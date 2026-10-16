TCU vs Baylor Score Predictions From the KillerFrogs Staff

TCU is coming off a bye week, so nothing particularly good or bad happened on the scoreboard last Saturday. Now the Horned Frogs need a response.

After dropping their first two Big 12 games, the Frogs head down I-35 to face Baylor in the annual Revivalry. TCU enters at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play, while Baylor is 4-1 and 2-0.

The Bears have won four straight, but records rarely make this rivalry feel comfortable for either side. Saturday offers TCU an opportunity to change the conversation about its season. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT at McLane Stadium.

The Frogs have questions to answer and talent to prove. Can they put it together consistently? Our staff has mixed feelings about this game and the direction of the season, although the picks lean heavily toward Baylor.

For a closer look at the matchup, read our Baylor scouting report and TCU vs. Baylor preview by the numbers.

TCU vs Baylor Score Predictions

Aiden Reed (2-3, one closest prediction): Baylor 27-14

Baileigh Sheffield (3-2): Baylor 27-20

Emma Swinney (3-2): Baylor 24-17

Jackson James (3-2): Baylor 31-17

Jason Phillips (2-3): Baylor 27-17

JD Andress (3-2, one closest prediction): Baylor 20-13

Michael Bara V (2-3): TCU 21-14

Nathan Cross (2-3): TCU 28-21

Ryann Zeller (3-2, one closest prediction): Baylor 24-17

Seth Dowdle (4-1): Baylor 24-17

Skyler Gerard (3-2): Baylor 23-13

Tom Burke (3-2, one closest prediction): Baylor 27-13

Sean Foushee (3-2): TCU 27-24

Tori Couch (3-2, one closest prediction): Baylor 24-10

Eleven staff members picked Baylor, while three chose TCU. Every prediction favoring the Horned Frogs has them winning by seven points or fewer.

For another set of opinions, check out TCU Legends Picks and this week’s Baylor trash talk.

Why the KillerFrogs Staff Picked TCU or Baylor

Ryann Zeller

“TCU’s defense should keep this close, but the Frogs have averaged just 11 points against Power Four opponents. Baylor has won four straight and enters with the more productive offense, so I’m picking the Bears to make one more scoring drive at home.”

Skyler Gerard

“I think TCU is going to look better after its bye week, but I don’t think the offense will create enough positive plays to win. The defense should stand out, though, and give Baylor’s offense some problems.”

JD Andress

“It’s hard to find much belief that TCU wins this one without the offense finding a way to finish drives and establish some consistency. If Lagway plays like he did against Arizona State, it’s a tough matchup. But if he plays like he did against Auburn, the Frogs’ defense could make him pay.”

Michael Bara V

“The defense has another good game. BYU is a lot better than Baylor. Coming off the bye, some of the offensive issues clear up.”

Jackson James

“TCU continues to struggle on the road. If the offense can’t put together quality drives, the Frogs’ defense will be worn out by the second half. Baylor’s offense has a well-rounded approach and could ultimately control the entire game.”

Aiden Reed

“If TCU finds an offensive rhythm, we could see a completely different outcome, but we have yet to see signs of one. Baylor blew out Arizona State on the road before the bye week and has the momentum.”

Baileigh Sheffield

“TCU needs to start strong in the first half. Otherwise, coming back will be difficult, especially on the road. Baylor has a decent defense that could limit TCU’s rushing attack.”

Jason Phillips

“Basically, they’ve got to stop DJ Lagway before he gets rolling. Every game, he has gotten better. He reminds me a lot of some quarterbacks I played with in the NFL. If you shut them down early and they don’t get confidence, they tend to play mediocre. But if you let them get rolling, they can’t be stopped.”

For a different kind of forecast, see what happened in our EA SPORTS College Football 27 simulation of TCU at Baylor.

KillerFrogs Staff Prediction Standings

Seth Dowdle leads the staff with a 4-1 record entering the Baylor game. Everyone else is either 3-2 or 2-3. Some of us would probably prefer not to dwell on that second group. Yikes.

In TCU’s last game, Ryann earned the closest score prediction with her pick of BYU to win 21-13. The Cougars won 17-10.

Aiden, JD, Tom, Tori and Ryann now each have one closest prediction. I guess we can say they have elite ball knowledge, but I can’t fuel JD’s sports ego any further.

What Is Your TCU vs Baylor Prediction?

What do you think, Horned Frog Nation? Will TCU beat Baylor?

History offers the Frogs some encouragement. TCU leads the all-time series 60-54-7 and has won nine of the past 11 meetings. That history will not fix the offense, but it gives the purple faithful something to hold onto heading into Waco.

This season has tested that optimism. A rivalry win would be a pretty good way to bring some of it back.

And if you need a little more purple attitude before making your pick, Dear Baylor has you covered.

Now it is your turn. Share your predicted winner and final score in the KillerFrogs Fan Forum.

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