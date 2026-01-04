TCU Hires Brad Robbins as Quarterbacks Coach

TCU announced Brad Robbins as its quarterback coach heading into the 2026 season. The move comes as the Frogs continue to make critical coaching changes heading into 2026.

Robbins arrives to Fort Worth after spending last season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Tulsa. With Robbins on staff, Dominic Richardson became the Golden Hurricane’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2021. Despite going 4-8 overall and 1-7 in the American Association Conference (AAC), Tulsa’s passing offense ranked in the middle of the pack.

Joining TCU also entails an exciting reunion with offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis. The two coached together at UConn during the 2024 season. With Sammis doing the playcalling, Robbins served as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Huskies. The pair led UConn to set or tie seven school records that season. That included ranking 10th in the nation in red zone scoring (92.5). Under Robbins and Sammis, the Huskies scored 32.3 points per game en route to a 9-4 record, the program’s best in 14 years.

Robbins' coaching career began quickly after his playing career wrapped up. He graduated from The University of Virginia at Wise in 2010 with a degree in business administration and a master’s degree in student affairs in higher education. Before coaching at UConn and Tulsa, he had stints at Virginia (2010-12), Virginia Military Institute (2013-2017), Charleston Southern (2018), North Greenville (2020-2022), and Tennessee Tech (2023).

In 2018, Robbins was inducted into UVA-Wise’s Athletic Hall of Fame for his two-sport accomplishments as a talented hitter in the baseball program and a prolific passer in football. He threw for 3,037 yards and 22 touchdowns in the 2007 season, leading the program to a Mid-South Eastern Division Championship.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

In the midst of the transfer portal, Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs continue to make changes to the coaching staff. With notable names such as Kendal Briles and Kaz Kazadi leaving the program, TCU has brought in exciting faces like Robbins and Antonio Wilcox, who will serve as the Frogs’ running back coach.

TCU will look to bolster its roster ahead of the spring as well. Reports suggest the Harvard Crimson quarterback Jaden Craig is visiting TCU this weekend. With the transfer portal open through January 16, 2026, the Frogs are presented with an opportunity to take significant strides in recruiting talent to Fort Worth.

Recommended Articles