Why Paul Oyewale Could Change the Ceiling of TCU's Defense

Much of the offseason focus on the TCU Horned Frogs has centered on the offense and understandably so, for a program that has been known to support one of the more explosive offenses in the country.

With a new offensive coordinator and a new signal-caller in a critical 2026 season, though, defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, in his third season in the program, will be leaned on to be the steady rock of the team.

For him, and a group of wily veterans returning for another season, it seems like an acceptable task, considering the entire defensive front returns from last year. One player in that group, Paul Oyewale, has the potential to completely flip the narrative of the defense; however, changing expectations from good to best in the conference.

Remaining Grateful Through Injury

Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks (28) is tackled in front of Texas Christian Horned Frogs defensive end Paul Oyewale (97) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Oyewale has been around the program since the magical national championship performance in 2022, but as an observer while using his redshirt. The 2023 season was the first time he had an opportunity to be a full-time impact player.

Impact the season, he did. Playing in 11 of the 12 games that season, he would finish tied for second in sacks and fourth on the team in tackles for loss. Oyewale, who was always expected to be a significant part of the defense in Fort Worth, was finally finding his groove on the field.

That success was short-lived, however, as Oyewale would miss the entirety of the 2024 season due to a lingering lower-body injury, which he eventually had surgery on at the end of the year. Despite being dressed out for the entire fall camp and practicing halfway through the season, the nagging injury would ruin a potential second-year breakout for the Houston native.

"For me, it's just about remaining grateful," Oyewale tells me. "At the end of the day, the injury happened, it is what it is, but at the end of the day, you just got to be involved, just be grateful that I still have an opportunity to play, still have an opportunity to be part of this team and help them in any way I can."

A Healthy Oyewale Gives TCU Its Defensive Spark

Oyewale began his return to form last season, where he finished the year third in tackles for loss with 7.5, and tied for fourth in sacks with two, while also adding a forced fumble to his numbers for the year. After an interesting offseason debacle, including a whirlwind of weeks after his name was introduced in the transfer portal, Oyewale is returning for the 2026 season, and a shift in his demeanor has been noticed already this camp.

"I think he's healthier than he's ever been," Dykles told the media after day one of fall camp. "I think he's in a really good state of mind mentally. I think he was in pain for a long time, couldn't figure out what it was, and I think he was frustrated. He was trying to work himself out of that, and I think he is a different person now. He's got confidence, he's healthy, I think he got off to a good start this spring, was really good over the summer, and we expect big things out of him."

For Oyewale, who returns for the 2026 season surrounded by teammates that went through the same trials and tribulations he did last season, the expectations are there surrounding the defense for what they can be this upcoming season, and if they can find a way to reestablish themselves as one of the premier groups in the conference again.

Finding Purpose Beyond Football

However, the mark he is looking to leave on the field isn't the only part of his personality that he wants people to see.

An aspiring influencer, including going live on his Instagram during Big 12 Media Days, that side of Oyewale shines in the public light. He doesn't do it for the fame, though; instead, his driving force is motivating people, including those of the next generation.

"A lot of my followers are younger kids, so it's about showing them that there is more to football than just being on the field," Oyewale said. "There's the different side of football, and also giving them the encouragement that you know, my football story wasn't straight, it wasn't straight like everybody else's. You know, your dreams can be achieved if you just continue to pursue them."

When you spot Oyewale on the field, he is easily discernible from the rest of the roster, standing at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, and perhaps the strongest lower body on the team. He is constantly working, encouraging his teammates, and demonstrating the ferocious attitude instilled in him by Coach Avalos to achieve his goal. The two personalities, though, are different, but in good ways.

"I try to keep them separate, you know, being on the football field, the mentality as a defensive lineman and all that kind of stuff," Oyewale continued on. "But at the end of the day, I am who I am, I care about the younger generation, I care about people, and I want them to have hope at the end of the day, that's just kind of my goal off the field."

Oyewale has found his purpose off the field, and now, with a season under his belt and perhaps at the healthiest point of his career, he has found his confidence and his drive on the field as well, and for a defensive front that has struggled to find dominance, Oyewale could be the spark needed to return the group to form in 2026.

Fall Camp Observations From Week One

TCU Head Football Coach Sonny Dykes at practice | KillerFrogs.com

Some of the depth along the offensive line was shown in rotations, many of whom are expected names, including Ryan Hughes, Devan Robinson, and Jaheim Buchanon. Great three options that give the Frogs a solid eight to roll with.

The defense continues battling, and the secondary has been phenomenal this camp, flying around and creating turnovers.

Jeremy Payne and Jon Denman are a great one-two punch, and both of them found their rhythm in redzone offense, including Denman making a great catch as a receiving option.

Jaden Craig continues to impress me. He works his progressions efficiently, and his ability to fit the ball into tight windows up to 25 yards remains. He is also showing his ability to scramble, which could really unlock the offense on another level.

TCU doesn't need Paul Oyewale to do everything in 2026. It simply needs him to be the disruptive force that coaches believed he could become when he arrived in Fort Worth. If he stays healthy, his experience, confidence, and leadership could help anchor a defense that believes it has the pieces to return among the Big 12's elite. And if that happens, the Horned Frogs' biggest offseason storyline may end up being on the defensive side of the ball after all.