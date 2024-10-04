Killer Frogs

How to Watch, Listen, & Get Live Updates - TCU vs. Houston

TCU returns home to play some Friday Night Lights. Here's where to find the game.

Barry Lewis

TCU receiver JP Richardson during the Kansas game.
TCU receiver JP Richardson during the Kansas game. / Tony Beblowski - KillerFrogs
In this story:

Football is back in The Carter! After two games on the road, the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1) host Houston (1-4, 0-2) on Friday night for Noche de las Ranas!

Not able to make the game? No worries. Here are all the ways you can find the game:

TCU vs. Houston - Game Details

Date: Friday, October 4

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Television: ESPN with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, and Paul Carcaterra

Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM, SiriusXM 158/199, TuneIn with Brian Estridge, Landry Burdine, and Elvis Gallegos

Spanish Radio: KTNO 620 AM, Varsity Network with Miguel Cruz and Rolando de Luna

Also, follow, in real time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum Game Day Thread.

TCU vs. Houston - Useful Game Day Links

Houston Depth Chart

Keys to the Game

Houston Preview

Know Your Foe - Houston Players to Watch


TCU Schedule

TCU Roster

TCU Season Stats

Houston Roster


Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the publisher/managing editor for KillerFrogs.com. He has been a Horned Frog since the Jim Wacker era and loves covering all of TCU's sports. 

Home/Football