Killer Frogs

Which Houston Football Players To Watch When TCU Plays the Cougars

In this week's "Know Your Foe," we look at key players from the Cougars to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday

Nathan Cross

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) scores during the second half against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The Houston Cougars have had one of their best seasons, possibly their best since 2021. The Cougars have been electric and are now staring at the possibility of making the Big 12 Championship. While they have the hardest route to get there, they will face two programs that look good on paper but have not been able to figure it out: the TCU Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears. Winning those two games will not make them a lock for the championship, but it would certainly boost their odds.

Houston will face the struggling TCU Horned Frogs at home; however, I don’t think it will be a cakewalk for the Cougars. Sonny Dykes could be on the hot seat for his performance as head coach, and he needs this team to play well in its final two games. So what better way for Josh Hoover and his offense to make a statement than by lighting up the ranked Cougars on their home field and building momentum heading into their final game and a bowl game?

Houston has a solid all-around team under head coach Willie Fritz, who has transformed the program in just under two seasons. He used the transfer portal well and has this team right where it wants to be. The Cougars perform well in almost every category, and TCU will have to be on its A-game. Here are a few players I believe will make a difference in this matchup for the Cougars.

Houston Football Players to Watch

QB #1 Conner Weigman

This should come as no surprise, given his outstanding leadership and performance as a player for this program. Transferring from Texas A&M, where he never quite reached his full potential, to now flourishing at Houston is worth noting. Weigman has played extremely well this season. He is a true dual-threat quarterback who can both run and throw at a high level. He’s an accurate passer and has improved significantly in protecting the football, using his legs when his reads aren’t there. TCU must apply pressure early and disrupt his style, or he will settle in and make the Horned Frogs pay.

Conner Weigman's Career Statistics

Passing Yards

Passing Touchdowns

Interceptions

Quarterback Rating

Rushing Yards

Rushing Touchdowns

2022

896

8

0

132.3

97

0

2023

979

8

2

156.8

63

2

2024

819

3

5

116.4

101

0

2025

2,113

18

7

150.9

409

9

RB #44 Dean Connors

Connors is a major piece of this program and its offensive identity. The Rice transfer has been solid all season and contributes not only in the run game but also as a reliable option in the passing attack. Connors has it all: speed, strength, and agility, making him a threat anywhere on the field. While he may not fall into the elite category, he might be the most dependable back in the Big 12, and Houston would not be the same without him. TCU must slow Connors down early and force Houston into uncomfortable passing situations if they want to limit the Cougars’ offense.

Dean Connors' Career Statistics

Carries

Rushing Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2022

27

128

0

4.7

2023

121

771

7

6.4

2024

159

780

9

4.9

2025

158

725

4

4.6

WR #0 Amare Thomas

Amare Thomas is another transfer who has made a major impact this season for the Cougars. Coming from UAB, he has quickly become a serious threat in the passing game. Thomas is dangerous anywhere on the field due to his size, speed, and explosiveness. He excels at getting open and gaining yards after the catch, particularly on deep passes. TCU must limit his opportunities downfield, or it could get ugly.

Amare Thomas' Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2023

53

437

3

8.2

2024

62

670

8

10.8

2025

45

737

8

16.4

TE #9 Tanner Koziol

And yet another transfer who has made a major impact is Tanner Koziol. The large tight end has been stellar for the Cougars this season, helping to open up the passing attack. His size and strong hands make him a difficult matchup for defenders, especially in the red zone, where he is extremely efficient. Koziol is a constant safety net for Conner Weigman, who can rely on him under pressure. TCU must account for him at all times, as he can change the game.

Tanner Koziol's Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2022

35

373

7

10.7

2023

34

295

3

8.7

2024

94

839

8

8.9

2025

56

570

5

10.2

DL #90 Eddie Walls III

Walls III is a powerful, physical, and relentless defensive end who has had a strong first season at Houston after transferring from FIU. He is effective in nearly every aspect of his game, whether it’s stopping the run or pressuring the quarterback. His size and strength allow him to impact multiple areas on the field. TCU will need to keep Josh Hoover well protected, or they could be in for a rude awakening.

Eddie Walls III's Career Statistics

Solo Tackles

Total Tackles

Sacks

Pass Deflections

Forced Fumbles

2021

3

4

0

0

0

2022

9

27

2.5

0

1

2023

17

45

4

1

0

2024

15

30

5

1

1

2025

26

48

5.5

5

0

