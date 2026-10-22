TCU Legends Picks as the Big Boys Take Over for Homecoming

This week’s TCU Legends Panel is bringing some serious beef to the table.

Five of our seven contributors are former offensive linemen, which means we’ve got plenty of experience in the trenches, plenty of opinions and apparently a few grudges that haven’t gone away since their playing days.

We’ve got three games with plenty at stake, not steak. With this many former offensive linemen involved, I figured I’d better make that distinction before somebody gets too excited.

One thing you’ll notice this week is that several of our former Frogs aren’t exactly fans of the University of Texas. For a lot of us, that goes all the way back to recruiting. Texas had the opportunity to recruit us, decided we weren’t good enough, and we spent the next four or five years making sure they knew they were wrong.

Apparently, some of those grudges have a longer shelf life than others.

Before we get to the games, we’ve got some bragging rights to hand out.

Previous TCU Legends Picks Winners

Former TCU linebacker Paul Dawson took home last week’s Legends Picks victory, beating out the father-son duo and the rest of the panel.

Dawson joins David Hawthorne, who won during BYU week, and Bart Johnson and Travin Howard, who shared the honors in our inaugural UCF-week panel.

That’s four former Frogs who’ve earned bragging rights so far.

Apparently, some of these guys are just as competitive about picking football games as they were playing them. The only difference is that now they can talk all the trash they want without having to put on shoulder pads and back it up.

With five former offensive linemen joining this week’s panel, we’ll see whether the big boys can get one on the board.

College Football Week 8, 2026. TCU Legends Picks | KillerFrogs.com

Related: Last week’s TCU Legends Picks brought a house divided and plenty of Baylor trash talk .

West Virginia at TCU Predictions for Homecoming

The question: What will this game mean for the rest of TCU’s season?

TCU is coming off a 17-6 victory over Baylor in which the Horned Frogs’ defense held the Bears without a touchdown despite facing 87 offensive plays .

TCU-Baylor is the most played college football rivalry, aka Revivalry, in Texas, TCU owns the bragging rights for the next year. | Tony Beblowski | KillerFrogs.com

The question now is whether TCU can turn that performance into something bigger.

West Virginia comes to Fort Worth with an offense that wants to establish the run and a defense that has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone. Homecoming provides another opportunity for the Frogs to build momentum heading into the second half of their schedule.

Here’s how our Legends see it.

Blaize Foltz Picks TCU 14, West Virginia 10

“TCU pulls out the upset. Defense wins the day.”

Foltz expects another defensive battle, with the Horned Frogs doing just enough offensively to get the win.

Ben Angeley Picks TCU 24, West Virginia 14

“TCU will for sure beat West Virginia! As much as I like Pat McAfee, I’m picking his Mountaineers to take the L on this one. And it’s HOMECOMING, so you MUST win homecoming.”

Angeley sees the victory as another step toward bowl eligibility and an opportunity to build momentum before the schedule gets tougher.

“This gets you one step closer to a bowl bid and puts you in a good position to keep winning over the next few games against second-tier opponents. The real challenge comes at the end of the season with Utah and Tech, which will be tough matchups.”

Jason Phillips Picks TCU 30, West Virginia 20

TCU’s defense just held Baylor to six points.

West Virginia wants to run the ball. Meanwhile, WVU’s own defense has given up 41, 45, 52 and 42 points in Big 12 play.

That’s not a defense. That’s a welcome mat with shoulder pads.

Herb Taylor Picks TCU 34, West Virginia 14

Taylor expects the Horned Frogs’ defense to continue its strong play, but he’s also looking for the offense to take a significant step forward.

“This has to be a get right game for the offense. They settle in and put a lot of points on the board.”

Matt Grimmett Picks TCU 24, West Virginia 20

Grimmett believes this game could be a turning point in TCU’s season.

“TCU’s defense has been the strength of this team and has been improving every week. West Virginia has struggled defensively. The Frogs capitalize and build on last week’s win over Baylor, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it is closer than it should be.”

He also has some advice for the Mountaineers about their trip to Fort Worth.

“There are a lot of country roads between Fort Worth and Morgantown. After Saturday, they might want to find one that never brings them back through Funkytown!”

Giles “Bootsy” Montgomery Picks TCU 30, West Virginia 24

Montgomery believes TCU needs to focus on what’s important now: the next game.

With a demanding stretch remaining on the schedule, he sees this as a crucial opportunity for TCU’s bowl aspirations.

He believes West Virginia’s running game will challenge the Horned Frogs, but the matchup plays into the strengths of TCU’s aggressive defense.

“The game, as it should be, will definitely be decided in the trenches.”

