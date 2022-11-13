TCU Football: Texas Halftime Report

First Half Highlights:

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0) are facing the season's most significant challenge thus far. It's halftime, in Austin, against the No. 18 Texas Longhorns (6-3, 4-2).

The first half was a defensive battle, with both teams having multiple three-and-outs. At the end of the 1st, TCU had a total of 24 yards, as Texas had a total of 15 yards. Griffin Kell attempted a 37-yard field goal at the end of the quarter, to give the Frogs the first points of the game. However, the ball went just to the left of the upright. The kick was deflected by a Texas player. The highlight of the quarter was a 26-yard pass from Max Duggan to Quentin Johnston, when it was 3rd and 16.

The second half was not much better for either team. Kell put the Frogs on the board, with a 34-yard kick with 1:20 left in the half.

TCU dominated the time of possession, having the ball for 19:52 of the half.

Key Players of the Game:

Max Duggan - Neither quarterback was having much success in the first half. Duggan went 13-19 for 63 yards.

Quinn Ewers - Ewers only had 4 completions on 14 attempts for a total of 39 yards. He ended the quarter with a pathetic 37.7 QBR.

Tre'vius Hodges Tomlinson - Had a 2nd quarter interception that gave the Frogs the ball in excellent field position. Unfortunately, the offense moved the ball in the wrong direction and again had to punt.

Jordy Sandy - Three punts downed inside the 20-yard line means $60 donated to Fort Worth's Hope Center for Autism. Five punts for 177 yards averaging 35.4 yards.

Bijan Robinson/Kendre Miller - The two running backs have had similar stats all season. Neither has had much of an explosive half. Robinson has 23 yards on seven carries, while Miller has 37 yards on 11 carries.

Texas Defensive Line - Duggan has no time to throw and has been sacked four times for a total of 40 yards.

Halftime Stats:

Scoring Summary 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter Total TCU 0 3 3 Texas 0 0 0

Team Stats TCU Texas First Downs 7 3 Third Down Efficiency 3/10 0/6 Fourth Down Efficiency 0/0 0/1 Total Yards 68 72 Passing Yards 63 39 Rushing Yards 5 33 Turnovers 0 1 Times Sacked 4 1 Penalties

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the Longhorns Country site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the game.