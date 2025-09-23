Killer Frogs

It’s Eric McAlister’s World, and We’re All Living in It

Eric McAlister was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week following a historic performance against SMU.

Ian Napetian

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) runs with the ball after a catch and scores a touchdown against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) runs with the ball after a catch and scores a touchdown against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Eric McAlister continues to shine for the Frogs after a dominant performance against SMU on Saturday. The 6-foot-4 senior reeled in 254 yards and three touchdowns in the Frogs’ 35-24 win over the Mustangs, and was tabbed Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

He becomes just the seventh Big 12 player ever to have at least 250 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in a game. His 254 receiving yards were the most by a FBS player this season. The only Horned Frog to haul in more yards in a single game? Josh Doctson, who had 267 yards against Texas Tech in 2015.

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) breaks the tackle of SMU Mustangs cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson (13) and scores a touchdown during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It was safe to say TCU and McAlister were both waiting for a breakout game. After managing just five catches for 66 yards through the first two contests, McAlister caught eight passes and averaged 31.8 yards per catch and tormented the SMU defense, which had no answer.

Following Saturday’s game, head coach Sonny Dykes said, “He just took over the game. Great players make great plays in big games, and that’s what he did.”

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) celebrates with quarterback Josh Hoover (10) and running back Trent Battle (6) after McAlister scores a touchdown against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

McAlister reflected on what was a difficult start to the season, saying, “It’s a blessing. It shows the hard work I put in just to get here… It’s just something I’ve worked for for a long time.”

McAlister’s first score was a 31-yard touchdown. He made a jumping catch between two defenders and spun away to walk it in. In the fourth quarter, Josh Hoover found McAlister, who ran away from the Mustangs for a 70-yard house call. On the following drive, he made a 30-yard grab to set up a 44-yard touchdown reception three plays later.

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) celebrates in front of SMU Mustangs safety Abdul Muhammad (27) after McAlister scores a touchdown during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Through the first two games, McAlister was heavily marked, forcing him to block downfield for TCU’s running game. “A lot of guys were expecting me to come back to the sideline saying, ‘Why am I not touching the ball, why am I not doing this,’ but that’s not the type of guy I am, I’m here to win no matter what the score is, no matter how many times I touch the ball,” he said.

What's Next?

Whether he blocks or catches, McAlister will have to play a significant role for the Frogs once again when TCU begins conference play against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) on Friday, Sept. 26. Kick off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX.

Published
Ian Napetian
IAN NAPETIAN

Ian Napetian is currently pursuing a double-major in Journalism and Sports Broadcasting at TCU. He is the creator and host the sports-talk radio show Riff Ram Review on 88.7 KTCU The Choice. He also hosts pregame and postgame shows for TCU Baseball and Women's Basketball on 88.7 The Choice. Additionally, he enjoys attending TCU sporting events with his friends.