His biggest concern is the offense.

“Offensively, it seems as if TCU continues to battle with an identity crisis. Sure, you must be efficient in both the run and the pass to have a successful program, but you must have something to hang your hat on, and this is where TCU is showing inconsistencies.”

Despite those concerns, Montgomery believes the momentum from the Baylor victory will carry into another TCU win.

Jake Kirkpatrick Picks TCU 31, West Virginia 27

Kirkpatrick isn’t expecting a blowout, but he likes what he saw from the Horned Frogs against Baylor.

“Frogs all day! The Frogs just held Baylor to six, and I think they can keep WVU from turning this into another track meet.”

He also has a little fun with one of West Virginia’s most famous former players.

“Pat McAfee will probably pick WVU by 100, but the Carter will be rocking and I’m taking TCU by four.”

Related: TCU’s position grades after the Revivalry victory over Baylor .

Houston at Utah Predictions and Big 12 Championship Stakes

The question: What will this game mean for the Big 12 championship race?

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Braden Pegan (7) pulls in a touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This matchup could have major implications for the Big 12 standings.

Utah enters undefeated and has established itself as one of the conference’s strongest teams. Houston has an opportunity to shake things up and make the championship race a whole lot more interesting.

This is also where our Legends start disagreeing.

Blaize Foltz Picks Utah 42, Houston 21

“Utah wins this one 42-21.”

Foltz isn’t expecting much drama. He’s taking the Utes by three touchdowns.

Ben Angeley Picks Houston 21, Utah 13

“My hatred for Utah started back in 2005, and it’s still going strong! I believe this one could be close, but I will NEVER pick Utah over a Texas team.”

Angeley likes what he’s seen from Houston quarterback Conner Weigman and believes Willie Fritz will have his team ready.

“I believe Willie Fritz will have his team ready to play, and Weigman looks DANG good. Give me the Texas team in this one!”

He also worries that a Houston upset could complicate the Big 12’s College Football Playoff outlook by leaving both teams with a loss.

Jason Phillips Picks Utah 31, Houston 23

Utah is 6-0 and 3-0 in the Big 12, but the Utes barely survived Colorado, 27-24.

Thin air doesn’t bother the Buffs. They’ve been elevated since the 2012 legalization vote.

Herb Taylor Picks Houston 20, Utah 17

“This is tough but I predict UH will pull off the upset.”

Taylor expects a physical, low-scoring contest.

“I’m going to keep this one simple. HTOWN stand up. It’s going to be a tough defensive battle, but I think UH has just enough juice to get by.”

Matt Grimmett Picks Utah 31, Houston 27

Grimmett sees this as one of the more important games in the conference championship race.

“Both teams have explosive offenses, but Utah has been the more complete team. Utah’s defense settles this at home.”

He sums up his prediction with a familiar warning.

“Houston, we have a problem. And this one wears Utah Red.”

Giles “Bootsy” Montgomery Picks Utah 31, Houston 21

Montgomery sees this as a critical game in the Big 12 championship race, especially for a Houston team that already has a conference loss to Texas Tech.

“Houston, having already lost to Texas Tech, can’t afford another conference loss, and a win right now for UH would even the score by giving the Utes their first loss of the year.”

Montgomery believes Utah’s physicality will be the difference.

“Utah is a powerhouse football team, and I am not sure that the Cougars can keep up with these guys. The Utes are the epitome of toughness.”

Jake Kirkpatrick Picks Utah 34, Houston 27

Kirkpatrick respects what Houston has accomplished, but he believes Utah’s home-field advantage will be too much for the Cougars.

“Houston is legit, but Utah is undefeated, putting up serious points every game, and stingy on defense.”

He expects the environment in Salt Lake City to play a major role late in the game.

“The Cougars can’t handle the environment at Rice-Eccles or the altitude… they run out of air (and points) late and Utah wins by a TD.”

Ole Miss at Texas Predictions and College Football Playoff Stakes

The question: How will this game affect the College Football Playoff race?

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you’ve ever wondered whether those old recruiting grudges eventually wear off, this section should answer your question.

Texas enters this matchup with little room for another loss, while Ole Miss has an opportunity to strengthen its playoff résumé.

The Legends have some strong opinions about this one.

Blaize Foltz Picks Ole Miss 27, Texas 24

“Ole Miss takes Texas down as they spiral.”

Foltz doesn’t see the Longhorns turning things around this week.

Ben Angeley Picks Ole Miss 34, Texas 24

“My hatred for Texas is by far the strongest of any school. It goes all the way back to my recruiting days, when apparently, a Texas offer automatically made you a 5-star recruit.”

