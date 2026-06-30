Sonny Dykes has coaches just four seasons at TCU, yet his teams have already produced some of the most unforgettable moments in modern Horned Frog history. There was the magical run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, dramatic last-second victories, double-overtimes thrillers and comeback wins that reminded fans why they never leave Amon G. Carter Stadium early.

Not every victory carried the same weight. Some changed the trajectory of an entire season. Others became instant classics that TCU fans will talk about for decades. Here's my ranking of the five greatest games of the Sonny Dykes era... so far.

No 1: Fiesta Bowl vs Michigan Was the Game That Changed Everything

This one is a no-doubt No. 1 on the list. It was one of the best games I have ever been to, and it made history for Sonny Dykes and TCU in his first season. December 31, 2022, is a day that Horned Frog fans will never forget as the TCU Horned Frogs defeated the alleged sign-stealing Michigan Wolverines 51 -45 in the semifinals. TCU became the first Big 12 team to win a College Football Playoff game and advance to the National Championship. The game was so exciting and literally had everything to keep fans on the edge of their seats, including pick-sixes, classic Max Duggan toughness, Quentin Johnston's big-time plays, and one of the biggest upsets in college football history. It will take another National Championship run to knock this one off the No. 1 spot, but even that might not be enough to dethrone this gem of a game.

No. 2: Baylor's Heartbreak Became TCU's Defining Drive

Ask any TCU fan about the "Bazooka" play, and they'll immediately know exactly what you're talking about.

This was another game that could never be replicated. It was so exciting and nearly gave every TCU fan a heart attack. This game, in particular, defined TCU's magical 2022 season. The Frogs were trailing 28-23 late in the fourth quarter, with their undefeated record on the line in Waco, and Max Duggan led one of the greatest game-winning drives in program history with no timeouts. After forcing Baylor to a three-and-out, TCU got the ball back with 1:34 left and no room for error. Duggan made several huge, but daring, clock-draining plays, including a key 12-yard quarterback draw, before Emari Demercado was tackled in the middle of the field with only seconds remaining. What happened next will never be forgotten. With no timeouts left, the offense raced off the field as the field goal unit sprinted on. Griffin Kell barely got set, but he calmly drilled the game-winning 40-yard field goal as time expired, giving TCU a dramatic 29-28 victory over its rival. While it definitely looked chaotic, Sonny Dykes later revealed that the sequence was something the Horned Frogs practiced every Thursday, calling it the "Bazooka." It might be the greatest finish in Big 12 history, and Sonny Dykes and his squad will forever be remembered for pulling off one of the most unbelievable endings in college football.

November 19th, 2022:

6-4 Baylor vs #4 TCU



TCU claws their way out of Waco to maintain perfection in their hunt for the National Championship. Kicker Griffin Kell sprints out with the clock rolling to drill the game winning FG as time expired against their longtime rival! pic.twitter.com/ueQQYVyyej — Saving CFB (@SavingCFB) May 29, 2026

No. 3: 2025 Kens Seals Delivered an Instant Classic

This game is another unforgettable Frog memory. Heroes were born in Ken Seals, in his first career start as a Frog, and Jeremy Payne, during the game winning play. Seals did the unthinkable, leading an incredible comeback from a 10-point deficit to defeat No. 16 USC in overtime. After falling behind 24-14 with under 10 minutes remaining, Seals orchestrated two clutch scoring drives, including one that set up Kyle Lemmerman's game-tying field goal as time expired. In overtime, TCU's defense did its job, holding the USC Trojans to a field goal and setting the stage for one final moment. Facing a 3rd-and-20, Seals dumped the ball off to Jeremy Payne, who made multiple defenders miss before racing to the end zone for a walk-off touchdown. This gave TCU the 30-27 victory and its third thrilling Alamo Bowl victory in program history, and once again proved that under Sonny Dykes the Frogs should never be counted out of a game.

