biggest presence in the backfield. The belief from the top of the program appears to be there. What remains unproven is the follow-through.

If Sammis' philosophy at UConn follows him to Fort Worth, Payne could finally become the first true feature back TCU has had in years.

The Number That Proves It

So watch the carry count, not the highlight reel. We can talk all offseason about a new offensive identity under Sammis, about building around Payne, about learning the lesson from a season where one of the best players touched the ball only 110 times total.

But the number that proves TCU has changed is the one that shows up every Saturday. By October, don't look at Jeremy Payne's rushing total first.

Look at the score box.

If the carry starts with an 18 instead of a 12, you'll know everything you need to know about what TCU has become.