Apparently, Ben has moved on from those recruiting days and learned to forgive.

Just kidding.

“Austin is weird, and Texas sucks. Honestly, if we could move both the school and the city to California, Texas would be a better state.”

Angeley believes Ole Miss has a realistic opportunity to make the College Football Playoff. He views Georgia and Auburn as the biggest remaining tests, although a trip to Oklahoma also remains on the Rebels’ schedule.

He’s also not particularly happy about the way the SEC is treated in the national rankings.

“I hate that the SEC gets such preferential treatment from the pollsters, but let’s be honest: it has been that way for years, and it probably isn’t changing anytime soon.”

Jason Phillips Picks Ole Miss 31, Texas 24

Arch Manning has the most famous last name in football and an offensive line that hasn’t made his life any easier.

Texas has lost two straight, and the late-game mistakes keep piling up.

Ole Miss is 5-1, but its defense showed up at Florida like it was still at the Grove tailgate, hungover and in a sundress, and gave up 52.

Lucky for the Rebels, Texas’ offense couldn’t score 52 in a video game set to rookie mode.

Ole Miss wins because at least its bad day was a hangover. Texas’ bad days just keep happening.

Herb Taylor Picks Texas 35, Ole Miss 31

Taylor is one of two contributors willing to pick the Longhorns.

“Texas will be playing desperate and must win. If they lose this game heads will be turning in Austin.”

Taylor believes the Longhorns have reached the point where another loss could severely damage their playoff hopes.

“Their backs are against the wall. If they want to prove they are still a top contender in the country they have to win this game to keep playoff hopes alive.”

Matt Grimmett Picks Ole Miss 27, Texas 24

Grimmett believes the Rebels have been the more consistent offensive team and expects quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to make enough plays to secure the road victory.

“The Longhorns have the defensive talent to keep this close despite injuries, but I expect Chambliss to make enough plays to come away with the road victory.”

Then he delivers one of the best one-liners of the week.

“Texas wanted a seat at the SEC table. Nobody mentioned they’d be on the menu.”

Giles “Bootsy” Montgomery Picks Texas 30, Ole Miss 24

Montgomery understands what’s at stake for the Longhorns.

“Texas absolutely cannot lose this game, period.”

He believes another loss would severely damage Texas’ SEC championship and playoff hopes, but playing in Austin could provide an advantage.

“There’s sometimes a bit of magic in Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.”

Montgomery recognizes that Ole Miss is in a favorable position, but he believes the Rebels could be vulnerable to an upset.

“As last week demonstrated, you still have to show up and show out, because it seems like the ‘upset’ sickness is spreading.”

His final call?

“I’m taking a chance on the Horns to shake things up!”

Jake Kirkpatrick Picks Ole Miss 31, Texas 27

Kirkpatrick believes the Rebels have the momentum, while Texas is struggling to find consistency.

“The Rebels are rolling, while Texas has lost two straight and Arch has been generous with late-game turnovers… not a great mix for the Horns.”

Ole Miss already beat LSU in Oxford. Kirkpatrick believes the Rebels can handle the Forty Acres, too.

Then he takes one final shot at the Longhorn faithful.

“Also, if Texas does happen to pull off the W, it’ll take about five minutes before their fans declare that Texas is officially back and the national championship is theirs to lose!”

This Week’s TCU Legends Picks Scoreboard

TCU Homecoming vs WVU, 2026. Legends pick | KillerFrogs.com

Final Whistle

Five former offensive linemen, a bunch of old recruiting grudges and enough trash talk to fill a locker room.

That’s what we’ve got this week.

All seven Legends are picking TCU to beat West Virginia. Five are taking Utah over Houston, and five believe Ole Miss will leave Austin with a victory.

One thing hasn’t changed since our playing days. Put a bunch of former Horned Frogs together, give us something to compete over, and somebody’s going to want bragging rights.

Paul Dawson took those rights home last week. Now this week’s panel is trying to join him, David Hawthorne, Bart Johnson and Travin Howard in the winners’ circle.

As for me, I’m picking TCU, Utah and Ole Miss.

My wife graduated from the University of Texas, so I’ve learned to be a little more diplomatic about the Longhorns over the years. Not enough to pick them to win, but enough to know there’s a pretty good chance I’ll be sleeping on the couch after she reads this week’s predictions.

Either way, we’ll be back next week to find out which Legend knows football and which ones should stick to telling stories about how good they used to be.

Related: Revisit the Legends panel featuring David Hawthorne, Robert Henson, Kyle Dooley, Tye Gunn, Chris Scott Jr. and Tank Carder .

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