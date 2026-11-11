Midnite Madness Finds More Heartbreak and Questions for TCU Football

About this column: Midnite Madness is Tom Burke’s opinion column on TCU football, the Big 12 and the joys and aggravations of following the Horned Frogs.

Just when you thought it was safe to fall in love again with TCU football, the Horned Frogs went to Tucson, Arizona, and broke your heart.

Again.

Will you never learn?

TCU’s disappointing, roller-coaster 2026 football season reached a new low on Friday, November 6, with the Horned Frogs’ 29–28, closing-seconds loss to then-No. 22 Arizona before an announced crowd of 40,501 at Casino Del Sol Stadium and a national ESPN audience.

In its first visit to Tucson since 2003, TCU was as much as a 7.5-point underdog to Arizona. Midnite Madness had predicted a 27–13 Arizona victory.

The Frogs’ incomprehensible, gut-wrenching loss came less than a week after TCU staged a stirring, fourth-quarter comeback to beat Kansas 22–16 in Fort Worth and ignited among suffering fans some optimism for the final games of the season.

But, alas, the Horned Frogs reverted to their bumbling, losing ways against the resilient hometown Wildcats, falling to 4–5 overall and 2–4 in the Big 12.

TCU fell to 1–5 in one-score games this season. Its four previous one-score losses were 15–10 to North Carolina in Dublin, Ireland; 21–13 to UCF in Orlando, Florida; 17–10 to BYU in Fort Worth; and 24–20 to West Virginia in Fort Worth. The Frogs’ lone one-score win was the victory over Kansas.

TCU has beaten only two Power Four teams this season: Baylor and Kansas. Its other two victories came against Grambling State of the Football Championship Subdivision and Arkansas State of the Sun Belt Conference.

The loss to Arizona further jeopardized TCU’s ability to become bowl-eligible for the third consecutive season.

To reach six wins, the Frogs must win two of their final three games.

Unless TCU wins at least one of those games, it will finish with its fewest victories in a season under Sonny Dykes, whose 2023 Horned Frogs went 5–7 overall and 3–6 in the Big 12.

According to TCU’s official schedule, the Frogs host Kansas State on Saturday, November 14, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Central on ESPNU.

TCU is an early 10-point favorite over Kansas State at DraftKings Sportsbook. Betting lines may vary by sportsbook and are subject to change before kickoff.

TCU’s final two regular-season games are against Utah and Texas Tech, ranked second and 12th, respectively, in the November 10 College Football Playoff rankings. The Frogs host Utah on November 21, then travel to Lubbock to face Texas Tech on Thanksgiving Day, November 26.

Arizona improved to 7–2 overall and 4–2 in the Big 12. The Wildcats, ranked 23rd in the CFP rankings and 22nd in the AP poll, host Utah on November 14 at 6:30 p.m. Central on FOX.

TCU and Arizona have split their four meetings, including their two games since Arizona joined the Big 12 in August 2024.

The Rotten Smell of Losing

Just when it looked like TCU was going to celebrate a season-defining upset, the Horned Frogs coughed up the game in just over a minute late in the fourth quarter.

The Frogs led 28–20 with 6:35 remaining, but their defense allowed Arizona to stage an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that consumed 4:50 and narrowed the score to 28–26.

After Arizona’s two-point conversion attempt failed with 1:45 remaining, the sweet smell of victory began sweeping over the Horned Frogs’ sideline.

That alluring smell soon turned into the foul odor of rotten eggs.

On the ensuing kickoff, Arizona resorted to a high pooch kick instead of a traditional onside kick. As TCU returner Ed Small turned and began running backward to attempt an over-the-shoulder catch of the fluttering football, TCU fans who sensed looming calamity began exclaiming, “No Ed, no!”

Sure enough, Small muffed the catch. Arizona recovered the football. Four plays later, Michael Salgado-Medina secured a 29–28 lead for the Wildcats on a 37-yard field goal with 38 seconds remaining.

On its first offensive play in desperation mode, TCU was intercepted, and once again the Horned Frogs and their fans experienced the agony of defeat.

The official box score and play-by-play tell the miserable tale: Arizona scored its final nine points in 67 seconds.

‘The Best Hands’

“On the kick at the end, we told the guys a pop kick likely was going to happen,” explained Dykes, who was Arizona’s offensive coordinator from 2007–09. “That’s the guy (Ed Small) with the best hands on our football team. We had an opportunity to field it and didn’t. It just didn’t work out. It’s just one of those things.

“I am proud of our players’ effort. I thought the guys had a tremendous mindset. We expected to win the game. There was no doubt in our mind that we were going to win. We’re disappointed we didn’t find a way to do it. We’ve had too many of these games where we’ve had a chance to win and we didn’t do it. It’s been a frustrating year. Wish we could have made one more play down the stretch and won this game.”

