There's no place like home. It's "Fort Worth or Nowhere," as former TCU quarterback Max Duggan once said. As a former Horned Frog myself, I can get behind that motto.

So, what attracts athletes to TCU? Is it NIL? Is it facilities? Yes, all of these things have an impact, but I am here to say Fort Worth also most definitely plays a part. The city offers a unique blend of opportunity, culture, and community that makes TCU an appealing destination for student-athletes seeking the complete college experience.

Fort Worth or Nowhere pic.twitter.com/VtOIDOY9Qa — Max Duggan (@MaxDuggan_10) September 27, 2022

When recruits are searching for their new home, they are not just looking at the facilities, training facilities, campus, and student life. They are evaluating an entire lifestyle. They want a place where they can compete at the highest level while also preparing themselves for life after college.

Finding that 50/50 balance has become increasingly important in today's recruiting landscape, and very few places offer it quite like Fort Worth, a city that bleeds purple through its veins and embraces TCU as part of its identity.

Located in the heart of one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, Fort Worth provides student-athletes with a unique advantage. It offers all the opportunities that come with being in a major city while still maintaining that small college-town feel. For many recruits, that balance is exactly what they need and what they are looking for in their future home.

Why Fort Worth Matters in Modern Recruiting

One of the biggest selling points of Fort Worth is its size and accessibility. Unlike some college towns that revolve entirely around the university, Fort Worth offers students access to a thriving city filled with professional opportunities, including careers and internships in one of the fastest-growing job markets in the United States. Students also have unlimited entertainment, dining, and cultural experiences just miles from campus.

Career Opportunities Beyond Athletics

For Horned Frog athletes, opportunities go well beyond game day. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is home to countless Fortune 500 companies, professional sports organizations, media outlets, and business leaders. Whether an athlete is interested in broadcasting, business, marketing, finance, coaching, or entrepreneurship, there are too many internships and networking opportunities to name throughout the area.

The networking opportunities are especially important in an era where student-athletes are increasingly trying to build their personal brands and prepare for life after graduation. Being located in a major media market gives athletes access to opportunities that many schools simply cannot offer.

The Perfect Balance Between Big City and College Town

Fort Worth is not a typical college town where students feel isolated from the rest of the world. However, it is also not an overwhelming megacity where a university gets lost in the crowd. Instead, it provides a great mix that gives student-athletes the best of both worlds.

Another factor that definitely stands out is the city's atmosphere. Fort Worth has managed to maintain its identity and historic culture despite its growth. It still carries the friendly, community-oriented vibe that has defined the city for generations. Student-athletes often find themselves embraced not only by the university but also by the local community.

That support becomes extremely noticeable during athletic events. Horned Frog fans are known for their passion and loyalty, and Fort Worth residents take pride in supporting TCU athletics even if they are not die-hard fans. Whether it is football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer, tennis, or golf, there is a strong sense of connection between the university and the city, and when the teams advance, the whole city celebrates.

📂 Fort Worth, TX 📍

📂 TCU Campus 🐸

📂 Amon G. Carter Stadium 🏟



Doesn't get much better than this 😈 #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/X7MBuQ96H0 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) June 8, 2021

Why Parents Love For Worth

Recruits want a support system, and it matters to them that they have a home away from home. They want to know they are joining a community that will invest in them as both athletes and as people. Fort Worth provides that environment.

Another thing student athletes list as a must in a community is safety and quality of life. Families want confidence that their sons and daughters will be living in a place where they can thrive academically, socially, and athletically. Fort Worth's family-friendly atmosphere and strong sense of community help provide that peace of mind.

More Than NIL and Football Facilities

At the same time, student-athletes have no shortage of things to do away from training. From the historic Stockyards and Sundance Square to museums, restaurants, rodeos, concerts, sporting events, and outdoor recreation, Fort Worth offers ample experiences that help create a fun college life.

TCU Homepage

You may not think all these things are important when athletes decide where to attend, but this balance is actually really important, given the current state of college athletics. Their schedules are so jam-packed with practices, workouts, meetings, travel, and academics. When they do have free time, having access to a city that offers both entertainment and relaxation can make a huge difference in their overall college experience and keep them happy.

How Fort Worth Helps TCU Compete for Elite Talent

The location of Fort Worth is another great advantage for recruiting. Fort Worth sits smack dab in the center of one of the best recruiting territories. Texas consistently produces elite athletes across all sports, and TCU's location allows recruits to remain close to home without feeling too close to home. For many families, this is so special to be within driving distance. They can attend games, visit campus, and stay involved in their athletes' lives without the expenses of cross-country travel. Accessibility can be a major deciding factor when recruits narrow down where they want to be.

The "Fort Worth or Nowhere" Connection

Ultimately, Fort Worth helps set TCU, and we are so lucky that TCU decided to move away from Waco in 1910, because it offers something that is increasingly difficult to find. It provides the resources and opportunities of a large area while preserving the community feel that many recruits and families value. Plus, Fort Worth is miles better than Waco.

Student-athletes do not have to choose between a great college atmosphere and access to a thriving city. At TCU, they get both.

As recruits continue searching for the right fit, Fort Worth remains one of the university's strongest advantages. It is a city that supports its athletes, creates opportunities way beyond sports, and enhances the overall student-athlete experience.

It’s easy to see why everyone loves TCU!



• #1 Happiest Students

• #2 Best Quality of Life

• #3 Best Run College

• #4 Most Beautiful Campus

• #5 Best Athletic Facilities#GoFrogs 🐸 #ForTheWondrous https://t.co/0RIryOXqF0 pic.twitter.com/Udj2I4M89V — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) August 13, 2025

That is what makes Fort Worth more than just the home of TCU. It is one of the reasons student-athletes choose to become Horned Frogs and bleed purple in the first place.

TCU Women's Basketball even pushed the slogan ahead of March Madness, releasing an ad that showcased exactly why it's "Fort Worth or Nowhere." The video showed the unique relationship between TCU and the city of Fort Worth, emphasizing the community, culture, and opportunities that make the Horned Frog experience special.

At the end of the day, Fort Worth and TCU have a lot to offer, and the college experience they give is hard to match. Student athletes get to live and learn on one of the most beautiful, tree-lined campuses just minutes from excitement and opportunities that lie just outside of TCU's campus. From the classroom to the playing field, TCU offers a proper balance that allows athletes to thrive both personally and professionally. Add in a great passionate fan base, a winning tradition, and a campus culture that helped earn TCU recognition for the happiest students in the country, and it's easy to see why recruits choose Fort Worth as their next home. I agree, Max, it's Fort Worth or nowhere