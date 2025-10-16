Killer Frogs

Keys to the Game When Bluebonnet Battle Returns to Fort Worth

Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs look to right the ship against Baylor

Ian Napetian

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes looks on before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The TCU Horned Frogs will face a test once again this Saturday when the Baylor Bears travel to Fort Worth. TCU (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) has a lot to prove after what was an abysmal performance against Kansas State the week prior, but Baylor (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) is looking for its third straight conference win. The Frogs have to overcome a lot more than just themselves, as Baylor poses various threats on both sides of the football.

Stop the Run:

One of Baylor’s biggest threats is its ground attack. They are led by redshirt sophomore Bryson Washington, who has rushed for 557 yards and five touchdowns. The Texas native averages 5.5 yards per carry and occasionally plays a role as a pass catcher as well.

Sep 27, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) celebrates with Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) after a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

As a team, though, the Bears rank toward the bottom of the Big 12 in rushing with just 872 yards (14th), while averaging 145.3 rushing yards per game (12th). In last year’s battle at McLane Stadium in Waco, Washington found the end zone four times with 196 rushing yards. He and the Bears absolutely dominated the ground game, which then allowed quarterback Sawyer Robertson to have success in the air.

That is also why shutting down the run is crucial. If Baylor struggles to be efficient and effective against Washington, the Frogs can go after Robertson.

Find Your Playmakers:

It will be crucial that TCU gets Eric McAlister and Kevorian Barnes involved as early as possible against Baylor. Last week in Manhattan, Josh Hoover did not link with McAlister often enough. McAlister is a tone-setter, and if he is shut down early by the Baylor secondary, the offense will have to adjust early and fast.

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) celebrates in front of SMU Mustangs safety Abdul Muhammad (27) after McAlister scores a touchdown during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As for Kevorian Barnes, expect to see him continuing to get to the brunt of the carries in the TCU backfield. Barnes, when used against Kansas State, was incredibly effective. He ran the ball 12 times for 81 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. The Frogs will need to come out of the gates, firing on all cylinders, to have the best opportunity to win.

In addition to finding TCU’s playmakers, the Frogs need to take care of the football. Winning the turnover battle will be crucial against a Baylor team looking to turn the tables in Fort Worth.

What’s Next?

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs will host Dave Aranda’s Baylor Bears at 11:00 a.m. CT at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

