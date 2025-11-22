Notable Defensive Piece Ruled OUT in TCU's Midweek Availability Report
Horned Frog fans everywhere received some unfortunate news earlier this week as star safety Bud Clark's name showed up on TCU's midweek availability report.
The sixth-year senior has been a vital part of the Horned Frogs' secondary this season with 54 total tackles, five pass deflections, and four interceptions. Win or lose, Clark has been a consistent performer this season for defensive coordinator Andy Avalos.
The starting safety for the Frogs isn't the only notable name that's shown up on the injury report either. Running back Kevorian Barnes and wide receiver Ed Small have also been ruled out as well. Two more offensive pieces could miss time against Houston this Saturday, with offensive lineman Cade Bennett and running back Trent Battle listed as questionable.
Houston's Health Gives Them an Edge This Weekend
The Cougars enter their matchup with the Horned Frogs with one of the healthiest injury reports we've seen all season. In fact, Houston may be one of the healthiest teams in the Big 12 at this point in the year. Aside from second-string tight end Traville Frederick Jr., there aren't any injuries that show up on the Cougars' depth chart.
With the Horned Frogs' recent struggles, losing a significant piece of your secondary isn't ideal. Clark not being available will also give the Cougars chances to establish the passing game. While Houston's Conner Weigman isn't exactly a pass-first quarterback, the Texas A&M transfer has shown that he can throw the ball when needed. Weigman has totaled 2,113 passing yards and 18 touchdowns while completing just under 65% of his passes.
Offensive coordinator for the Frogs, Kendal Briles, could be without his first and second-string running backs against a stingy Houston defense. If Battle is unable to suit up on Saturday, Frog fans could see a variety of faces in the backfield, such as Jeremy Payne, Nate Palmer, or Jon Denman. Payne has gotten the most action this season with 273 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 53 carries.
If there's one thing that the TCU offense has struggled with this season, it's running the football. As a team, the Frogs are averaging just 3.8 yards per carry with Battle leading the way with 5.6. Things won't get easier this weekend with how well Houston's been able to defend the run this season. The Cougars are one of the Big 12's top rush defenses, allowing just 135.5 yards per game.
The Horned Frogs Need Someone To Take Over the Game
Houston has been one of the more balanced teams in college football this season. With new offensive and defensive coordinators working alongside head coach Willie Fritz, the Cougars have built an identity on being balanced on both offense and defense.
TCU needs someone to take over the game from the very first snap on Saturday. If there's anybody who can do that, it's wide receiver Eric McAlister. The Biletnikoff Award semifinalist has totaled 941 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 52 receptions. It's an understatement to say that the senior has been a game-changer for the Frogs despite their two-game loss streak.