TCU Football Report Card After Arizona Loss Shows What Must Change

Once again, the Horned Frogs dropped a one-possession game, and this one hurt even worse for some reason. The Frogs fell below .500 with a 29-28 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. This loss stings because the Frogs had the win in the palm of their hands and let it slip away.

The defense made some huge plays against another strong Big 12 offense, but special teams mistakes and missed offensive opportunities kept the Frogs from coming home with a victory. As JD Andress’ three takeaways from the Arizona loss explain, the little mistakes added up again.

With just three games remaining, TCU’s chances of reaching a bowl game have become much tighter. The Frogs sit at 4-5 and still need two more wins to become bowl-eligible. They do not have the luxury of letting another opportunity slip away.

TCU finishes with Kansas State and Utah at home before traveling to Texas Tech. I still predict the Frogs get there with wins over Kansas State and, as I keep saying, Texas Tech in Lubbock. Mark it down. However, they cannot keep committing these errors.

First up is Kansas State. TCU must find a way to win this game, especially with the Wildcats dealing with their own struggles and uncertainty surrounding quarterback Avery Johnson’s availability. However, Kansas State always seems to have the Frogs’ number. TCU cannot afford to take this matchup lightly.

Let’s get to the grades and see which Frog groups passed and which ones flunked the test and need a make-up against Kansas State.

TCU Offense Grades Against Arizona

Quarterback: C

Man, I want Jaden Craig to succeed so badly, but week after week, a few costly mistakes plague his game. This week was the same story.

Statistically, Craig had a solid performance. He accounted for three touchdowns, one through the air and two with his feet. He finished 28-of-41 passing for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

However, that interception ended the Frogs’ final chance to respond after Arizona took the lead. I’m not placing all the blame on him, because the team should not have been in that situation. Still, I need to see him deliver more consistently when the game is on the line.

Craig did enough good things to help TCU build a lead. The next step is finishing.

Running Backs: D

Once again, the Horned Frogs’ rushing attack was practically nonexistent, and that is not entirely the running backs’ fault. Injuries have left this group thin, and the offensive line has not given it much help.

TCU finished with just 49 net rushing yards as a team, which is a tough pill to swallow. However, I do think freshman Amante Martin did a decent job with the task he was given. He finished with 35 yards on eight carries.

Overall, this is just not what we envisioned for this position group at the beginning of the season. The circumstances are difficult, but the Frogs still need more production on the ground.

Wide Receivers: B-

It was once again the Jordan Dwyer show, which is not a surprise because he continues to be so difficult to stop.

Dwyer finished with nine receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. He was Craig’s clear favorite among the wide receivers and gave Arizona’s secondary problems throughout the night.

However, the rest of the wide receivers combined for just two catches. That limited production lowers the group’s grade. Dwyer did his part, but the Frogs need more receivers involved if this offense is going to become more consistent.

Tight Ends: A

This group has been elite all season, and Kari Ashley once again went off.

He caught 14 passes for 95 yards and was Craig’s best friend all night. In my opinion, he is the best tight end in college football. He is an absolute star, and he continues to get better.

Ashley has been a key to the Frogs’ offensive success, and I wish we were not wasting so much of his production. TCU must continue finding ways to get the ball in his hands because defenses are struggling to stop him.

The Arizona scouting report outlined the challenge facing TCU’s offense. Ashley was one of the biggest reasons the Frogs had a chance to overcome it.

Offensive Line: D+

I don’t even know what else to say about this group. In my opinion, so many of the Horned Frogs’ offensive problems begin up front, and we have not seen enough improvement this season.

The line struggled again to create lanes for the rushing attack. Craig was also sacked three times.

Protection is a shared responsibility, and the quarterback has to help himself with his pocket presence and decision-making. Still, this group needs to give the offense a more consistent foundation. It is something that must be addressed immediately.

Overall Offense Grade: C-

The passing game had some bright spots, particularly Ashley and Dwyer, while Craig contributed three touchdowns. However, the mistakes and lack of balance caught up with the Frogs.

TCU cannot keep asking a handful of players to carry the entire offense. The Frogs need more consistent production, better protection and fewer wasted opportunities.

TCU Defense Grades Against Arizona

Defensive Line: C+

This group did not play terribly, but it was not its best performance.

The Frogs had some success slowing Arizona’s rushing attack and creating pressure. However, Noah Fifita still found ways to extend plays and finished with 313 passing yards.

The defensive front had its moments, but the Frogs needed to disrupt Arizona’s passing game more consistently. Against a quarterback like Fifita, getting close is not always enough.

Linebackers: A

This linebacker corps has been tremendous all season, and that continued in this game.

Hudson Hooper and Max Carroll were all over the place, playing with physicality and energy. Hooper delivered one of the biggest plays of the night with a 93-yard pick-six that got the Frogs going and changed the momentum.

These guys continue to give TCU a chance. Overall, this group was nails.

HUDSON HOOPER PICK SIXXXXXX pic.twitter.com/TittHhQb7F — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) November 7, 2026

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Secondary: C-

The Horned Frogs’ secondary struggled against Fifita and Arizona’s receivers.