Jeremy Payne to the end zone for the WIN! pic.twitter.com/NVgXeK02yV — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 31, 2025

No. 4: The Oklahoma State Double-OT Epic

This was the moment fans realized the 2022 team was different. This game was absolutely crazy as TCU and Oklahoma State went back and forth in a thriller that went to double overtime, with both teams trading momentum after the Cowboys jumped out to an early two-touchdown lead. However, Max Duggan led TCU back from a 24-7 second-quarter deficit, throwing for big plays, including a huge touchdown to Quentin Johnston in overtime. The teams exchanged scores in the first overtime, but Oklahoma State settled for a long field goal in the second overtime. Kendre Miller then sealed the game with a 2-yard touchdown run, giving TCU a 43-40 double-overtime victory, over the Cowboys, in one of the biggest comeback wins of the Sonny Dykes era that continued to pave the way to the National Championship.

2 years ago today Max Duggan lead TCU back from a 14 point 4th quarter deficit and on to a double OT win over Oklahoma State on their way to their first college football playoff appearance! pic.twitter.com/cl1Irj5Seb — College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) October 15, 2024

No. 5: TCU's Victory at Texas Was Bigger Than Just a Win

This game wasn't the flashiest of the Sonny Dykes era, but it may have been one of the most significant. The 17-10 road win came as Texas prepared for its eventual departure to the SEC, giving TCU one of its final signature wins in Austin against the Longhorns as Big 12 rivals.



Kendre Miller led the offense with 138 rushing yards, including a 75-yard touchdown that broke open a defensive battle, while Max Duggan connected with Quentin Johnston for a pivotal fourth-quarter score. The Horned Frog defense was dominant, limiting Texas to just 199 total yards and largely neutralizing Bijan Robinson.

The victory also carried extra significance for TCU fans. Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, who left TCU for Austin in 2017, watched the Horned Frogs celebrate on his home field. And, on the opposite sideline, from TCU, stood TCU Hall of Fame coach Gary Patterson in burnt orange, serving as a defensive analyst for the Longhorns. Winning in Austin with both former faces of TCU on the Texas sideline made the moment even sweeter, while preserving TCU's perfect season and punching its ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game.

Honorable Mentions:

2024 New Mexico Bowl: TCU 34, Louisiana 3

It wasn't necessarily one of the biggest games of Sonny Dykes tenure at TCU, but it was one of the most important. It showed his ability to finish strong and fight through adversity. TCU closed its season with a dominant 34-3 New Mexico Bowl win over Louisiana-Lafayette behind a big game from Josh Hoover, who tossed four touchdown passes. The victory allowed TCU to finish strong and highlighted both Hoover’s record-setting passing year and the team’s continued defensive improvement under Sonny Dykes. Again, it was not the closest game, but it was incredibly important; this TCU responded after a disappointing 2023 season under win showed how Dyke's coaching.

2025 vs SMU: TCU 35, SMU 24

The final scheduled Iron Skillet game lived up to the rivalry’s history. Josh Hoover was electric as he threw for nearly 400 yards, while Eric McAlister erupted for 254 receiving yards and three touchdowns. These two's performance allowed TCU to erase a fourth-quarter deficit to keep the Iron Skillet in Fort Worth permanently, or at least for a while. It was a fitting ending to one of college football’s best rivalries. The final record, at least for now, stands at 54–43–7 in favor of the Frogs over their “baby brother” program. Sonny Dykes had the final laugh against his former team, and the win only strengthened his connection with TCU fans.

An Era Defined by Chaos and Big Moments

The Sonny Dykes era has already delivered some of the best moments in TCU football history. While the wins have been impressive, it’s the way the Horned Frogs have won that makes them special, the resilience, chaos, and never-out-of-it mentality that has defined this stretch of football in Fort Worth. The scary part for Horned Frog fans? If the program keeps trending upward, this list may look completely different a few years from now.