TCU Football: Johnston Named To Walter Camp Player Of The Year Watch List

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston continues to receive preseason honors and recognitions before the start of fall camp. On Friday, Johnston was named to the watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

Last week, Johnston was named to the watch lists for both the Maxwell Award (most outstanding player) and the Biletnikoff Award (nation’s best receiver).

The Walter Camp Player of the Year is the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade. Its All-America team is the oldest. It is named for Walter Camp, known to many as “The Father of American Football.” He played and coached at Yale and served in various fashions for over 50 years to make football what it has become. In 1889, he created his first All-American team, a tradition that continues to this day.

Davey O’Brien won the 1938 Walter Camp Player of the Year, the same year he won both the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award.

Last year’s winner was Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State. Other Big 12 players on this year’s watch list include JT Daniels (West Virginia), Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma), Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State), Will McDonald IV (Iowa State), Bijan Robinson (Texas), Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State), Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State), and Xavier Worthy (Texas).

A total of 52 players were named “players to watch” this season. The list includes 44 offensive players (22 quarterbacks, 12 running backs, and ten receivers/tight ends) plus eight defensive/special teams players. There are players from 40 schools representing 11 conferences (including independents). For the complete watch list, click here.

Johnston has also been named to the first team Preseason All-Big 12 Team along with teammate Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. The duo has also been named Preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele.

Johnston was First-Team All-Big 12 last season. A junior from Temple, Texas, Johnston led the Horned Frogs in receiving yards (634), yards per reception (19.2), and touchdown catches (six) while placing second in receptions (33). He topped 100 yards receiving on three occasions, all in his final five games. He had a career day at Oklahoma with seven receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns, including the No. 2 Collegiate Play of the Year on ESPN's You Got Mossed. The 185 yards receiving were the most by a Horned Frog since Taj Williams had 210 versus Oklahoma in 2016. He was also the first Horned Frog with three touchdown catches in a game since KaVontae Turpin had four against Texas in 2015. Johnston had five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in the 30-28 win over Baylor.

Quentin Johnston at this year's Big 12 Media Days Barry Lewis

Johnston ranks first in Big 12 history with a 20.4 yards per catch average for a player in his first two seasons. It is also eighth nationally since 1996 for the first two years of a career.

