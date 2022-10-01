Skip to main content

TCU Football: OU Halftime Report

Horned Frogs lead the Sooners 41-17

First Half Analysis:

The Horned Frogs offense continues the manhandle the Sooners with numerous big-gain plays. TCU opened up the scoring with a beautiful fade pass from Max Duggan to Savion Williams for a 19-yard touchdown. After punting on the next drive, the Duggan found a wide-open Taye Barber, who took it to the house for 73 yards.

While the passing game is there for the Frogs, they struggled with any other sort of production outside of the big plays. Despite struggling to establish the run game early on, a 67-yard rushing touchdown from Duggan put the Frogs up 20-3 over the Sooners.

With just a few minutes left in the first quarter, Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed a 78-yard pass to Brayden Willis on a crucial 3rd down. The drive was then capped off with a 1-yard touchdown rush by Eric Gray, inching the Sooners closer to the Frogs at 20-10.

Right before the first half, the Frogs marched down the field with a big play from Duggan to Barber, and capped off the drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Kendre Miller.

Aside from TCU's explosive offense, they started the game by forcing and recovering a fumble from Oklahoma's Marvin Mims Jr. The Horned Frogs defense has done a tremendous job in containing the Sooners and their offense.

Halfway through the second quarter, backup Sooner quarterback, Davis Beville entered the game following a targeting call that saw Dillon Gabriel exit the game for the time being. On the ensuing drive, running back Javontae Barnes rushed in for a 20-yard touchdown.

To extend the lead just under two minutes to go, Duggan found Gunnar Henderson for a 62-yard touchdown putting the Frogs up 41-17.

TCU leads Oklahoma 41-17 at the half

TCU leads Oklahoma 41-17 at the half

Key Players of the Game:

Max Duggan: 19-28 for 281 yards and 3 touchdowns; 67-yard rushing touchdown

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Savion Williams: 3 receptions for 31 yards; 19-yard receiving touchdown

Taye Barber: 3 receptions for 107 yards; 73-yard receiving touchdown

Quentin Johnston: 3 receptions for 24 yards

Kendre Miller: 9 carries for 57 yards; 10-yard rushing touchdown

Emari Demercado: 5 carries for 57 yards; 1-yard rushing touchdown

Derius Davis: 5 receptions for 30 yards

Gunnar Henderson: 62-yard receiving touchdown

Halftime Stats:

Halftime Box Score

Scoring SummaryQuarter 1Quarter 2Total

OU

10

7

17

TCU

27

14

41

Halftime Team Stats

Team StatsOUTCU

First Downs

11

21

Third Down Efficiency

3-10

5-8

Fourth Down Efficiency

0-1

0-1

Total Yards

233

479

Passing

126

281

Rushing Yards

107

198

Turnovers

1

0

Times Sacked

0

3

Penalties

6 (65)

3 (40)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

In This Article (2)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Derius Davis (11) runs with the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Football

TCU Football vs. Oklahoma: Live Game Day Thread

By Barry Lewis
Horned Frogs run riot over the Colorado Buffaloes
Football

How Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. Oklahoma

By Tyler Brown
Southern Methodist Mustangs players celebrate with the Iron Skillet after the victory against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football At SMU: Live Game Day Thread

By Barry Lewis
TCU's Quentin Johnston (1) catches a touchdown pass over Oklahoma's Joshua Eaton (1) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31.
Football

TCU Football vs. Oklahoma: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

By Barry Lewis
The Sooner Schooner
Football

Dear Opponent: Oklahoma!

By Tyler Brown
TCU v. SMU
Football

Keys to the Game: TCU vs. Oklahoma

By Ian Napetian
Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) in the second quarter at Soldier Field.
Frogs in the Pros

Frogs In The Pros: Catch Your TCU Football Alumni In Week 4 NFL Action

By Brett Gibbons
Fdd3T_qagAA3yKt
Football

Know Your Foe: Oklahoma Football Players to Watch

By Nathan Cross