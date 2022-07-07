Skip to main content
TCU Football: Johnston and Hodges-Tomlinson Named To The Preseason All-Big 12 Team

The duo was previously chosen Preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele

TCU Athletics

Wearing a jersey with the No. 1 on it looks to carry some extra weight as we anticipate the arrival of the 2022 football season. Quentin Johnston, wide receiver who wears No. 1 on offense, and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, cornerback who wears No. 1 on defense, have been selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 team.

The honors were announced Wednesday by the Big 12 Conference. They are selected by media representatives who cover the league. Last month, the same two players were named Preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele.

Johnston was First-Team All-Big 12 last season. The junior from Temple, Texas, led the Horned Frogs in receiving yards (634), yards per reception (19.2), and touchdown catches (six) while placing second in receptions (33). He topped 100 yards in receiving on three occasions, all in his final five games. Against Oklahoma, he managed seven receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns, one of which earned him a place on the Collegiate Play of the Year (No. 2) on ESPN's You Got Mossed. His 185 yards receiving were the most by a Horned Frog since Taj Williams' 210 versus Oklahoma in 2016. He can also boast of being the first Horned Frog with three touchdown catches in a game since Kavontae Turpin's four against Texas in 2015. Johnston had five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in TCU's 30-28 victory over Baylor.

TCU's Quentin Johnston (1) catches a touchdown pass over Oklahoma's Joshua Eaton (1) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31.

TCU's Quentin Johnston (1) catches a touchdown pass over Oklahoma's Joshua Eaton (1) on Oct. 16, 2021.

Johnston ranks first in Big 12 history with a 20.4 yards per catch average for a player in his first two seasons. It is also eighth nationally since 1996 for the first two years of a career.

Hodges-Tomlinson is a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 recipient and a 2020 All-American by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus. Despite his opponents' consistent attempts to avoid his grasp, he managed a team-best seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He also tied for TCU's lead with two interceptions, including one he returned 29 yards for a touchdown in a win against Texas Tech that helped earn him Big 12 Defense Player of the Week accolades. He was sixth on TCU in 2021 with 42 stops, more than his first two combined (34). Exclusively a cornerback in his TCU career, he moved to safety midway through the Texas game when the team required his assistance. He responded with a career-high ten tackles and forced a fumble.

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium in 2021.

In addition to the two players from TCU, the Big 12 announced the entire Preseason All-Big 12 team and individual player awards. Bijan Robinson (Texas, RB) was selected as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas State, DL) was selected as Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma, QB) was selected as Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Other familiar names from Big 12 opponents to make the team include Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State, QB), Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State, RB), Dante Stills (West Virginia, DL), and Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State, WR). Vaughn and Robinson were the only two players that were a unanimous Preseason team selection.

