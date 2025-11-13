TCU Earn a Top Five Spot in Week Eleven Big 12 Swag Rankings
The Big 12 has some of the best uniforms in college football. Each week, we break down the best combos across the conference and separate the standouts from the forgettable fits.
The rankings will be split into two categories:
- Home Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the best looks when teams defend their turf.
- Away Jerseys of the Week – showcasing the cleanest road fits.
Last week’s winners were West Virginia for Home Jersey of the Week and Colorado for Away Jersey of the Week.
And because every week deserves a crown jewel, we’ll close out by naming the Overall Best Uniform of the Week, the fit that turned heads, popped on the field, and maybe even broke the internet.
Last week’s overall winner goes to West Virginia, thanks to their Coal Miners combo. While it wasn't too flashy, it had a very nice look to it, and a great story behind it. And this week's overall winner? It's the UCF Knights.
The Big 12 is filled with great looks and strong alternates, so expect debates, disagreements, and plenty of passionate fan takes. That’s the fun part: Uniforms aren’t just clothes, they’re part of the culture.
For Week 11 of the 2025 season, the TCU Horned Frogs once again made another statement with their iconic Blood Frog uniforms. They were unique, and the shiny chrome helmet just made them pop.
TCU always has a strong look, no matter what combination they wear. The TCU uniforms once again drew attention across college football. This week was dilled of unique looks, so it was a bit harder to judge. However, here is a my ranking for week eleven.
Home Thread Rankings:
1. UCF- These new UCF Space uniforms are incredible. I love them not only because they look cool, but also because they have real meaning behind them. The black and light blue combination looks tough and stands out perfectly. The light color rush design on the helmet is flawless. This might be my favorite uniform combo of the entire season.
2. TCU- The Blood Frogs combo might be one of the most iconic looks in college football. It has a cool meaning that represents their mascot perfectly. The helmet this season nearly put the icing on the cake, it might be the best in college football. However, UCF’s look just barely takes the edge.
3. Texas Tech- Texas Tech has had great looks all season long, and this one is another perfect example. The iced-out design with the metallic lettering looks fantastic. They truly stand out on the field and could easily be number one, if we didn’t have such iconic uniforms this week.
4. Arizona- I could see number 4 and 5 going back and forth on whose look is better, but it’s hard to beat Arizona’s color scheme and uniform design. I love them, they stand out with a clean, simple look that just works.
5. West Virginia- love these, and they would be ranked higher if there weren’t so many great options this week. The flag on the side for Military Appreciation is an awesome touch, and they really stand out on the field. Something just felt slightly missing for me, which is why they ended up a bit lower.
Away Thread Rankings:
1. BYU- The Cougars finally added a unique touch with the cougar on the side of their helmet, and it looks great. It’s an eye-catching design that really stands out. This addition helped elevate their look to the top since their color scheme has always been solid.
2. Houston- Houston hasn’t had a bad look all season, and this one is no different. It’s a great uniform, the red on white really pops. The script lettering on their jerseys is unique and adds a perfect finishing touch.
3. Kansas- Kansas has been another team with great looks this season. Their colors and designs have been well-coordinated, and every uniform has been solid. This one is no exception, it’s a great look, though it doesn’t feel quite as unique as some of their others.
4. Iowa State- Not going to lie, I’m not the biggest fan of these. They don’t feel well-coordinated and stand out for the wrong reasons. I think they have the potential for a solid look, but they’re just not using it the right way.
5. Colorado- I’m not the biggest fan of this look either. I think the gray throws off the whole uniform, it makes the overall design pop less and draws the eye straight to the gray pants instead of the full look.
Arizona State, Kansas State, Utah, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, and Baylor had a Week Eleven bye and are not in this week's rankings
Overall Week Winner: UCF
This look is so unique and cool that it’s impossible to ignore. I absolutely love it and think the Knights executed it perfectly. I don’t think it could have been any better—great job, UCF!