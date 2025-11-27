How the Frogs Can Beat the Bearcats
It is the final week of the regular season as Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) on Saturday at Amon G. Carter for one last time in 2025.
For the Frogs to finish the Big 12 slate on a high note, it is imperative to establish the ground game and limit the Bearcats’ offense, starting with quarterback Brendan Sorsby.
Find Rhythm with the Rushing Game:
After a dominant showing against Houston a week ago, the Frogs will look to continue their potent rushing game through various backs. While it has been a revolving door for much of the season, Jeremy Payne stepped up for the Horned Frogs against the Cougars. For the first time in a while, the TCU offensive line looked the part, blocking well for their running backs.
The Frogs have a favorable matchup against the Bearcats, who rank fifth-worst in the conference in rush defense. With Cincinnati allowing 167.8 rush yards per game, TCU could just have a field day in its regular-season finale.
If Kevorian Barnes remains out, Payne could see the heavy bulk of the carries on Saturday. Freshman Jon Denman could also see an increased workload after taking crucial snaps in the backfield against Houston late in the fourth quarter.
Pressure Brendan Sorsby:
Between Josh Hoover and Brendan Sorsby, we should be treated to some great football with two of the best quarterbacks in the conference facing off. The Denton native has thrown for 2,518 yards for the Bearcats this season, including 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. His 81.3 QBR ranks 11th in the nation.
Of those five interceptions this season, four have come in the last three games. After suffering three losses in a row to Utah, Arizona, and BYU, the Bearcats will depend on their junior quarterback to end the season strong. But if the Frogs’ defense can pressure Sorsby and rush his throws and decision-making, TCU could potentially dominate the Bearcats' offense.
Keeping Sorsby quiet also means covering wide receiver Cyrus Allen at bay. The senior from New Orleans, LA, has caught for 623 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He has found the end zone six times in the last five games for Cincinnati and could be a problem if Bud Clark remains on the injury report.
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
The TCU Horned Frogs will host the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on FOX.