TCU Gets Another Shot at BYU in One of the Big 12's Biggest Games

Revenge Games Always Get Fans’ Attention.

When BYU comes to Fort Worth on October 3, TCU fans won’t need much motivation.

The Cougars walked out of Provo with a convincing 44-13 victory last season, handing the Horned Frogs one of their most frustrating losses of the year. Now the rematch shifts to The Carter, where Sonny Dykes’ team will have a chance to return the favor.

The Challenge? BYU May Be Even Better.

The Cougars return one of the Big 12’s most dangerous offensive cores, featuring reigning conference Offensive Player of the Year LJ Martin, rising quarterback Bear Bachmeier, and an offensive line loaded with experience.

If TCU plans to make a run at the Big 12 Championship in 2026, this game could end up being one of the season’s defining moments.

Why BYU Has Become One of TCU’s Most Interesting Big 12 Rivals

TCU holds a narrow 7-6 advantage in its all-time football series against BYU, but recent history suggests there is little separation between the two programs.

Since the first meeting in 1987, the matchup has produced everything from blowouts to instant classics, including TCU’s thrilling 51-50 overtime victory in 2005.

Oct 14, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams (3) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Brigham Young Cougars at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Horned Frogs claimed six of the previous 10 meetings before BYU delivered a statement of its own with a 44-13 victory in Provo last season.

Across 13 matchups, TCU has averaged 28 points per game against the Cougars—setting the stage for another competitive chapter in the growing Big 12 rivalry.

LJ Martin Remains the Heart of the BYU Offense

If there is one area that immediately stands out when evaluating BYU.

This would be its offense.

The Cougars enter the season with one of the conference’s most balanced attacks and proven playmakers in both the backfield and under center. Leading the charge is running back LJ Martin.

BYU Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and BYU Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 22, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Despite missing time with injuries in 2024, Martin rushed for 718 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging more than five yards per carry. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound back elevated his game even further in 2025.

Martin led the conference in rushing and cemented himself as one of the nation’s top returning rushers.

Bear Bachmeier Gives BYU Another Dangerous Weapon

Alongside Martin is one of the conference’s brightest young stars in quarterback Bear Bachmeier.

The dual-threat signal caller earned Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors after guiding BYU to a 12-win season, a conference championship game appearance, and a bowl victory.

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) looks to pass against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bachmeier threw for more than 3,000 yards while adding 527 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Bachmeier showed the versatility that makes him difficult for defenses to contain.

His ability to extend plays and create offense with both his arm and legs gives BYU a dangerous dimension every time he steps on the field.

BYU’s Offensive Line Could Be the Difference

Star skill-position players can only thrive when the offensive line does its job—and BYU returns one of the Big 12’s most experienced fronts.

Senior guard Weylin Lapuaho has been a steady presence throughout his collegiate career, making 38 starts between Utah State and BYU.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman has developed into one of the Cougars’ most reliable interior blockers, helping create running lanes while providing veteran leadership up front.

At tackle, Andrew Gentry gives BYU another imposing presence.

Sep 9, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Andrew Gentry (75) walks out for warm ups before the game against the UNLV Rebels at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-7, 327-pound Michigan transfer started every game at right tackle last season.

Gentry played a major role in an offense that averaged more than 31 points per game.

With a rare combination of size, athleticism, and experience, Gentry is expected to anchor the offensive line once again and is widely viewed as one of BYU’s top NFL prospects.

Why This Matchup Matters So Much for TCU

Long before kickoff arrives, the coaching staff is already studying future opponents, identifying tendencies and searching for potential weaknesses. Building those scouting reports is part of the process, especially in a conference as competitive as the Big 12.

For TCU, that preparation will eventually shift toward another meeting with BYU, when the Horned Frogs look to reclaim momentum in a rivalry that continues to grow more intriguing with each season.

The Cougars enter 2026 as one of the favorites to contend for a Big 12 Championship, and they’ll arrive in Fort Worth with one of the conference's most complete offenses.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes watches from the sidelines against the Southern California Trojans in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the Horned Frogs, this game could be about much more than avenging last season’s loss to Provo.

It could be an opportunity to prove they belong in the same championship conversation.

By early October, the Big 12 race will still be taking shape. A win over BYU could become one of the defining moments of TCU’s season. A loss could make the road to the Championship considerably more difficult.

One thing is certain: when the Cougars come to Amon G. Carter Stadium, Oct 3, all eyes in the Big 12 will be watching.

Will the Horned Frogs protect The Carter, or will BYU leave Fort Worth with another statement win?