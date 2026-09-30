After losing their second game of the season, the TCU Horned Frogs would welcome a bounce-back opportunity to get back on track. Instead, an undefeated BYU team is coming to Fort Worth after a bye week.

The No. 10 Cougars have climbed into the top 10 and are looking to keep moving. TCU, meanwhile, needs a response after its 21-13 loss at UCF.

Saturday’s TCU vs. BYU matchup presents a significant test for the Horned Frogs. Here is what fans need to know about the Cougars before the Big 12 football showdown at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

BYU’s 3-0 Start Includes a Big 12 Win Over Arizona

BYU has looked impressive through its first three games, beating Utah Tech, Arizona and Colorado State.

The Cougars opened their 2026 football season in Provo against Utah Tech and wasted little time taking control, outscoring the Trailblazers 42-0 in the first half. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier completed 80% of his passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, while BYU rushed for more than 300 yards in a 63-7 victory.

In an early-season Big 12 matchup, BYU hosted the Arizona Wildcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Arizona opened with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to take the early lead. After going three-and-out, BYU forced an interception that set up the game-tying touchdown.

The Wildcats led 17-14 at halftime, but the Cougars shut out Arizona in the second half and won 28-17, securing their first conference victory.

BYU then went on the road to face Colorado State. The final score of 41-23 makes that game look closer than it was.

The Cougars scored touchdowns on their first two drives and added points on their final three possessions before halftime. They eventually built a 38-7 lead before Colorado State scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to narrow the margin.

BYU threw two interceptions in that game, one by Bachmeier and one by backup Treyson Bourguet. Those mistakes gave the Cougars something to address during their open week, even after another comfortable victory.

Through three games, BYU has shown it can win in different ways. Head coach Kalani Sitake also had an extra week to prepare for TCU.

The Cougars’ strong start has them atop our latest Big 12 football power rankings after Week 4, adding another layer to the challenge facing the Horned Frogs.

Is Bear Bachmeier Among the Big 12’s Best Quarterbacks?

Starting quarterback Bear Bachmeier has 6 throwing touchdowns and 2 rushing touchdowns this season. | BYU Photo

The Big 12 entered the season with plenty of talent at quarterback. Through September, BYU’s Bear Bachmeier has given the Cougars a reason to feel confident about their place in that conversation.

Bachmeier is completing approximately 71% of his passes through three games and has thrown only one interception. He has not needed to carry the offense with huge passing totals, averaging a little more than 200 passing yards per game.

Instead, he has played with the composure and efficiency BYU needs.

The Cougars’ running game has helped, averaging 262.7 rushing yards per game. That production gives Bachmeier support and makes it more difficult for defenses to focus exclusively on the passing attack.

His passing totals might not dominate social media, but Bachmeier is playing the position well. For TCU’s defense, the challenge is making him uncomfortable without allowing BYU’s ground game to dictate the evening.

BYU’s Defense Presents Another Test for TCU’s Offense

BYU’s offense has remained efficient, and its defense has helped the Cougars control games.

Through three contests, BYU is allowing an average of 271 total yards per game and has surrendered six touchdowns. Opponents are converting 43.6% of their third-down opportunities.

The overall yardage allowed is encouraging for BYU. The third-down number, however, suggests there could be opportunities for TCU to extend possessions if the Horned Frogs can avoid putting themselves behind the chains.

The Cougars have shown they can force turnovers and produce quick three-and-outs. Their second-half shutout against Arizona stands out, as does their ability to take control early on the road at Colorado State.

For TCU, protecting the football will be essential. As our three immediate thoughts after the UCF loss outlined, the Horned Frogs cannot afford to keep wasting opportunities.

Moving the ball is only part of the assignment. TCU needs to finish possessions with points and avoid giving BYU short fields.

What TCU vs. BYU Means for the Big 12 Race

For BYU, Saturday is the first of four Big 12 road games this season. The Cougars are pursuing another conference championship game appearance, and winning in Fort Worth would keep them unbeaten.

More difficult tests remain on their schedule, including Notre Dame, Arizona State and Utah. Road trips to UCF and Utah will also demand plenty from the Cougars.

Still, BYU cannot afford to look past TCU. Winning away from home in conference play requires handling the opponent in front of you, regardless of what comes later.

For the Horned Frogs, this game represents an important fork in the road.

Fans are disappointed after last week’s loss at UCF. A victory over a top-10 opponent would give TCU a fresh source of confidence and a chance to change the direction of its season.

A loss would leave the Frogs searching for their first Big 12 win with more challenging games ahead.

The issues go beyond one disappointing result. As Jason Phillips explored in his column on TCU’s mistakes and Sonny Dykes’ accountability, the Horned Frogs need their response to show up on the field.

For both teams, Saturday offers something valuable: a conference victory. One game will not settle the Big 12 championship race, but its result could matter when the standings tighten later in the season.

What Should TCU Fans Watch Against BYU?

BYU has made a strong early case as one of the Big 12’s best teams. The Cougars have an efficient quarterback, a productive running game and a defense capable of taking control.

Which part of this BYU team concerns you most? And where do you think TCU can find an advantage?

Let us know on the KillerFrogs.com forums.

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