‘A Four-Quarter Game’

“We always talk to the team about football being a four-quarter game,” said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. “And that’s what you saw (against TCU). It’s November. These games are battles in this month. The players kept believing, even in the tough moments of the game.

“I give a lot of credit to coach Dykes. He’s a fantastic football coach. TCU is a good football team. We knew we were playing the best defense in the Big 12, and we knew that was going to be challenging. It was just magic the way the game finished. What a special night.”

Other Week 10 Games Involving Big 12 Teams

Nov 7, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Braden Pegan (7) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big 12’s official results included:

Utah 28, BYU 20

Baylor 42, Iowa State 31

Houston 31, Cincinnati 24

Oklahoma State 66, Kansas State 28

Arizona State 20, Colorado 10

Texas Tech 53, West Virginia 48

UCF 33, Kansas 32

Utah leads the Big 12 at 6–0. Texas Tech is second at 5–1.

TCU is among the teams tied at 2–4 in conference play, above Kansas State, Colorado and Kansas, which share the bottom of the standings at 1–5. Kansas is 3–6 overall.

Rankings After Week 10

Six Big 12 teams appear in the November 10 CFP rankings: Utah, second; BYU, 10th; Texas Tech, 12th; Houston, 14th; Arizona, 23rd; and Oklahoma State, 25th.

In the AP top 25, Utah is second, Texas Tech 10th, BYU 12th, Houston 14th and Arizona 22nd.

In the Coaches top 25, Utah is second, Texas Tech 10th, BYU 12th, Houston 16th and Arizona 21st.

Oklahoma State is outside the top 25 in those two polls and is listed among the teams receiving votes.

TCU’s Offense Shows More Life

Against Arizona, TCU scored in its 429th consecutive game, the second-longest scoring streak in NCAA history. The Frogs were last shut out on November 16, 1991, against Texas.

The offensive unit accounted for three of TCU’s four touchdowns. The defense supplied the other.

“The offense played well at times,” said Dykes. “I thought the offensive line held up well. The offensive line has gotten better, but it’s still not as good as it needs to be. It has to continue to improve. And we’ve got to get more balls into the end zone. We’ve got to score more points. We have to be able to finish drives.”

Without running backs Jeremy Payne and Jon Denman, TCU leaned heavily on its passing game.

Of the Horned Frogs’ 62 offensive plays, 41 were passing attempts and 21 were rushes. Quarterback Jaden Craig completed 28 passes for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Jaden Craig scramble against the Arizona Wildcats, November 6, 2026 | Tony Beblowski, KillerFrogs.com

Craig also rushed for 12 yards and two touchdowns. It was his third consecutive game with a rushing touchdown, the first such stretch by a TCU quarterback since Max Duggan closed the 2022 season with rushing scores against Kansas State, Michigan and Georgia.

Craig scored TCU’s first points on a seven-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. His two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, followed by the extra point, gave the Frogs the 28–20 lead they eventually could not hold.

Tight end Kari Ashley caught a career-high 14 passes for 95 yards. According to TCU’s official postgame notes, those 14 receptions were the most by a tight end in school history and the fourth-most by any Horned Frog in a game. Kelly Blackwell previously held the tight end record with 12 receptions against Missouri in 1990.

Kari Ashley catch during the Arizona Wildcats game in Tucson | Tony Beblowski, KillerFrogs.com

Jordan Dwyer caught nine passes for 86 yards. His six-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter was his first of the season. He also drew multiple defensive pass interference penalties.

“There was obviously a concerted effort to get Kari and Jordan Dwyer the ball,” Dykes said. “It really was the first week all season that both of them practiced. The fact they were healthy enough to go through practice this week helped us game-plan.”

Arizona held the Frogs to 49 rushing yards. Freshman Amante Martin led TCU with 35 yards on eight carries.

TCU's Amante Martin rushing for the TCU Horned Frogs vs Arizona Wildcats | Tony Beblowski, KillerFrog.com

TCU led 14–10 at halftime. The Frogs are now 3–1 this season when leading at the half and 33–5 under Dykes. Entering the Arizona game, TCU had won eight consecutive games when leading at halftime.

TCU’s Defense Contributes Again

TCU’s defense, particularly senior linebacker Hudson Hooper, was the reason the Frogs led at halftime.

TCU trailed 10–7 late in the second quarter when Hooper intercepted Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita and returned the ball 93 yards for a touchdown.

It was Hooper’s first career interception, the longest interception return for a touchdown by a non-defensive back in TCU history and the fourth-longest interception return in school history. It also marked the Frogs’ second consecutive game with a pick-six and their third of the season.

TCU's Hudson Hoopers interception for TD that ignited TCU | Tony Beblowki, KillerFrogs.com

Arizona’s offense had the Horned Frogs’ defense on its heels at times, particularly in the fourth quarter, when the game was on the line.

Fifita completed 24 of 37 passes for 313 yards, two touchdowns and the interception by Hooper. He also ran 11 times for 38 yards and a touchdown.

“Any time you have Noah Fifita pulling the trigger, you have a chance,” said Brennan. “The incredible plays … he is such a warrior. It was fantastic to watch him continue to make plays in this game.”

Arizona wide receiver Giovanni Richardson dominated TCU’s defensive backfield, catching 11 passes for 171 yards, including a 46-yard reception.

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Isaiah Mizell added six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. Quincy Craig caught four passes, including Arizona’s final touchdown.

Hooper led TCU with 12 tackles in addition to his interception return. Safety Jordan Lester had eight tackles.

“The defense played hard and well against an obviously good offensive football team,” said Dykes. “The pick-six was a catalyst. On the last touchdown drive by Arizona, the defense had two opportunities to recover a fumble, but didn’t.”

The Wildcats finished with 441 total yards to TCU’s 281. For all the good things the Frogs’ defense did, it could not supply the final stop TCU needed.

Special Teams Not Special

It was not a special night in Tucson for TCU’s special teams.

Small’s muff of Arizona’s pooch kickoff was the third major miscue involving the kicking game.

In the second quarter, TCU faced fourth-and-one at Arizona’s 15-yard line. After a timeout, offensive lineman Jaheim Buchanon was penalized for a false start, causing Dykes to settle for a field goal attempt. Kyle Lemmermann missed the 37-yarder wide right.

In the third quarter, Lemmermann’s 50-yard attempt was blocked by Arizona defensive lineman Tre Smith. It was the first time TCU had a field goal blocked since September 30, 2023, against West Virginia.

On a positive note, punter John Hoyet Chance had a game-long punt of 59 yards and another downed at Arizona’s three-yard line. Chance has been named to the Ray Guy Award Midseason Watch List.

What’s Next for Dykes and the Frogs?

A definite air of uncertainty hangs over the TCU football program with three games remaining in the regular season.

You might think that losing to Arizona in that manner, during a season punctuated by consistently poor performances, particularly on offense, would seal the deal on Dykes not returning as TCU’s head coach for the 2027 season.

In fact, at some schools, Dykes already would be looking for new employment despite an appearance in the national championship game after the 2022 season, consecutive 9–4 seasons in 2024 and 2025 that ended with bowl victories, and a 40–22 overall record at TCU.

However, athletics director Mike Buddie gave Dykes a contract extension during the offseason. TCU announced the agreement on April 3.

There is an important wrinkle, though. According to Mac Engel’s October 23 report, Dykes agreed to a reduced buyout in exchange for additional years on his contract.

To Midnite Madness, that sounds like a coach betting on himself. Dykes gained more time on paper while giving TCU a less expensive exit if the results did not follow.

Now, with the Frogs sitting at 4–5, that bet is being tested. The extension deserves mention. So does the fact that it reportedly came with less financial protection for the coach.

A coaching change still would bring financial considerations. The precise cost would depend on the applicable contract terms. Those numbers should not be confused with what frustrated fans wish would happen.

Also, keep in mind that Dykes’ accomplishments at TCU are real.

During his first four seasons, he led the Frogs to 36 victories. As TCU’s coaching biography notes, that is the most by a TCU head coach in his first four seasons since Francis Schmidt won 37 games from 1929–32.

TCU Horned Frogs celebrate Revivalry win with fans | Tony Beblowski | KillerFrogs.com

Dykes also took over a team coming off a losing season and led it to an undefeated regular season, a victory over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal and an appearance in the national championship game.

That’s pretty impressive company to keep.

There is a personal commitment to the university, too.

On August 27, 2024, TCU announced that Sonny and Kate Dykes had donated $1 million to TCU Athletics.

The gift honored former TCU offensive lineman and Dykes colleague Jamal Powell through the naming of the weight room in the Mike and Brenda Harrison Football Performance Center. It also established an endowment honoring Shirley Enis, the late wife of TCU Trustee Hunter Enis, to support women’s athletics.

Thus, the overarching question for Buddie and Chancellor Victor Boschini is this: Can you fire one of your program’s most successful coaches, who also happens to be a significant athletics donor?

Past success and generosity deserve recognition. But suffering Horned Frogs fans would like to know when they can expect to celebrate something happening on the field this season.

Meanwhile, Dykes and the Frogs have another football game to play.

