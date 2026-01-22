Legendary TCU Head Coach Finalizing Deal with USC as Defensive Coordinator

On Wednesday night, the USC Trojans added an experienced coach to their staff. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, USC is targeting former TCU head coach Garry Patterson as the school's next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to come together in the near future.

It's been an exciting week for Patterson, who was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on January 14th. He'll be inducted into the 2026 class later this year in Atlanta. Now, he'll get another opportunity to coach after a couple of seasons away.

Before Patterson's arrived in Fort Worth in 1998, he served as a defensive coach for a multitude of programs, never staying for more than two years at any spot. He was brought on as the Horned Frog's defensive coordinator for three seasons, before eventually being promoted to head coach, a position he held down for 21 years with TCU.

Patterson Brings Experience to USC

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Patterson will be replacing D'Anton Lynn, who is set to depart for Penn State under new head coach Matt Campbell. This marks the third defensive coordinator to serve under Lincoln Riley at USC. Alex Grinch was fired in 2023, while Lynn coached the Trojan's defense for the last two seasons.

Since Riley took over, USC's defense has fallen way short of expectations. In his first season in 2022, the Trojans were led by star quarterback Caleb Williams, who led USC to an 11-3 record. However, their defense was abysmal, finishing 94th in total defense.

Patterson will bring experience and an old-school level of physicality that the Trojans desperately need. Some may argue that his traditional coaching style is outdated, and there may be a level of disconnect with players today. However, the most recent examples of TCU players finding success at the pro level have been under Patterson's tutelage.

Patterson has a Track Record of Getting Players Drafted

Guys like Steve Avila, Dee Winters, Dylan Horton, and many more all found themselves on NFL rosters. Patterson has a great track record of developing players. USC allowed 143 rushing yards per game last season and ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in total points allowed.

TCU fans saw this first hand, as the Frogs rumbled to 375 total yards in their Alamo Bowl victory over the Trojans. The game-winning touchdown from Jeremy Payne perfectly encapsulates what USC's defense has looked like over the last several years.

While the Horned Frogs currently have a fantastic defensive coordinator in Andy Avalos, this is a terrific hire for the Trojans. Patterson is a football legend, and he will certainly bring a steady presence that the program has been lacking on the defensive end.