There were some good stops and pass breakups, but overall, this was far from the group’s best performance. Arizona found too many openings, and the Frogs could not consistently get off the field when they needed to.

This group must bounce back against Kansas State. TCU cannot afford another game in which the opposing passing attack finds this much room to work.

Overall Defense Grade: B-

The defense made some huge plays that kept the Frogs in the game, including Hooper’s touchdown.

However, Arizona still moved the ball and put together the late scoring drive that helped turn the game. The defense deserves credit for its stops, but it also had opportunities to close the door.

Overall, I thought the Frogs did an OK job against a tough Wildcats offense. It just was not enough to finish the night.

TCU Special Teams Grades Against Arizona

Kicking: D+

It was an ugly night for the field-goal unit.

Kyle Lemmermann missed a 37-yard attempt wide right and had a 50-yard attempt blocked. Those were two major missed opportunities in a game decided by one point.

The shorter miss was especially frustrating. You cannot assume the rest of the game plays out exactly the same way if either kick goes through, but those lost scoring opportunities were costly.

Punting: A+

It's just what he does 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/M3Zkjh7Hnz — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) November 7, 2026

John Hoyet Chance continues to be one of the brightest spots on the Horned Frogs’ special teams.

He had another solid performance with four punts totaling 199 yards, averaging 49.8 yards per punt. His longest traveled 59 yards.

In my opinion, he is one of the best punters in college football right now. He keeps doing his job and giving the Frogs valuable field position.

Returners: D-

This unit had a costly night.

The Frogs finished with one kickoff return for minus-four yards and one punt return for eight yards. However, the play everyone will remember came late in the fourth quarter.

After Arizona scored and failed on its two-point conversion, TCU still led 28-26. Ed Small then mishandled the ensuing kickoff, and Arizona recovered at the TCU 26-yard line.

That gave the Wildcats a short field to set up the go-ahead field goal. It was a massive mistake at a moment when the Frogs needed to secure possession.

That play was not the only reason TCU lost, but it changed the finish. Ball security remains a major problem this unit must fix.

Returners: D-

This group is what cost the Horned Frogs a win. It was quite ugly from the return unit, as the Frogs had one kick return for -4 yards and one punt return for 8 yards. To make matters worse, Ed Small, the returner, is responsible for the loss. The Frogs held the Wildcats to a three-and-out, which forced them to punt. That's when Ed Small decided to try to catch the ball over his shoulder, which caused him to fumble the ball and give the win to Arizona. Overall, this continues to be an area that continues to struggle.

Overall Special Teams Grade: D+

TCU avait l'upset dans les mains mais Ed Small laisse échapper le ballon sur le renvoi et Arizona en profite pour inscrire le FG de la victoire.



Les Wildcats sont toujours en vie alors qu'un bowl s'éloigne pour TCU. pic.twitter.com/iiQXN6XX2q — The Trick Play - NCAA/CFB (@TheTrickPlayFR) November 7, 2026

Yes, the Horned Frogs’ offense continues to struggle with consistency. However, special teams played a major role in this loss.

Two unsuccessful field-goal attempts and the late kickoff turnover were too much to overcome. Chance’s punting was excellent, but the unit as a whole left points and possession on the field.

This group has serious work to do if the Frogs want to finish the season differently.

TCU Coaching Grade Against Arizona: D

I just don’t know what to say about the Horned Frogs’ coaching staff anymore.

Yes, many of the mistakes in this game came down to player execution. However, the staff is responsible for preparing the team to handle those situations, and the same problems keep showing up.

I wanted to see better decisions, more urgency and a team that looked confident closing out a game. Instead, the Frogs let another opportunity get away.

I think TCU could have won this game with a better approach in key moments. At some point, these recurring mistakes have to be corrected.

TCU’s Overall Grade Against Arizona: C-

This loss hurt, and I think it will hurt for quite some time. The win was right there, but a few costly mistakes ultimately overcame the Horned Frogs.

There is enough talent on this team to win games like this. Ashley, Dwyer, Hooper and others showed that again. What continues to be missing is the consistency to put everything together and finish.

The Kansas report card showed a team that kept fighting and found a way to win. Against Arizona, the Frogs fought again but gave themselves too much to overcome at the end.

What TCU Must Improve Before Facing Kansas State

For me, the priorities are straightforward: protect the football, finish scoring opportunities and give the running game a chance.

Craig needs to make better decisions in critical moments, the offensive line needs to create more room, and special teams cannot keep putting the Frogs in difficult situations. The defense also needs to turn its strong stretches into a complete finish.

I still believe TCU can reach a bowl game, but belief does not change the math. The Frogs need two wins in three games, and Kansas State is an opportunity they cannot afford to waste. Keep up with the next matchup through our TCU football coverage on TCU On SI , and revisit our three takeaways from Arizona for more on what went wrong in Tucson. I’m still picking the Frogs to get there. Now, they need to give us a reason to believe it.

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