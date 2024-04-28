TCU Football Wraps Up Spring Practices with Spring Game
TCU football wrapped up its spring season with the annual spring game on Saturday.
Head coach Sonny Dykes spoke with the media following the practice about how the spring game went, overall thoughts on the spring season, players who stood out, and the depth at various positions.
Below are some highlights from the game.
Running back Cam Cook showed off his strength and speed throughout the spring game. He powered through the offensive line for some short gains and broke off a few longer runs, including a 15-yard touchdown off the left side of the offensive line. Dykes had very high praise for the sophomore out of Round Rock during the postgame availability.
Quarterback Ken Seals, a Vanderbilt transfer, accounted for two touchdowns. The first came when he found Boise State transfer wide receiver Eric McAlister over the middle of the field. McAlister had come from the right side, cut across the middle, caught the ball, and sprinted into the end zone.
Seals second score came off special teams. The Horned Frogs lined up for a 31-yard field goal, but then pulled the ball off the ground after the snap. Seals caught the ball on the right sideline and spun in for the score.
Freshman running back Nate Palmer showed off some nice moves on a 10-plus yard run featuring a cut back from the middle of the field to the outside. This set up his own touchdown from a few yards out on the next play.
Quarterback Hauss Hejny showed off his running ability on a couple plays.
Sophomore quarterback Jacob Porter got a couple snaps on the final drive and completed a pair of passes that took the Horned Frogs past midfield from the 35-yard line.
The offense stalled out a couple times due to overthrown and dropped passes. Several of the dropped passes hit the receiver in the hands.
Defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah, a transfer from Notre Dame, recorded a tackle for loss by blowing through the offensive line.
The defense sacked Hauss and then secured a safety a few drives later. The safety came when Seals, who bobbled the snap, completed a pass to wide receiver Savion Williams in the end zone.
Linebacker Luke Lingard intercepted a pass that bounced off a receiver’s hands. Defense snagged a second interception off a wobbly pass on one of the last drives.
