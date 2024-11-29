TCU Football: Week 14 Depth Chart
Going into the final game of the regular season, the Horned Frogs are now 7-4 and bowl-eligible. While some programs might be content with this type of performance during the season, TCU fans may agree with me that 8-4 sounds a lot better than 7-5. In my humble opinion, 7-5 sounds like you barely made bowl eligibility while also losing almost half of your games. 8-4 sounds like you were at one point a contender for your conference championship.
With this in mind, I've got a feeling the TCU coaching staff is going to pull out all the stops this week against an underrated Cincinnati defense. The Bearcats have had a tough schedule in the past few weeks facing Kansas State, Iowa State, and Colorado in 3 of the last 4 weeks. Like usual, here's who the Horned Frogs are likely going to show against the Bearcats on Saturday.
TCU Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals, #1 Hauss Hejny
RB: #4 Cam Cook, #17 Trent Battle, #2 Trey Sanders, #20 Dominique Johnson, #26 Jeremy Payne, #15 Nate Palmer
WR-X: #3 Savion Williams, #87 Blake Nowell
WR-Z: #18 Jack Bech, #6 Dylan Wright, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma
WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson, #11 JoJo Earle, #14 Jordyn Bailey, #13 Major Everhart
TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway
LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes
LG: #51 Coltin Deery OR #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho
C: #52 James Brockermeyer OR #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers
RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett
RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey
TCU Defensive Depth Chart
NT: #95 Markis Deal, #91 Tymon Mitchell, #93 Hakeem Ajijolaiya, #75 Conner Lingren
DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson
EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston
EDGE: #44 Cooper McDonald OR #11 Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks
MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr
WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll, #0 Shad Banks Jr.
NB: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan
BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden
FS: #21 Bud Clark, #23 Richard Toney Jr., #22 Jordan Lester
BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox
FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee
TCU Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PK: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland
H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw
LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik
KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman
P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech
KR: #13 Major Everhart, #14 Jordyn Bailey
TCU Depth Chart Notes
The offensive depth chart stays the same, with Kendal Briles and his offense firing on all cylinders. One thing to note about TCU is that they've gone away from the normal style of offense you see in college football. Often teams will use only a few key players to do most of the offensive work. While Savion Williams has been the focal point with his rushing ability as well as his receiving ability, we've seen many Horned Frogs get opportunities since TCU turned its season around.
While the defense has been exceptional the last two weeks, we must remember that these defensive performances have come against some bad offenses. You can make the argument that the Arizona offense is an exception, but with Tetairoa McMillan being your only major weapon, moving the ball can become difficult against an above-average secondary. This week will be a good test for how good TCU fans think the defense can be. Cam Smith is the player to watch this weekend. Smith was limited in snaps against Arizona and still managed to make a major impact with six tackles and a tackle for a loss.
