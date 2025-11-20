Which Houston Football Players To Watch When TCU Plays the Cougars
The Houston Cougars have had one of their best seasons, possibly their best since 2021. The Cougars have been electric and are now staring at the possibility of making the Big 12 Championship. While they have the hardest route to get there, they will face two programs that look good on paper but have not been able to figure it out: the TCU Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears. Winning those two games will not make them a lock for the championship, but it would certainly boost their odds.
Houston will face the struggling TCU Horned Frogs at home; however, I don’t think it will be a cakewalk for the Cougars. Sonny Dykes could be on the hot seat for his performance as head coach, and he needs this team to play well in its final two games. So what better way for Josh Hoover and his offense to make a statement than by lighting up the ranked Cougars on their home field and building momentum heading into their final game and a bowl game?
Houston has a solid all-around team under head coach Willie Fritz, who has transformed the program in just under two seasons. He used the transfer portal well and has this team right where it wants to be. The Cougars perform well in almost every category, and TCU will have to be on its A-game. Here are a few players I believe will make a difference in this matchup for the Cougars.
Houston Football Players to Watch
QB #1 Conner Weigman
This should come as no surprise, given his outstanding leadership and performance as a player for this program. Transferring from Texas A&M, where he never quite reached his full potential, to now flourishing at Houston is worth noting. Weigman has played extremely well this season. He is a true dual-threat quarterback who can both run and throw at a high level. He’s an accurate passer and has improved significantly in protecting the football, using his legs when his reads aren’t there. TCU must apply pressure early and disrupt his style, or he will settle in and make the Horned Frogs pay.
Conner Weigman's Career Statistics
Passing Yards
Passing Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
Rushing Yards
Rushing Touchdowns
2022
896
8
0
132.3
97
0
2023
979
8
2
156.8
63
2
2024
819
3
5
116.4
101
0
2025
2,113
18
7
150.9
409
9
RB #44 Dean Connors
Connors is a major piece of this program and its offensive identity. The Rice transfer has been solid all season and contributes not only in the run game but also as a reliable option in the passing attack. Connors has it all: speed, strength, and agility, making him a threat anywhere on the field. While he may not fall into the elite category, he might be the most dependable back in the Big 12, and Houston would not be the same without him. TCU must slow Connors down early and force Houston into uncomfortable passing situations if they want to limit the Cougars’ offense.
Dean Connors' Career Statistics
Carries
Rushing Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
27
128
0
4.7
2023
121
771
7
6.4
2024
159
780
9
4.9
2025
158
725
4
4.6
WR #0 Amare Thomas
Amare Thomas is another transfer who has made a major impact this season for the Cougars. Coming from UAB, he has quickly become a serious threat in the passing game. Thomas is dangerous anywhere on the field due to his size, speed, and explosiveness. He excels at getting open and gaining yards after the catch, particularly on deep passes. TCU must limit his opportunities downfield, or it could get ugly.
Amare Thomas' Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2023
53
437
3
8.2
2024
62
670
8
10.8
2025
45
737
8
16.4
TE #9 Tanner Koziol
And yet another transfer who has made a major impact is Tanner Koziol. The large tight end has been stellar for the Cougars this season, helping to open up the passing attack. His size and strong hands make him a difficult matchup for defenders, especially in the red zone, where he is extremely efficient. Koziol is a constant safety net for Conner Weigman, who can rely on him under pressure. TCU must account for him at all times, as he can change the game.
Tanner Koziol's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
35
373
7
10.7
2023
34
295
3
8.7
2024
94
839
8
8.9
2025
56
570
5
10.2
DL #90 Eddie Walls III
Walls III is a powerful, physical, and relentless defensive end who has had a strong first season at Houston after transferring from FIU. He is effective in nearly every aspect of his game, whether it’s stopping the run or pressuring the quarterback. His size and strength allow him to impact multiple areas on the field. TCU will need to keep Josh Hoover well protected, or they could be in for a rude awakening.
Eddie Walls III's Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Sacks
Pass Deflections
Forced Fumbles
2021
3
4
0
0
0
2022
9
27
2.5
0
1
2023
17
45
4
1
0
2024
15
30
5
1
1
2025
26
48
5.5
5
0