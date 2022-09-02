Skip to main content
TCU Football At Colorado: Live Game Day Thread

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.

KillerFrogs' Fan Forum - lowering office productivity since 1997 - is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.

The Game Day Thread, sponsored by Hells Half Acre Stadium Goods, contains play-by-play action as well as up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you! How's the game going? Is this game giving Horned Frogs fans hope or is it a repeat of previous seasons? Who was QB1 and was that the right decision? How are both the offensive and defensive lines doing? How's the running game going? How deep is the Frogs' wide receiver group? 

You will find thousands of opinions on these questions and more! We want to hear from you. Create a free account and follow along! Discover why the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum has been the place to voice opinions for 25+ years!

FOLLOW LIVE! CLICK HERE

FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY

Previewing the Game

In case you missed some of our earlier articles this week previewing this game, here are some links you can read:

Lookahead at the Colorado Buffaloes
Coach Sonny Dykes' Press Conference
Dear Opponent 
Odds, Point Spread, and Total Points Prediction
Keys to the Game
Opponents to Watch
Tori's Thoughts on QB1

