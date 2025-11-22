Costly Mistakes Keep TCU and Houston Close in First Half
With the preseason goals of winning the Big 12 in the dumpster, TCU still hoped to rekindle some of the early-season magic with a big time win against No. 23 Houston at TDECU Stadium.
While the first half produced positive results on paper, multiple mistakes – including two interceptions by Josh Hoover – crippled any chances that the Horned Frogs were going to take a commanding lead into the half.
Still, the Frogs’ 14-7 advantage is the first time that they’d led at the end of two quarters since the win over West Virginia several weeks ago. Should that lead hold, then TCU will pick up its seventh victory of the season, and its first over a ranked opponent in over three years.
1st Quarter
In a move that can only be assumed to light a spark under the team, TCU elected to receive the game’s opening kickoff after winning the coin toss. The move paid off, as the team took its opening possession and did something it hadn’t done in almost two months: score a touchdown. On eight plays, the Horned Frogs efficiently marched right down the field, utilizing a balanced attack of both run and pass. It all culminated in a beautiful 33-yard touchdown pass from Hoover to Eric McAlister.
After a three-and-out on their next possession, the Horned Frogs once again picked apart the Houston defense. While Hoover missed a couple passes to open receivers, he made big time throws to Chase Curtis and Joseph Manjack IV to keep the drive alive. In the end, Jordan Dwyer came up clutch – as he’s done several times this season – with an excellent 17-yard touchdown reception to give TCU a two-score lead.
The offense was aided by the Frogs’ defense putting up a masterclass in the opening frame. Houston had three offensive possessions in the quarter and mustered just 48 total yards – 29 of which came on one play. Conversely, the Frogs had 176 total yards of offense. As is usually the cause, the majority of that yardage – 176 to be exact – came through the air.
2nd Quarter
The Horned Frogs had all the momentum coming out of the break, but a Hoover interception on the third play of the quarter gifted the ball to Houston. That enabled it to mount its first scoring drive of the game, thanks in part to two receptions by standout receiver Amare Thomas – the second of which was a 15-yard touchdown. The Cougars were also aided by two TCU infractions – a delay of game penalty for disconcerting signals and a hold – that gave Houston crucial first downs to keep the drive alive.
Another interception on TCU’s next possession once again provided Houston with an ample opportunity to score – a chance that the Frogs denied after Weigman was intercepted by Julius Sims in the end zone.
TCU’s final possession of the half was going well until Jordyn Bailey fumbled, ending yet another promising drive with a turnover. It was the third consecutive instance where TCU’s hopes of scoring had been dashed due to a takeaway by their opponent.