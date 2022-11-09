Ole Miss, Texas, Tulane Sites Of College Football Week 11's Biggest Games

Week 11 of the college football season doesn't carry the same weight as past weeks have, but that's not a reason to overlook the slate. Alabama visits Ole Miss in a critical SEC West showdown while TCU and Texas play the biggest game in the Big 12 yet this season. Below, we'll look at the top college football games this weekend.

Here's the biggest games of the weekend and where you can catch them.

All kick times below are in CT.

East Carolina at Cincinnati

Friday, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Who would have thought before the season the AAC implications that this game would carry? East Carolina has been one of college football's biggest surprises this season en route to a 6-3 mark after Week 10. Cincinnati, while not in the same spotlight as last season, is a quiet 7-2 and just one game out of first place for the conference.

If high school football playoffs aren't your thing, tune into ESPN2.

#20 Notre Dame at Navy

Saturday, 11:00 a.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Notre Dame and Navy have one of college football's oldest and most storied rivalries. The first iteration was played in 1927 in Baltimore, and the rivalry returns to Charm City for its 95th chapter. Navy last won in 2016 and hasn't had many chances to claim victory in this rivalry, but if it's one thing, it's storied.

A perfect feature for ABC's early window.

#22 UCF at #16 Tulane

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

How about the Tulane Green Wave? They're making a strong case at the Group of Five New Year's Six bowl bid, but UCF looks to crash the party. Tulane has just one loss on the season and a stunning win over Kansas State under their belts.

This was the people's choice for College GameDay to attend, but they're headed to Austin instead. Get ready for fireworks in New Orleans between these two star-studded teams.

#10 Alabama at #11 Ole Miss

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., CBS [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

No, I get it– I'm sick of watching Alabama, too. Their playoff chances are shot with two losses, so did this game fall on here just because of the ranking?

No.

Ole Miss has notably never played for an SEC title. While LSU holds the current tiebreaker, a win here propels Ole Miss one step closer to Atlanta. Watching how the Rebels handle the rest of the season will be exciting to watch.

#24 Washington at #7 Oregon

Saturday, 6:00 p.m., FOX [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

The Pac-12's best rivalry takes center stage this week. Both teams are playing their best football and it's the first time this rivalry has real stakes outside of pride in some time. Bo Nix looks to continue the Ducks' run of eight straight wins and remain unbeaten in Pac-12 play.

Autzen Stadium should be raucous as ever to host arch-rival Washington.

#15 North Carolina at Wake Forest

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Do you like points? Then do we have a game for you. Vegas odds project this game with a 76.5 over/under– one of the highest marks you'll ever see in a football game. Heisman hopeful Drake Maye and the TarHeels visit Sam Hartman and Wake Forest who are looking to end a slide.

This might just be the most entertaining ACC game of the season. Not a high bar to clear, we know, but this game is appointment television just for the entertainment factor.

#4 TCU at #18 Texas

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Aside from being a major ranked matchup with huge Big 12 implications on the line, undefeated TCU has a bone to pick with Texas. Specifically, newly-hired Gary Patterson, who now wears burnt orange.

This is another game for folks who like scoring and points as both teams field explosive offenses both through the air and on the ground. How does Quinn Ewers respond to the bright lights being directly on Austin? Can TCU continue on to 10-0?

