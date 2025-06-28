TCU Football Opponent Preview: Colorado Buffaloes
Grab your nearest dictionary and look up the word "polarizing." Chances are, you'll see a team photo of the Colorado Buffaloes. Ever since Deion Sanders took up the position of head coach in Boulder, Colorado has been polarizing. Sanders, along with his son (Shedeur) and the nation's former top recruit (Travis Hunter), made 1-11 Colorado into the nation's most interesting program overnight – for good and ill.
Shedeur and Hunter leave for the NFL, cutting down on a number of the CU headlines this offseason. But "Coach Prime" remains in place, and he brings in another brand new haul for the 2025 college football season. The TCU Horned Frogs host Colorado in Week 6 – the first time since Prime's first game at the helm (a game TCU fans painfully remember as 20.5-point favorites). So, let's take a look at this Buffaloes team for the upcoming season.
2025 Colorado Football At A Glance
- Name: Colorado Buffaloes
- Stadium: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO (capacity: 50,183)
- Head coach: Deion Sanders (3rd season)
- Offensive coordinator: Pat Shurmur
- Defensive coordinator: Robert Livingston
- 2024 record: 9-4 (7-2 Big 12)
Colorado Football In 2024: Prime Time
After a disappointing 2023 season, Sanders squared got things going. Colorado won nine games and was on the precipice of playing for the Big 12 championship at 7-2. Shedeur Sanders–regardless of his NFL Draft results–played exceptionally well, throwing for over 4,100 yards and two-way star Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy (the first Buff since Rashaan Salaam in 1994).
Colorado's biggest improvement came on defense. The Buffaloes finished a touch outside the top 25 in net points per drive; interestingly, they finished better in defensive points per drive (34th) than offensive (40th). Hunter reeled in over 1,250 receiving yards (15 touchdowns!) and FAU transfer LaJohntay Wester complemented with over 900 yards and 10 touchdowns.
OC Pat Shurmur didn't try to hide what Colorado wanted to do and he didn't need to. The Buffs scored with relative ease against almost all of their opponents.
Was 2024 an objective success? Yes. Could you say Colorado under-achieved slightly? Also yes. An early loss to Nebraska (finished 7-6) sat ugly on the final resume. A reminder, the Buffs finished 1-11 just three years ago. That turnaround under Sanders is, objectively, terrific. But the noise and hype around the program (both internal and external) moves the goalposts of expectation.
Colorado Buffaloes Offense Preview
Colorado could go one of two ways at quarterback. Freshman Julian Lewis–a four-star recruit from Georgia who skipped his senior year–and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter both appear to be viable options in the spring. Sanders won't name a starter until the fall and there's no clear leader in the clubhouse. Salter, who has over 1,800 career snaps and 5,000 career passing yards, would be a more logical Week 1 starter. But many, including Phil Steele, list Lewis as QB1.
In stark contrast to the last couple seasons, the wide receiver position will be back-filled rather than supplemented by transfers. None of the top four receivers from last season–all transfers who combined for over 3,200 receiving yards–return and two of the three upcoming starters were on the roster last year. Sophomore Dre'Lon Miller got more play at slot receiver after Jimmy Horn Jr. went down with an injury, but he largely played a short-game and screen role. Tulsa transfer Joseph Williams averaged 19.6 yards per reception and adds a downfield threat.
Last year's run game was abysmal. Colorado ranked dead last in rushing yards per game (65.7!) and second-to-last in yards per rush (2.5). That problem was threefold: (a) the offensive line stunk, (b) play selection was inconsistent and predictable, and (c) there was no real threat in the backfield. At least two of those problems could plague Colorado again this year. Shurmur remains the play caller and there's no injection of new running back talent.
Offensively, the biggest question mark remains the OL. In addition to getting no push up front, that unit surrendered 56 sacks last season, most in the FBS. Four of the rising starters are transfers in 2025, including Memphis tackle Xavier Hill (all-conference) and Illinois guard Zy Chisler (6-foot-7 and six-game starter). New faces are a good thing for this unit.
