TCU Football: West Virginia Halftime Report

© Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Horned Frogs have a 28-21 lead at the half.
First Half Highlights:

The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs are playing on the road facing West Virginia this afternoon. Morgantown has proven to be a tough place for the Frogs. Since both teams joined the Big 12 in 2012, TCU is 2-3 in Morgantown, and the two wins were in 2012 and 2014, both by just one point. 

This game looks to be another close one. TCU is up 28-21 at the half. The two teams have combined for 637 total first half yards. 

A sack of Max Duggan on TCU's first possession that took the Frogs out of field goal range and then a critical facemask penalty by Bud Clark on the Mountaineers' first possession were two big momentum shifts that put West Virginia on the board first.

On TCU's next possession, Max Duggan finds Taye Barber for a 71-yard touchdown to tie the game. West Virginia followed a 75-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard run by CJ Donaldson on the first play of the second quarter. Duggan then found Quentin Johnston for a 55-yard touchdown, only after QJ had been on the sideline with an injured ankle. 

After a fumble recovery by TCU, Kendre Miller rushed untouched for 51 yards to give the Frogs the first lead of the game, 21-14. 

On 4th and 2 from the 5-yard line with 1:37 left in the half, WVU goes for it instead of the easy chip field goal. JT Daniels tosses it to Justin Johnson into the endzone to tie the game 21-21. The Frogs were determined not to go into the locker room tied. Duggan found Derius Davis for a 28-yard pass to set up a 30-yard touchdown run by Emani Bailey with 0:24 remaining. 

Key Players of the Game:

Max Duggan - 12 of 17 for 234 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. 

Taye Barber - 71-yard TD pass to tie the game, one play after Johnston heads towards the medical tent after trying to play on an injured ankle. He has a total of 99 yards on four catches. 

Quentin Johnston - "From the medical tent to the touchdown," as the announcer said after a 55-yard 2nd quarter touchdown to tie the game 14-14. He had three carries for 65 yards.

Tre'vius Hodges Tomlinson - Recovered a fumble midway through the second quarter to set up a one-play drive to put the Frogs ahead.

Kendre Miller - Had a 51-yard run for a touchdown on the first play after the fumble recovered by THT to put the Frogs up 21-14 and their first lead of the game. He has 64 yards on just three carries. 

JT Daniels - The WVU quarterback was perfect in the first quarter, throwing 6-of-6 for 81 yards. He finished the half throwing 14-of-19 for 163 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. 

CJ Donaldson - The WVU running back had 12 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game late in the 2nd with an injury. 

Halftime Stats:

Scoring Summary1st Quarter2nd QuarterTotal

TCU

7

21

28

West Virginia

7

14

21

Team StatsTCUWest Virginia

First Downs

10

16

Third Down Efficiency

3/4

6/7

Fourth Down Efficiency

0/0

1/1

Total Yards

332

305

Passing Yards

234

163

Rushing Yards

98

142

Turnovers

0

1

Times Sacked

1

0

Penalties

4/40

5/35

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