Kansas State Shares Last Place

Kansas State enters Saturday’s game 4–5 overall and tied with Colorado and Kansas at 1–5 in the Big 12.

The Wildcats have lost three consecutive games, most recently a 66–28 trouncing by Oklahoma State in Manhattan on November 7.

According to Kansas State’s official schedule, its other losses came against Cincinnati, 31–26; Houston, 35–16; Arizona State, 28–17; and Colorado, 27–24 in overtime.

The Wildcats have beaten Nicholls, 71–3; Washington State, 34–7; Tulane, 31–20; and Kansas, 35–24.

Kansas State leads the all-time series against TCU, 11–8.

In recent years, the Horned Frogs and Wildcats have played meaningful and historic games against each other.

On October 30, 2021, Kansas State defeated TCU 31–12 in Manhattan. It was the final game of Gary Patterson’s tenure as the Horned Frogs’ head coach. TCU announced the following day that Patterson and the university had parted ways.

In 2022, TCU won the regular-season meeting 38–28 on its way to an undefeated regular season.

The Wildcats got revenge in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, defeating TCU 31–28 in overtime.

Of course, the Frogs went on to beat Michigan 51–45 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal before losing to Georgia 65–7 in the national championship game. TCU finished 13–2 and second in the final AP poll.

Kansas State began a new era this season under Collin Klein, one of the greatest players in school history.

Klein, a former Wildcats quarterback and the third-place finisher in the 2012 Heisman Trophy voting, succeeded Chris Klieman. He is the first former K-State letterwinner to serve as the program’s head football coach since Ellis Rainsberger, who coached from 1975–77.

The quarterback position has become a problem for Klein’s first team.

Injuries to Avery Johnson and Jacob Knuth have forced Kansas State deeper into its depth chart. The Wildcats have started four different quarterbacks in four consecutive games: Johnson against Kansas, Knuth against Arizona State, Dillon Duff against Colorado and Blake Barnett against Oklahoma State.

That unprecedented sequence is documented in Kansas State’s official TCU preview.

For a team trying to escape the bottom of the Big 12 standings, that is hardly a recipe for stability.

The Wildcats’ Offense

Sep 18, 2014; Manhattan, KS, USA; Kansas State Wildcats Willie the Wildcat leads the team onto the field before a game against the Auburn Tigers at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State lost the game, 20-14. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas State enters the matchup averaging:

31.33 points per game

415.6 total yards per game

218.8 passing yards per game

196.8 rushing yards per game

The Wildcats have scored 17 rushing touchdowns and 16 passing touchdowns. Their quarterbacks have thrown six interceptions and been sacked 12 times.

Rodney Fields Jr. leads the rushing attack with 574 yards and six touchdowns on 113 carries, an average of 5.1 yards per attempt. His longest run covered 75 yards.

Jaron Tibbs leads the receiving corps with 45 catches for 421 yards and four touchdowns. Derrick Salley Jr. has 22 receptions for 411 yards and three touchdowns.

Kansas State’s quarterback injuries have complicated the offense. Nevertheless, the Wildcats have enough production to demand TCU’s attention.

The Wildcats’ Defense

Kansas State’s defense is allowing:

26.78 points per game

345.4 total yards per game

172.4 rushing yards per game

173 passing yards per game

Opponents have scored 17 rushing touchdowns and 13 passing touchdowns. The Wildcats have registered 57 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and two interceptions.

Safety Logan Bartley leads the defense with 59 tackles, including two tackles for loss, and has both of Kansas State’s interceptions.

Linebacker Mekhi Mason has 39 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Gabe Powers has 37 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss.

Rex Van Wyhe has 34 tackles, including five tackles for loss and one sack.

Defensive end Wendell Gregory has 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Jordan Allen has 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

The Wildcats’ Special Teams

Punter Simon McClannan has averaged 48.18 yards on 34 punts, with a long of 66 yards. Kansas State’s official preview lists him fourth nationally in punting average.

Kicker Luis Rodriguez has converted 12 of 14 field goal attempts, with a long of 51 yards.

Another Saturday, Another Chance

TCU football team takes the field on November 6, 2026 against the ranked Arizona Wildcats in Tucson Arizona. | Tony Beblowski, KillerFrogs.com

So here come the Wildcats, battered at quarterback and dragging a three-game losing streak into Fort Worth. Here sit the Horned Frogs, still trying to turn “we had a chance” into something worth celebrating. Saturday offers another opportunity to fall in love with TCU football. Whether you’re willing to risk another broken heart is entirely up to you.

More TCU football coverage: Read our Arizona three takeaways, Arizona report card and Big 12 Week 11 power rankings.

Stay connected: Keep the conversation going on the KillerFrogs fan forum and follow KillerFrogs on X.

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