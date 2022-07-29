Skip to main content
TCU Football: Johnston Named To Walter Camp Player Of The Year Watch List

Keith Robinson

TCU Football: Johnston Named To Walter Camp Player Of The Year Watch List

The award is the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston continues to receive preseason honors and recognitions before the start of fall camp. On Friday, Johnston was named to the watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

Last week, Johnston was named to the watch lists for both the Maxwell Award (most outstanding player) and the Biletnikoff Award (nation’s best receiver).

The Walter Camp Player of the Year is the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade. Its All-America team is the oldest. It is named for Walter Camp, known to many as “The Father of American Football.” He played and coached at Yale and served in various fashions for over 50 years to make football what it has become. In 1889, he created his first All-American team, a tradition that continues to this day.

Davey O’Brien won the 1938 Walter Camp Player of the Year, the same year he won both the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award.

Last year’s winner was Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State. Other Big 12 players on this year’s watch list include JT Daniels (West Virginia), Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma), Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State), Will McDonald IV (Iowa State), Bijan Robinson (Texas), Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State), Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State), and Xavier Worthy (Texas).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A total of 52 players were named “players to watch” this season. The list includes 44 offensive players (22 quarterbacks, 12 running backs, and ten receivers/tight ends) plus eight defensive/special teams players. There are players from 40 schools representing 11 conferences (including independents). For the complete watch list, click here.

Johnston has also been named to the first team Preseason All-Big 12 Team along with teammate Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. The duo has also been named Preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele.

Johnston was First-Team All-Big 12 last season. A junior from Temple, Texas, Johnston led the Horned Frogs in receiving yards (634), yards per reception (19.2), and touchdown catches (six) while placing second in receptions (33). He topped 100 yards receiving on three occasions, all in his final five games. He had a career day at Oklahoma with seven receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns, including the No. 2 Collegiate Play of the Year on ESPN's You Got Mossed. The 185 yards receiving were the most by a Horned Frog since Taj Williams had 210 versus Oklahoma in 2016. He was also the first Horned Frog with three touchdown catches in a game since KaVontae Turpin had four against Texas in 2015. Johnston had five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in the 30-28 win over Baylor.

Quentin Johnston at the 2022 Big 12 Media Days

Quentin Johnston at this year's Big 12 Media Days

Johnston ranks first in Big 12 history with a 20.4 yards per catch average for a player in his first two seasons. It is also eighth nationally since 1996 for the first two years of a career.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

In This Article (1)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

Andrew Coker, TCU football
Football

TCU Football: Coker Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

By Barry Lewis14 hours ago
Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Derius Davis carries the ball a 43-yard touchdown as he runs by Kansas Jayhawks safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Davis Named To Paul Hornung Award Watch List

By Barry Lewis14 hours ago
Austin Davis
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Speedy Outfielder Austin Davis Transfers To The Frogs

By Nathan Cross17 hours ago
USATSI_16069176
Football

College Football Defense Awards Preview 2022

By Brett Gibbons23 hours ago
TCU Soccer team won the 2022 regular-season and conference tournament.
More Sports

TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs Prepare For Upcoming Season

By Ian NapetianJul 28, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) defends during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Hodges-Tomlinson Named To Nagurski Trophy Watch List

By Barry LewisJul 27, 2022 4:57 PM EDT
Jordy Sandy, TCU punter
Football

TCU Football: Sandy Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List

By Barry LewisJul 27, 2022 4:55 PM EDT
USATSI_17485891
Football

College Football Offense Awards Preview 2022

By Brett GibbonsJul 27, 2022 1:26 PM EDT