TCU Football: OU Halftime Report

First Half Analysis:

The Horned Frogs offense continues the manhandle the Sooners with numerous big-gain plays. TCU opened up the scoring with a beautiful fade pass from Max Duggan to Savion Williams for a 19-yard touchdown. After punting on the next drive, the Duggan found a wide-open Taye Barber, who took it to the house for 73 yards.

While the passing game is there for the Frogs, they struggled with any other sort of production outside of the big plays. Despite struggling to establish the run game early on, a 67-yard rushing touchdown from Duggan put the Frogs up 20-3 over the Sooners.

With just a few minutes left in the first quarter, Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed a 78-yard pass to Brayden Willis on a crucial 3rd down. The drive was then capped off with a 1-yard touchdown rush by Eric Gray, inching the Sooners closer to the Frogs at 20-10.

Right before the first half, the Frogs marched down the field with a big play from Duggan to Barber, and capped off the drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Kendre Miller.

Aside from TCU's explosive offense, they started the game by forcing and recovering a fumble from Oklahoma's Marvin Mims Jr. The Horned Frogs defense has done a tremendous job in containing the Sooners and their offense.

Halfway through the second quarter, backup Sooner quarterback, Davis Beville entered the game following a targeting call that saw Dillon Gabriel exit the game for the time being. On the ensuing drive, running back Javontae Barnes rushed in for a 20-yard touchdown.

To extend the lead just under two minutes to go, Duggan found Gunnar Henderson for a 62-yard touchdown putting the Frogs up 41-17.

TCU leads Oklahoma 41-17 at the half Derek Lytle/KillerFrogs

Key Players of the Game:

Max Duggan: 19-28 for 281 yards and 3 touchdowns; 67-yard rushing touchdown

Savion Williams: 3 receptions for 31 yards; 19-yard receiving touchdown

Taye Barber: 3 receptions for 107 yards; 73-yard receiving touchdown

Quentin Johnston: 3 receptions for 24 yards

Kendre Miller: 9 carries for 57 yards; 10-yard rushing touchdown

Emari Demercado: 5 carries for 57 yards; 1-yard rushing touchdown

Derius Davis: 5 receptions for 30 yards

Gunnar Henderson: 62-yard receiving touchdown

Halftime Stats:

Scoring Summary Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Total OU 10 7 17 TCU 27 14 41

Team Stats OU TCU First Downs 11 21 Third Down Efficiency 3-10 5-8 Fourth Down Efficiency 0-1 0-1 Total Yards 233 479 Passing 126 281 Rushing Yards 107 198 Turnovers 1 0 Times Sacked 0 3 Penalties 6 (65) 3 (40)

