TCU Football OL Offseason Position Preview

The dog days of summer have arrived, and with sports wrapped up for the time being for the TCU Horned Frogs, buzz around campus is rather limited aside from the current hot streak the program is on on the recruiting trail.

With the football season set to begin in less than 10 weeks, that gives nearly enough time for a position breakdown of every position on the revamped roster in 2026 for the Frogs.

I polled fans and readers about which position they wanted an in-depth look at first, and the winning vote was the offensive line, maybe because of lingering frustration from past seasons or maybe because of cautious optimism. Either way, here is the first breakdown of the summer, and perhaps one of the most important.

Why the Offensive Line Looks Different This Year

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes watches from the sidelines against the Southern California Trojans in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After watching the team go through spring camp and speaking with the coaching staff and players, it is now clear that there is depth on this roster that previous teams have lacked. Not just depth that will play a role in the future seasons, but one that is pushing the abilities of the players on the roster for this upcoming season.

In previous seasons, the offensive line was composed of the five best players, regardless of position. The idea was to find the most talented athletes and, hopefully, mold them into that role, rather than using the players who specialized in positions along the offensive line.

That is apparent this year, and between the depth in the group, the intensity at practice, and the hands-on coaching the group is getting from new offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis, the pressure is on them to perform.

Whether they are ready for it or not, the offense will run through them, figuratively and literally. They will only go as far as they take them, and for once, that might be a good indicator this year, because I think the group is ready; there is a beautiful combination of veterans and youth who are still hungry with more to prove.

Ben Taylor-Whitfield Anchors the Tackle Group

Ben Taylor-Whitfield in the middle of a blocking drill. | Oscar Garcia Photography/KillerFrogs

The two tackle positions are grouped together because one side of the ball hardly needs to be talked about. The left side of the line will be manned by Ben Taylor-Whitfield for the third straight season, and he has the maturity that the coaching staff has been waiting for. He seems poised for his breakout year, which he has consistently been on the cusp of, and it should happen this year.

The right side of the line is where it gets really interesting, and fall camp will definitely provide more answers than anything. Ryan Hughes was holding the position down until an injury sidelined him for the rest of the way, and the Frogs were left struggling to replicate consistency in that role.

Hughes is still returning from injury, and it would be nice to say the role is his when he returns, but in his absence, other players have stepped up, showing they can hold that role as well if called upon. Two of those names include Wesley Harvey and Witten Van Hoy, both of whom showed impressive flashes during spring camp.

Van Hoy really impressed me, including dominant runs at times, and looked like the perfect complementary piece to Whitfield. The right tackle position will be worth monitoring during the fall, and will be one of the two position battles, but Hughes and Van Hoy should both be solid options.

Experience and Competition Define the Interior Line

Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Noah McKinney (77) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Again, this is another part of the offensive line that is pretty much figured out. Oklahoma State transfer Noah McKinney will be the right guard, and returning interior piece Cade Bennett will be the left guard. More importantly for Bennett, this will be the second year in a row that the left side of the offensive line will be Whitfield and Bennett, providing continuity that is tough to find in the sport today.

McKinney came in and immediately established himself as one of the unit's leaders. He consistently coached up younger guys on the sideline and served as a vocal leader to ensure communication remained fluid during live action. With his size and speed, he could prove to be one of the most valuable transfer additions for the offense this season.

The center position is where things get really interesting. Transfer Jaheim Buchanon has been battling it out with Cooper Powers, who has waited his time on the roster for his chance to see the field. Both have their strengths and moments of shine. That will be one of the most intriguing battles of the fall, as they are the lead communicator on the line.

Another player to watch in the interior is Kilian Registe, who had a phenomenal spring camp and could be one of the key rotational pieces for an offensive line that is no stranger to inserting fresh bodies on extended drives.

Can This Group Become a Championship-Level Unit?

Overall, this feels like a really deep group, and one that could have interchangeable pieces if players find themselves struggling at times. Sammis will expect perfection and physicality from this group, and they have the talent to deliver.