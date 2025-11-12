How to Watch, Listen & Get Live Updates When TCU Visits BYU
Two years ago, redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Hoover had his breakout moment against the BYU Cougars, throwing 58 passes and completing 37 of them for 439 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. The Horned Frogs won the game 44-11 and the young Hoover set a career-high in passing yards that remains two years later. TCU, coming off of a national championship appearance, finished the year with a disappointing 5-7 record, but its win over the Cougars was a bright spot.
Two years later, the Frogs, currently sitting at 6-3, still haven't returned the the glory of 2022. BYU, however, has a chance to make some noise in the postseason. The Cougars enter Saturday's matchup with an 8-1 record, coming off of a big loss to Texas Tech. But still, BYU is good and will be looking to bounce back against the Horned Frogs.
TCU at BYU - Game Details
Date: Saturday, November 19
Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah
Kickoff Time: 9:15 p.m. CT
Television: ESPN with Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony
Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM, iHeart Radio App/Varsity App/Riff Ram App with Brian Estridge, Marshall Newhouse, and Elvis Gallegos
Spanish Radio: KWRD 100.7 FM with Miquel Cruz and Roberto Ramirez
Live Updates:
This forum is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source of how fans feel at that moment on a host of topics. The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you! Follow in real time as fans react to the game. See what they are saying - the good, the bad, and the ugly - about the game.
FOLLOW ALONG!
TCU at BYU - Game Notes
TCU hasn't lost to BYU since 2007. The Horned Frogs hold a five-game win streak against the Cougars.
The Horned Frogs game against #12 BYU is their first game against a ranked opponent since the 2023 season finale agaisnt Oklahoma.
TCU is on a three-game losing streak against ranked opponents. The skid started during the 2022 season in the national championship loss to the #1 Georgia Bulldogs.
TCU's last road win over a ranked team was in Austin, Texas against the #18 Longhorns.
The last time TCU played at LaVell Edwards Stadium was in 2009 when both teams were still members of the Mountain West Conference.