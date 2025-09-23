It’s Eric McAlister’s World, and We’re All Living in It
Eric McAlister continues to shine for the Frogs after a dominant performance against SMU on Saturday. The 6-foot-4 senior reeled in 254 yards and three touchdowns in the Frogs’ 35-24 win over the Mustangs, and was tabbed Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.
He becomes just the seventh Big 12 player ever to have at least 250 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in a game. His 254 receiving yards were the most by a FBS player this season. The only Horned Frog to haul in more yards in a single game? Josh Doctson, who had 267 yards against Texas Tech in 2015.
It was safe to say TCU and McAlister were both waiting for a breakout game. After managing just five catches for 66 yards through the first two contests, McAlister caught eight passes and averaged 31.8 yards per catch and tormented the SMU defense, which had no answer.
Following Saturday’s game, head coach Sonny Dykes said, “He just took over the game. Great players make great plays in big games, and that’s what he did.”
McAlister reflected on what was a difficult start to the season, saying, “It’s a blessing. It shows the hard work I put in just to get here… It’s just something I’ve worked for for a long time.”
McAlister’s first score was a 31-yard touchdown. He made a jumping catch between two defenders and spun away to walk it in. In the fourth quarter, Josh Hoover found McAlister, who ran away from the Mustangs for a 70-yard house call. On the following drive, he made a 30-yard grab to set up a 44-yard touchdown reception three plays later.
Through the first two games, McAlister was heavily marked, forcing him to block downfield for TCU’s running game. “A lot of guys were expecting me to come back to the sideline saying, ‘Why am I not touching the ball, why am I not doing this,’ but that’s not the type of guy I am, I’m here to win no matter what the score is, no matter how many times I touch the ball,” he said.
What's Next?
Whether he blocks or catches, McAlister will have to play a significant role for the Frogs once again when TCU begins conference play against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) on Friday, Sept. 26. Kick off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX.