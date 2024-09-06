TCU Football: Dear Opponent - Long Island University Sharks
LIU Sharks, howdy y'all, and welcome to Cowtown!
If you are watching from home, we wish you were here. But for those of you who are in The Fort, make sure to try some Texas BBQ and Tex-Mex! You can't go wrong anywhere, but you should step back in time and experience the old west down in the Stockyards. Save time to walk around Sundance Square in the heart of downtown Fort Worth. There's nothing else like it. And always start your conversation with, "We're from out of town, here for the TCU Football game." From there, you will fully experience Fort Worth's charm and southern hospitality.
The weather looks good for Game Day, although tailgating will likely still be a little toasty, so hydrate and dress accordingly. If you want to tailgate inside, I highly recommend starting at Hyatt Place TCU, Lot 12! You can actually walk to the game from there. It's a little far, but you can breeze through the TCU Campus Store on the way. From there, it's a scenic walk through the best part of TCU Campus, the Commons, and then on to Frog Alley.
I guess a thank you is in order. Apparently, we had Mississippi State scheduled for this weekend, and then they got scared and canceled, so y'all stepped up to fill the gap. We appreciate that. This will be our first time on the gridiron together. Just so you know, the Frogs have won 20 of the last 22 season openers. Like us, you had a less-than-average season last year. I've learned that you have some good athletes and tricky plays, so you may give us a little trouble in the very beginning, but that won't last long because with the state of football these days, we are going to have to kick your butt. Did you see the scores from last week? The Frogs must put up some big numbers, too. We have to repair our reputation from last season. Please don't take it personally. Football ranks in Texas with God, Country, and Family.
Before you head back north, make sure to have brunch at the famous Joe T Garcias. We hope you have a wonderful experience in one of our country's best-hidden secrets. It's truly a gem. Good Luck on Saturday.
Go Frogs!
