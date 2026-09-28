TCU’s defense gave the Horned Frogs a chance in Orlando, but an inconsistent offense, four turnovers and costly penalties proved too much to overcome in a 21–13 loss to UCF.

The Horned Frogs went on the road Saturday for their first Big 12 game of the season and came home with questions to answer. TCU outgained UCF 343–266, yet that advantage never showed up where it mattered most: on the scoreboard. The Frogs rushed for just 33 yards, and promising possessions too often ended without a touchdown.

Jordan Dwyer’s season debut gave the passing game a welcome spark. As JD Andress noted in his immediate thoughts after the UCF loss, though, individual bright spots could not erase the mistakes that piled up around them.

I was optimistic after the win over Arkansas State. This result changed my outlook, but I have not lost hope. TCU has the pieces to improve, and its next opportunity comes quickly when BYU visits Fort Worth on Saturday, October 3. First, it is time to hand out the TCU football grades from the Big 12 opener.

TCU Horned Frogs Offense

Quarterback: C−

Tony Beblowski For KillerFrogs

Jaden Craig threw for 310 yards, but his two interceptions were costly, particularly the one that ended a fourth-quarter drive after TCU had reached the UCF 28. He showed that he can make difficult throws downfield. The problem was finishing drives and making the right decision when pressure arrived.

Craig was also sacked four times. Protection deserves part of the blame, but the quarterback and the line have to find a better answer together. I still have faith in Craig; against BYU, TCU needs his production to turn into points.

Running Backs : C−

The rushing numbers were ugly: 33 net yards on 27 team attempts, an average of 1.2 yards per carry. That total includes yardage lost on sacks, so it does not all fall on the running backs. Still, TCU could not establish the ground game it needed.

Jeremy Payne was the bright spot. He ran for 48 yards on 15 carries and scored TCU’s only touchdown. His effort was there, but the offense needs more space and more dependable gains from this group.

Wide Receivers: B+

Dwyer’s return was a major lift. He caught five passes for 100 yards, including plays that reminded everyone what TCU had been missing. Jeremy Scott added five receptions for 80 yards, while Ed Small had three catches for 41 yards. Those are useful numbers in a game where the offense otherwise struggled to find a rhythm.

Two fumbles keep this group from earning an A. Small lost the ball on TCU’s opening drive, setting up UCF’s first touchdown, and fumbled again on a last-second lateral. The first was particularly costly. Even so, Dwyer and Scott gave Craig some of the offense’s best plays.

Tight Ends: C

This group did not have the impact it showed in earlier games. Ka’Morreun Pimpton made one catch for 13 yards, but the tight ends were not a consistent answer when the offense needed a manageable completion or help finishing a drive.

The talent is there. TCU needs to get the group more involved as it prepares for a BYU matchup that could shape the early Big 12 race.

Offensive Line: D

The line had a difficult afternoon. TCU struggled to open running lanes, and Craig was sacked four times. Penalties made the job even harder, including mistakes that pushed a third-quarter drive backward before the Frogs settled for a field goal.

There were successful plays and stretches when the offense moved the ball. But against UCF, the protection and run blocking were not consistent enough to sustain those stretches. This is the unit I most want to see respond on Saturday.

Overall offense grade: C−

TCU gained 343 yards and scored 13 points. That gap tells the story. The Frogs moved the ball at times, but the turnovers, stalled drives and lack of a running game kept the offense from doing its part.

TCU Horned Frogs Defense

Defensive Line: B−

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The front helped limit UCF to 106 rushing yards and held Duke Watson to 57. It also played a part in keeping the Knights to 266 total yards. Those are solid results against an offense that entered the game wanting to run.

TCU recorded two sacks as a team, but I would still like to see steadier pressure. The defense kept this game within reach, even as the offense repeatedly gave UCF opportunities.

Linebackers: B+

The linebackers were active and made important stops. Hudson Hooper continued to stand out, while Michael Short contributed across the field. This group entered the season with questions around it and has given me more reasons to trust it each week.

UCF had only 106 rushing yards, and the linebackers deserve credit for helping prevent the Knights from controlling the game on the ground.

Secondary: B

A few plays got away from the defensive backs, but the group settled in and helped hold UCF to 160 passing yards. Jamel Johnson and the safeties remain assets for this defense.

The secondary was not perfect. It did, however, do enough to give TCU’s offense a chance to win the game. That distinction matters when assessing a 21–13 loss.

Overall defense grade: B

Holding an opponent to 266 yards should put TCU in a strong position. The defense created chances and kept the Frogs close. It cannot carry the entire team every week, but it did its share in Orlando.

TCU Horned Frogs Special Teams

Kicking: B

Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs

Nate McCashland made field goals from 29 and 45 yards and converted his extra point. He missed a 50-yard attempt in the fourth quarter. That miss mattered in an eight-point game, but his two makes supplied six of TCU’s 13 points.

Punting: B

John Hoyet Chance punted three times for 113 yards, a 37.7-yard average. His 54-yarder showed what he can do, although the overall average was below the standard he has set.

Returners: B

TCU had two returns: an 11-yard punt return by Small and a 17-yard kickoff return by Ace Theus. Neither changed the game, but both were serviceable.

Overall special teams grade: B

Special teams had a mixed afternoon without being the main reason for the loss.

TCU Horned Frogs’ Overall Grade: C−

I would be lying if I said I was not disappointed by the TCU vs. UCF result. Had I written these grades immediately after the game, I might have been much harsher. After sitting with it, I still think this team has the pieces to win. It has to put them together.

One Big 12 loss does not define a season, but the response cannot wait. TCU must protect the football, reduce the penalties and give its defense more support. Jason Phillips wrote about the standard Sonny Dykes and the Frogs now have to meet, and Saturday against BYU will be an immediate test of whether the team can meet it.

Frog fans have every reason to be frustrated. They also have plenty of football left to watch. I want to see what this team does next.

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