TCU Football Player Profile: OL James Brockermeyer
Junior Offensive Lineman- #52 James Brockermeyer
- 6-3", 295 lb.
- From Fort Worth, Texas
Junior offensive lineman James Brockermeyer has had a solid start to his season, stepping up as the team's starting center. He, along with the rest of the offensive line, has done an exceptional job protecting TCU quarterback Josh Hoover and creating holes for a run game. Their solid performances so far this season have really improved this team as a whole from last season.
Brockermeyer, a four-star recruit from All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth, initially chose Alabama, where Nick Saban recruited him and his brother Tommy. Highly sought after, Brockermeyer received offers from powerhouse programs such as USC, Auburn, Miami, Clemson, Texas, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and SMU. Coming out of high school, he was ranked as the 17th-best inside offensive lineman in the nation and the 44th-best player in Texas for the class of 2021. James spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide before returning home to Fort Worth to join Sonny Dyke's TCU Horned Frogs.
He comes from a deeply rooted football family. His brother Tommy played alongside him at Alabama before transferring to TCU and eventually retiring from the sport due to medical reasons. His other brother, Luke, was a standout linebacker at the University of Texas and now serves as a graduate assistant at TCU. Their father, a former offensive tackle at Texas, enjoyed a successful nine-season career in the NFL. To say the least, the Brockermeyers are a very talented football family.
Brockermeyer chose TCU because he had always known it had a solid football program. He said he wanted to be part of a team with a winning culture, and he felt confident that TCU was the right place to achieve that. Additionally, he shared that his family, especially his mom, was thrilled to have him back home, making it easier for them to watch him play and support him in person.
Since joining TCU, Brockermeyer has significantly increased his playing time and has established himself as a key starter. While there's still plenty of football left to play this season, he’s already showing signs of a breakout year in the purple and white.
Watch James Brockermeyer's entire interview from this week's press conference below:
