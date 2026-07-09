Sonny Dykes Says TCU’s Next Step Starts With Culture, Leadership, and Jaden Craig

Sonny Dykes Reflects on TCU’s Foundation

Entering his fifth season at TCU, head coach Sonny Dykes believes the Horned Frogs are built on more than wins and losses.

The veteran coach said the program’s foundation has been established through player development, recruiting, and a culture that values leadership both on and off the field.

“This is year 30 for me as a college football coach,” Dykes said during his opening remarks Tuesday at Big 12 Football Media Days. “The longer you’re involved in the game, the more you realize how fortunate you are to be a part of it.”

Dykes arrived at TCU in 2021 after four seasons at SMU and quickly transformed the Horned Frogs into a national contender. In 2022, TCU reached the College Football Playoff national championship game, and Dykes was named both the AP Coach of the Year and the AFCA Coach of the Year.

Now entering Year 16 as a Division I head coach, Dykes said one of the most rewarding aspects of coaching has been watching players mature during their time in Fort Worth.

“What makes doing what we do so gratifying is when you get to bring six players with varying backgrounds like we brought today, and guys that have been with us really since the beginning,” Dykes said. “It’s fun to watch those guys grow up and become not only great football players but great people, get their education and graduate from TCU. It’s incredibly satisfying.”

TCU Football's DB Jamel Johnson & DE Paul Oyewale during Big 12 Media Days | Emma Swinney | KillerFrogs.com

TCU’s Transfer Portal Process Helped land Jaden Craig

Building the roster has become increasingly complex in the era of the transfer portal, but Dykes said TCU has developed a detailed process to evaluate potential additions before extending scholarship offers.

The Horned Frogs’ personnel department constantly monitors portal activity, with coaches first evaluating game film for physical traits such as size, strength, throwing ability, ball security and production in both the passing and running game. Prospects are then contacted by phone to determine whether they fit the program’s culture before being invited to campus for in-person visits.

Jaden Craig and Ben Taylor-Whitfield answering questions during Big 12 Media Days | Emma Swinney | KillerFrogs.com

Once the staff determines a player aligns with TCU’s values and needs, Dykes said the program moves quickly to build relationships and complete the recruiting process.

That approach helped bring Harvard transfer quarterback Jaden Craig to Fort Worth.

Jaden Craig Earns Praise From Sonny Dykes

Craig described himself as a pro-style quarterback capable of making plays with both his arm and his legs, a skill set that aligns well with Dykes’ up-tempo, pass-oriented offense.

“The more I’m around him, the more boxes I think he checks in a lot of ways,” Dykes said. “I appreciate his love of the process of playing quarterback because it is a process-driven position.”

Dykes also praised Craig’s leadership style, saying the quarterback earned the respect of his teammates through humility rather than seeking attention.

“He has come in and won over the hearts and minds of his teammates,” Dykes said. “He did it by being humble, by working hard, by not overstepping his bounds, by never pounding his chest and saying, ‘Look at me.’ He’s just a joy to be around.”

TCU Defensive Leaders Step Into Bigger Roles

Craig was joined at Big 12 Media Days by defensive leaders Jamel Johnson, Ansel Din-Mbuh, and Markis Deal, all of whom are expected to play significant roles this season.

TCU Markis Deal and Ansel Din-Mbuh soaking it up at the 2026 Big 12 Media Days | Tony Beblowski | KillerFrogs.com

Johnson said replacing veteran leaders has required him to become more vocal in the locker room.

“I got to lead in my own way,” Johnson said. “I got to be more vocal. I got to tell the young guys. We just have to stick together and execute our assignments.”

Johnson said communication and accountability will be critical as TCU prepares for the 2026 season.

Max Carroll Named a TCU Player to Watch

Din-Mbuh also pointed to an emerging defensive player who could make an impact this fall, identifying redshirt junior Max Carroll as someone fans should watch.

Carroll appeared in every game during the 2025 season, recording 34 tackles, including 20 solo stops, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, and a forced fumble. He posted a season-high six tackles against BYU and recorded 1.5 tackles for loss against Arizona State.

Although encouraged by the team’s progress during the offseason, Dykes said there is still significant work ahead before the season begins.

“I loved what we did offensively,” Dykes said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do this summer. We’ve still got a lot of things that have to happen. We’ve got to have a great fall camp.”

With an experienced coaching staff, veteran defensive leadership, and a new quarterback learning the offense, Dykes believes the Horned Frogs are positioned to keep building on the culture established during his first four seasons in Fort Worth.

As TCU prepares for the 2026 season, Dykes said the program’s greatest measure of success still extends beyond the scoreboard.

The message from Dykes was clear: TCU’s next step in 2026 will not be defined by one player, one position battle, or one offseason addition. The Horned Frogs are leaning on the culture built over the past four seasons, the leadership of veteran players, and the belief that their development process can help them remain a contender in the Big 12.

“It’s fun to watch those guys grow up,” Dykes said. “That’s what’s incredibly satisfying.”