Colorado Buffaloes Defense Preview
Few sides of the ball nationally improved like Colorado's defense in 2024. The Buffs jumped from 117th in points per drive allowed to 34th and it won them a ton more games. Their biggest x-factor, Hunter, departs but there's still a lot to like about this unit. Only three starters from this defense return – DE Samuel Okunlola (8 sacks last two years), DB Preston Hodge (7 PBU, 2 INT), and CB D.J. McKinney (9 PBU, 3 INT).
Five additional FBS starters transfer in. Headlining that group include linebackers Reggie Hughes (Jacksonville State) and Martavius French (UTSA). Both seniors, Hughes and French earned all-conference honors last season. Tackle Tavian Coleman brings 26 starts from Texas State, CB Tyrecus Davis brings 17 starts, and SAF Tawfiq Byard started 10 games as a redshirt freshman at USF.
DC Robert Livingston really turned this unit around from whatever 2023 was. Defensive schemes really take two years to root. However, with so many brand new faces, 2025 will be a de facto Year 1 for Livingston, at least with this roster.
There's experience and production throughout the two-deep. The linebacking corps is large and by far the best unit on defense, but there's no Hunter-level player. Don't underestimate the impact losing an All-American can have, especially in the secondary.
Best Case Scenario For Colorado
Despite what staunch online Colorado fans (est. 2023) might say about this team, the College Football Playoff is almost certainly not the ceiling here. Realistically, the Buffs could go 8-4, but it would take significant over-achievement from either Lewis or Salter to go 9-3 or better. Early season games against Delaware, Houston, and Wyoming offer a winnable stretch. Another couple games later on against Arizona and West Virginia favor the Buffs.
Games against Georgia Tech (Week 1), Iowa State (Week 7), and Arizona State (Week 13) all offer toss-ups. All at home, Colorado does project to be an underdog in each of those games, short though the number may be.
For those expecting a high-flying pass-first Colorado team that engages in 38-31 shootouts, you may want to adjust expectations. This team could win eight games with scores in the 24-20 and 21-17 range in 2025. There's far more experience on the defensive side of the ball and teams on the schedule this year vary wildly in offensive ability.
Perspective could go a long way this year. An 8-4 record would put Colorado at 17-8 over its last two seasons – the best stretch of football in Boulder since 2001-02.
Worst Case Scenario For Colorado
One major storyline I saved for here – Deion Sanders has been away from the team due to health issues. It's an unfortunate turn and Sanders has struggled with health issues for several years now. There's genuine concern about the 2025 forecast with Sanders away from the team (see: Fresno State last year).
Colorado's offense is also expected to take a step backward this year, potentially a significant one. Sanders, Hunter, Horn, and the other weapons on this roster last year really covered up one of the FBS' worst offensive lines and bad play calling from Shurmur. Salter simply doesn't have the array to do the same (and Lewis might, but that's a projection I'm unwilling to make about a 17 year old). The run game needs to dramatically improve behind this new offensive line or things will be ugly.
The Buffs project to be underdogs in every road game except two (Week 3 at Houston and Week 11 at WVU). At home, they project to be underdogs four times, short as those lines may be. Notably, CU is 12-5 against the spread as home 'dogs since 2019 and 4-0 in such games under Sanders. However, that number is against the spread and the Buffs are, indeed, 0-4 outright in such games.
More realistic preseason projections put Colorado on the fringe of bowl eligibility. A floor for this team looks like 4-8.
2025 Colorado Buffaloes Schedule
Aug. 29 (FRI)
Georgia Tech
Sept. 6
Delaware
Sept. 12 (FRI)
at Houston
Sept. 20
Wyoming
Sept. 27
BYU
Oct. 4
at TCU
Oct. 11
Iowa State
Oct. 18
BYE
Oct. 25
at Utah
Nov. 1
Arizona
Nov. 8
at West Virginia
Nov. 15
BYE
Nov. 22
Arizona State
Nov. 29
at Kansas State
