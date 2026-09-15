The Horned Frogs waited two weeks to get back on the field after losing to North Carolina in Dublin, Ireland. The wait was worth it, as TCU defeated Grambling State 63-7 and looked good doing so. However, this game for TCU goes deeper than the box score, as some aspects of the team improved while others continued to raise red flags.

The Offense Finally Found a Groove

One of the biggest questions after Week Zero was the consistency and quality of the offense. While the Frogs struggled in the final three quarters against North Carolina, they got to work quickly against Grambling, scoring less than three minutes into the game. This quality performance continued as Jaden Craig had his best game as a Horned Frog.

Comparing Craig’s performance to his previous lackluster outing against North Carolina is easy, and he made the difference evident. Craig looked comfortable, and he was slinging the ball all over the field. He also made plays with his legs, whether it was moving around the pocket or extending plays to gain more yards.

Moving forward, this brings confidence to the offense as a whole. While offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis has brought a focus to the run game, the team will go as far as the passing game can take it.

For Craig, this game was huge, not only in building confidence but also in building chemistry with his wide receivers.

TCU’s Skill Positions Stepped Up

TCU Wide Receiver Jeremy Scott caught his first touchdown as a Horned Frog on a 52-yard pass from QB Jaden Craig. | Emma Swinney for KillerFrogs.com

For the second straight game, TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer was absent due to a foot injury. His absence against North Carolina became evident as Craig couldn’t find a reliable guy to throw to. This could be a major problem for the Frogs, but they quickly fixed it with multiple guys stepping up this past weekend.

It is going to be hard to find a target Craig is more comfortable with than tight end Kari Ashley, who had a day with 7 receptions for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns. Ashley stepped up on Saturday and could be a focal point of this offense moving forward, and if Dwyer misses the UCF game, Ashley is going to get his number called a lot.

This was one aspect TCU definitely improved upon since the North Carolina game. It's not shocking for a new quarterback to struggle building a connection with new pass catchers. This game against Grambling provided a passable test for these two units to produce on the field. They clearly passed the test; the only question is, will the connection continue to grow?

Mistakes Are Still a Big Problem

TCU still committed some killer mistakes that could cost the Frogs in future games. On offense, running back Jeremy Payne had a costly fumble out of the end zone, while the defense had numerous missed assignments. For Payne, this was simply a mistake of not protecting the ball as he got close to the end zone.

We will have to wait until next week to see whether TCU’s offense can go an entire game without committing a turnover.

For the defense, Grambling had a couple of big plays, whether they came from missed tackles or defensive breakdowns. TCU struggled to make plays defensively against North Carolina, and while the Frogs had some highlights, they lacked attention to detail. That cost them a 52-yard play and a 62-yard play.

However, you have to give kudos to the defense for making plays when it mattered as well. Stuffing the Grambling offense inside the five-yard line on its first drive was similar to North Carolina’s first drive two weeks ago. This time, the Frogs’ special teams blocked the field-goal attempt.

TCU did a really nice job of not committing penalties in the first half against Grambling and committed only five in the second half for 60 yards. While it’s not flawless, it’s a major improvement over the 11 penalties for 89 yards against North Carolina.

Can the Frogs Continue to Clean it Up Next Week?

The Frogs have another home test against Arkansas State, a game that will be their final matchup before they begin their Big 12 schedule. TCU took steps in the right direction this past weekend, but there are still things to clean up before its conference opener at UCF.

What do you think of the Frogs’ performance against Grambling? Did they prove they’re a different team than the one that showed up in Dublin? Let us know on the KillerFrogs.com fan forum.

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