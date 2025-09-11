How the Frogs' Defense Can Cage the Wildcats
The Horned Frogs' defense was impressive in their season opener against North Carolina, but they will have even higher expectations with Abilene Christian rolling into Fort Worth on Saturday.
The Wildcats come in ranked No. 13 in the FCS Coaches Poll and have a more than capable team, but with that said, TCU is largely expected to have a field day against ACU. Quarterback Stone Earle leads the ACU offense in what is his sixth season of college football. He has been accurate to start the season, completing 67.9% of his passes, but only for an average of 7.2 yards per pass.
This provides a golden opportunity for Andy Avalos’ defense to shine once again after holding North Carolina to just 172 passing yards and 222 total yards.
Earle, a Fort Worth native, has also been under severe pressure to begin 2025. With no touchdown passes and one interception, the Wildcats' quarterback has been sacked six times in two games. With ACU’s struggling offensive line, Earle has had to use his legs.
On Monday, Wildcats head coach Keith Patterson said, “I really like the fact that Stone, when things break down, he has the capability to escape the pocket and turn it into a positive play.” Over the first pair of games, Earle has escaped the pocket 30 times for 87 yards (2.9 yards per carry).
In addition to Earle’s accurate passing and running ability, senior wideout Javon Gipson is a viable threat for the Wildcats. Gipson is the Wildcats’ leading receiver with 155 yards, averaging 15.5 yards per catch. He has 70+ yards in each of the first two games, including a season-high 83 yards in ACU’s victory over Stephen F. Austin.
The key to defensive domination by the Horned Frogs will be getting to Earle quickly and early. Avalos’ defense needs to force the quarterback into moments of indecision. If TCU can stay tight on ACU’s receivers and apply pressure, Earle will not have time to react.
In week one, the Frogs were exceptional when it came to third-down defense, holding the Tar Heels to just 1-for-10 on third-down conversions.
The Frogs' defense excelled against the Tar Heels in week one, forcing and recovering two fumbles as well as an interception. If TCU can play disciplined defense and force Earle to stay in the pocket, they should have more than a field day against Abilene Christian.
The Frogs will host the Wildcats at 7 p.m. in the 2025 home-opener at Amon G. Carter Stadium.