How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. Iowa State

SI here, the guy who knows nothing giving you everything you need to know about TCU athletics. And that includes football. Or so they tell me. Regarding the TCU/Iowa State game, here is the relevant information:

Kickoff - 3:00 pm, Central Time

TV - Fox

Live Stream - fuboTV (Start your fee trial)

Radio - WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 81, Sirius XM App 81 with Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landy Burdine

Spanish Radio - Zona MX 99.1 FM with Miguel Cruz and Elvis Gallegos

Also, follow, in real-time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum Game Day Thread.

And now for the inexplicably obligatory narrative.

Well, they've almost done it. After a mass-induced cardiac arrest that incapacitated Horned Frog fans all over Frogdom, TCU won a nail-gnawer against Baylor to continue their undefeated season of 11-0, which they hope to turn into a perfect 12-0 (13-0, if you count BYE, and I most certainly do).

But there are some worried parties out there. The ever-doubters fear that Iowa State is not as bad a team as their record would make them appear (they're right), and that most of their losses have fallen within a touchdown. These folks would seem to think irony is the supreme law of the cosmos, in which the bottom-ranked Big 12 team upsets that top-ranked Big 12 team on the last game of the season.

Which is stupid, because as we all know, a Sports Ignoramus is always right. People worried about Oklahoma and we crushed them. Oklahoma State and we burned them. Kansas State and we flew past them. They were really worried about Texas and we spat blood upon them. And they feared a Baylor rivalry upset, and we kicked them when they were up.

Why should we expect a different outcome for Iowa State? Because they battled several teams, all of whom we beat, to within a point or field goal or touchdown? Defeat is never a cause for fear against a team in victory.

Rest at ease, dear Frogs, and have half the faith this team has in themselves and all will be right with the world.

But do bring aloe for the possibility of fire play.

Go Frogs!

