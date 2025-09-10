Top 15 FCS Program Awaits TCU After Bye Week
There’s no way around it, TCU has had a strange start to the season.
Game one came on a Monday night against a legendary NFL coach making his college coaching debut at North Carolina. TCU quieted the pregame fanfare with a dominant 48-14 win.
Then came the early bye week. By the time the Horned Frogs take the field on Saturday against ACU, most college football teams will have played three games and some, like Big 12 foes Iowa State and Kansas State, will have four under their belts.
Despite the long layoff, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes feels his team is ready.
“Every week is a new challenge; every week you're starting from scratch,” Dykes said at his weekly press conference. “And, so, our guys, I think, have done a good job moving on and seem to me like they're in a good frame of mind.”
The Horned Frogs' next opponent comes from the FCS level and while that might not seem scary on the surface, the No. 13-ranked Wildcats (1-1) will provide a good test.
“You put the tape on, you go, okay, this is a good football team,” Dykes said. “And, so, those guys can see quickly that they're going to have to really prepare well and play well.”
TCU and ACU will kickoff at 7pm from Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN+. Below are some highlights from the press conference.
Scouting ACU
Last season, ACU nearly beat Texas Tech in overtime. The Wildcats then went on to win the United Athletic Conference and reached the second round of the FCS playoffs.
While this year’s team might have a slightly different composition, the talent remains high level.
“This is the biggest game of the year for them, so we cannot underestimate them whatsoever,” offensive lineman Cade Bennett said. “FCS games, you know, they got nothing to lose. They're coming with their head on fire for you.”
ACU head coach Keith Patterson brings a defensive mindset. He worked as a defensive coordinator at five power conference programs, including Texas Tech from 2019-21, before taking over the Wildcats in 2022.
This season ACU has given up 55 points through 2 games, not far off the 2024 average of 30.6 points per game, but it’s the defensive looks Dykes cites as a potential problem.
“They do a lot of good things, cause a lot of havoc defensively,” Dykes said. “They're going to come after you, have a very aggressive mentality on defense, show you a lot of different looks, chop the front up, do some things to make it hard for you to identify and get your guys in the right spot.”
On offense, quarterback Stone Earle, a Marshall transfer and Fort Worth native, has thrown for 379 yards on 36-of-53 passing (67.9%) with one interception and no touchdowns. Earle’s top target is wide receiver Javon Gipson. Gipson caught three passes for 73 yards in the season opener against Tulsa and added another 82 yards on seven catches against SFA.
Offensive Line Growth Continues
TCU’s offensive line imposed its will on North Carolina allowing zero sacks and opening up huge holes for the rushing attack. The Horned Frogs racked up 258 rushing yards on 35 carries, including running back Kevorian Barnes' 75-yard touchdown run.
Bennett said the line performed well, but they are constantly looking for ways to improve.
“I think we got a lot of movement,” Bennett said. “We have to work on our sets. Just knowing guys alignment, setting different ways; me, personally, I know I have to work on that. Just being more physical with our hands and pass protection as well.”
The Horned Frogs could find success on the ground again versus the Wildcats. ACU held SFA to 52 rushing yards, but gave up 236 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Tulsa in the season opener.
Watch! TCU Offensive Lineman Cade Bennett Press Conference - 9/9/25
Injury Updates
After missing spring practice and fall camp with a lower leg injury, tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton finally stepped onto the practice field. A transfer from LSU, Pimpton played in 11 games last season and caught six passes for 79 yards.
Dykes noted Pimpton needs more repetitions following the injury, but has found the early returns encouraging.
“I think he's got a chance to be a really, really good player and he just hadn't played a whole lot of football up to this point,” Dykes said. “So, he's trying to catch up quickly and I'm seeing some things that are very promising. Just got to continue to see him consistently.”
Also, cornerback Avery Helm could see action Saturday after sitting out the North Carolina game. Helm missed 2024 with an injury suffered during fall camp.
“I think you'll see more this week,” Dykes said. “I think he's feeling much better. Looks like he's moving around a whole lot better today than he was last week. I'm excited to see him play. Hopefully he'll feel good through the week and be able to help us on Saturday.”