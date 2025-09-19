How to Watch, Listen & Get Live Updates - SMU at TCU
The dramatics will be in full effect on Saturday, as SMU (2-1) takes the 40-mile trip west to take on TCU (2-0) for what is expected to be the final time, at least for a while. The Horned Frogs did not renew the home-and-home series with the Mustangs, leaving the future of the Battle For The Iron Skillet in doubt.
The Horned Frogs enter the matchup coming off a 42-21 win over Abilene Christian. SMU lost to Baylor two weeks ago in a 48-45 shootout, but got itself back in the win column last week with a 28-10 win over Missouri State. TCU is favored to win Saturday's meeting by 6.5 points.
TCU vs. SMU - Game Details
Date: Saturday, September 20
Kickoff Time: 11:00 a.m. CT
Television: ESPN 2 with Roy Philpott and Sam Acho
Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM, iHeart Radio App/Varsity App/Riff Ram App with Brian Estridge, Justin Fuente and Elvis Gallegos
Spanish Radio: KRWD 100.7 FM with Miquel Cruz and Roberto Ramirez
Live Updates: KillerFrogs.com Game Day Thread
This forum is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics. The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!
Follow in real time as fans react to the game. See what they are saying - the good, the bad, and the ugly - about the game.
FOLLOW LIVE! (link will be live a few hours prior to kickoff)
TCU vs. SMU - Game Notes
Saturday's meeting between the Horned Frogs and the Mustangs will be the 104th game between the two programs. As of now, it is the rivalry's final act, but that could change someday down the line.
TCU is looking to go undefeated in non-conference play for the first time since 2022 and the third time since 2015 (2017, 2022).
The Battle For The Iron Skillet is the third-oldest rivalry game - the first meeting was in 1915 - between two FBS Texas schools. It trails only Texas-Texas A&M (1894) and TCU-Baylor (1899).
Since 2000, TCU is 18-5 in this rivalry. SMU has won three of the last five, including two with current TCU head coach Sonny Dykes (2019, 2021). Dykes was the SMU head coach from 2018-2021.
With two touchdown passes, Josh Hoover will pass Max Knake (1992-1995) for fourth on the school's career passing touchdowns list.